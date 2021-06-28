POCATELLO – On a beautiful Friday night for baseball, Chris Needham supplied the pitching and Ben Ditton the offense as the Gate City Grays cruised to a 7-1 win over the visiting Brigham City Peaches.
Right the bottom of the first inning, the Grays showed that they had come to play, as they were able to plate a pair of runs on a hit and a walk and a combination of a couple of steals and moving the bases along and they quickly grabbed a 2-0 lead over the Peaches.
On the mound, it was all about Needham, who although he had to work out of a couple of jams, was in control for the entire evening. The offense told him that they appreciated his effort, as they kept the bats alive and swinging throughout the contest.
The Grays would add another pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning, doubling up the lead to 4-0 and Needham basically took care of matters from there.
Needham was superlative on the mound, working a complete game, five hitter for Manager Rhys Pope, striking out ten Brigham City batters and allowing only five hits during the game. Needham only walked one hitter in the game.
For the Grays, the big blast came in the bottom of the sixth inning. Already leading by the score of 4-0, Ben Ditton stepped up to the plate with a runner on base. He calmly stroked a high fly ball to left field that would clear the fence and the base paths for a two run blast that pushed the lead to 6-0. The Grays would add another run in the inning and headed to the top of the seventh with a 7-0 lead.
The Peaches would score one run in the top half of the inning, but Needham was never in doubt of making the complete game victory all about him. As he struck out his tenth Brigham City batter to end the game, he walked off the field to the cheer of the crowd that had gathered at Halliwell Field for the contest and they were all happy for the win.
The win pushed the Grays’ season record to 7-3.
BRIGHAM CITY 000 000 1 — 1 5 1
GATE CITY GRAYS 220 003 X — 7 8 2
Brigham City Peaches
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Wyatt Sorenson 3 0 0 0 0 1
Tanner Watson 4 0 1 1 0 2
Zac Egbert 4 0 0 0 0 2
Ryker Ericson 2 0 0 0 1 1
Vinny Rohrer 3 0 0 0 0 1
Marco Callister 3 0 1 0 0 0
Braxton Tippets 3 0 0 0 0 3
Derek Wankier 3 1 1 0 0 0
Cade Capener 3 0 2 0 0 0
Vincent Rohrer — — — — — -
Totals 28 1 5 1 1 10
Batting TB: Marco Callister, Cade Capener 2, Tanner Watson, Derek Wankier
RBI: Tanner Watson
ROE: Marco Callister, Derek Wankier
HBP: Wyatt Sorenson
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (30.00%)
Wyatt Sorenson, Zac Egbert, Marco Callister, Cade Capener 2, Tanner Watson 2, Ryker Ericson 2
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Marco Callister
Gate City Grays
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Easton Watterson 2 2 1 0 1 0
Braden Palmer 3 0 2 1 0 0
Brayden Pieper 3 1 0 1 0 0
Austin Shirley 2 0 1 0 1 0
Trei Hough 4 0 0 0 0 0
Eli Hayes 3 0 0 0 0 0
Chans Arce 3 0 0 0 0 1
Kyler Spracklen 2 1 0 0 0 1
Austin Losser 1 1 1 0 0 0
Thomas Anderson 2 1 2 1 0 0
Ben Ditton 1 1 1 2 0 0
Chris Needham — — — — — -
Totals 26 7 8 5 2 2
Batting 2B: Braden Palmer, Austin Shirley, Easton Watterson
HR: Ben Ditton
TB: Thomas Anderson 2, Ben Ditton 4, Austin Losser, Braden Palmer 3, Austin Shirley 2, Easton Watterson 2
RBI: Thomas Anderson, Ben Ditton 2, Braden Palmer, Brayden Pieper
SF: Brayden Pieper
ROE: Kyler Spracklen
FC: Trei Hough 2, Brayden Pieper
HBP: Braden Palmer, Austin Shirley, Easton Watterson
SB: Thomas Anderson 2, Brayden Pieper, Kyler Spracklen, Easton Watterson
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (40.62%)
Thomas Anderson, Chans Arce 2, Ben Ditton, Eli Hayes, Braden Palmer 2, Brayden Pieper, Austin Shirley 3, Easton Watterson 2
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Braden Palmer, Kyler Spracklen
Brigham City Peaches
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Wyatt Sorenson 5.1 102 .569 8 7 5 2 2 1
Tanner Watson 0.2 7 .571 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 6.0 109 .569 8 7 5 2 2 1
Pitching L: Wyatt Sorenson
HBP: Wyatt Sorenson 2, Tanner Watson
WP: Wyatt Sorenson 3
Pitches-Strikes: Wyatt Sorenson 102-58, Tanner Watson 7-4
Groundouts-Flyouts: Wyatt Sorenson 6-6, Tanner Watson 1-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Wyatt Sorenson 15-29, Tanner Watson 2-3
Gate City Grays
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Chris Needham 7.0 108 .694 5 1 0 10 1 0
Totals 7.0 108 .694 5 1 0 10 1 0
Pitching W: Chris Needham
HBP: Chris Needham
Pitches-Strikes: Chris Needham 108-75
Groundouts-Flyouts: Chris Needham 7-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chris Needham 17-30
Stats provided by Game Changer
Additional apps may be provided by Game Changer at: www.gamechanger.com