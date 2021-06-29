POCATELLO – It was expected to be a close game and series as the Hyrum Hornets visited Pocatello for a doubleheader on Saturday night following the same last week in Hyrum.
The two teams are very closely matched and the opener of the double dip proved to be exactly that.
Gate City scored first, in the bottom of the first inning, but Hyrum wasted little time in tying up the score in their half of the second inning.
The pitchers seemed to have the upper hand as both starters put up zeros in the third inning and the game remained tied.
In the fourth, however, the Hornets scratched out another run to take the lead at 2-1 and then the pitchers continued to have the upper hand and put up more zeros on the scoreboard, the game went into the top of the seventh inning with Hyrum holding on to the narrow one-run advantage at 2-1.
In the seventh, Hyrum struck for a pair of runs to seemingly take control at 4-1. Both runs scored in the top of the seventh came off of Grays pitcher Brayden Pieper, who had pitched so well a week ago at Hyrum.
That is when the Grays’ bats seemed to come to life when they went to the plate in the bottom of the seventh.
The Grays needed three runs to tie the game and send it into extra innings and that is just what they got, three runs off of the Hyrum pitching, which was two off of starter Lance Welch and another off of reliever Ty Jones and the game was suddenly tied at 4 and headed into extra innings.
Both teams scored a run in the eighth inning sending the game into the ninth tied at five runs each. The tying run came off the bat of Eli Hayes, who singled to drive the run in.
In the top of the ninth, Hyrum was able to get the go-ahead run and lead at 6-5 and Gate City just couldn’t muster enough to keep the game going and Hyrum went on to the 6-5 win.
Hyrum had a trio of batters who each collected a pair of hits in Tanner Leishman, Ty Jones, and Jaxon Burbank. Burbank led the team with three runs batted in.
For the Grays, Ben Ditton and Easton Waterson each had a pair of hits to lead the team.
HORNETS 010 100 211 — 6 9 3
GRAYS 100 000 310 — 5 9 3
Hyrum Hornets
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Tanner Leishman 4 1 2 0 1 1
Jarrett Hunt 5 1 1 0 0 0
Tadon Burbank 5 0 1 1 0 0
Ty Jones 4 2 2 1 0 1
Hudson Phelps 1 1 0 0 3 1
Caden Jones 4 0 0 0 0 0
Jaxon Burbank 3 0 2 3 0 1
Hayden Simper 4 1 0 0 0 0
Preston Jones 4 0 1 0 0 1
Lance Welch 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 9 5 4 5
Batting TB: Tanner Leishman 2, Jarrett Hunt, Tadon Burbank, Ty Jones 2, Jaxon Burbank 2, Preston Jones
RBI: Tadon Burbank, Ty Jones, Jaxon Burbank 3
SF: Jaxon Burbank
ROE: Jarrett Hunt 2, Caden Jones
FC: Hayden Simper, Caden Jones
GIDP: Tanner Leishman
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (43.59%)
Tanner Leishman 2, Jarrett Hunt, Tadon Burbank 3, Ty Jones 4, Caden Jones 2, Jaxon Burbank 2, Hudson Phelps 3
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Jarrett Hunt, Caden Jones, Lance Welch
DP: Tanner Leishman, Jarrett Hunt
Gate City Grays
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Easton Watterson 5 1 2 0 0 2
Braden Palmer 3 1 1 1 2 1
Ben Ditton 5 0 2 1 0 2
Chans Arce 5 0 1 0 0 3
Trei Hough 4 0 1 0 1 0
Julian Loera 3 0 0 0 1 1
Austin Losser 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kyler Spracklen 3 0 1 0 0 1
Kolton Jordan 2 0 0 0 0 1
Austin Shirley 1 1 0 0 1 1
Tyler Schell 2 0 0 0 0 2
Thomas Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Eli Hayes 1 0 1 1 0 0
Conner Gibson — — — — — -
Brayden Pieper — — — — — -
Totals 36 5 9 3 5 15
Batting 2B: Easton Watterson
TB: Chans Arce, Ben Ditton 2, Eli Hayes, Trei Hough, Braden Palmer, Kyler Spracklen, Easton Watterson 3
RBI: Ben Ditton, Eli Hayes, Braden Palmer
SAC: Kyler Spracklen
ROE: Thomas Anderson, Easton Watterson
FC: Chans Arce, Trei Hough
GIDP: Trei Hough
SB: Braden Palmer
TotalsTeam QAB: 21 (50.00%)
Chans Arce, Ben Ditton 2, Trei Hough 2, Kolton Jordan 2, Julian Loera, Austin Losser, Braden Palmer 4, Tyler Schell 2, Austin Shirley, Kyler Spracklen 4, Easton Watterson
Team LOB: 12FieldingE: Chans Arce, Ben Ditton, Kyler Spracklen
DP: Trei Hough 2, Braden Palmer 2, Kyler Spracklen
Hyrum Hornets
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Lance Welch 6.0 120 .608 7 3 0 9 2 0
Ty Jones 2.0 34 .588 2 1 0 4 1 0
Hudson Phelps 1.0 24 .542 0 0 0 2 2 0
Totals 9.0 178 .596 9 5 1 15 5 0
Pitching W: Ty Jones
SV: Hudson Phelps
WP: Ty Jones 2, Lance Welch
Pitches-Strikes: Ty Jones 34-20, Hudson Phelps 24-13, Lance Welch 120-73
Groundouts-Flyouts: Ty Jones 1-0, Hudson Phelps 0-0, Lance Welch 6-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Ty Jones 5-9, Hudson Phelps 3-5, Lance Welch 20-28
Gate City Grays
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Conner Gibson 6.0 89 .584 3 2 1 3 4 0
Brayden Pieper 3.0 35 .800 6 2 2 2 0 0
Totals 9.0 124 .645 9 6 5 5 4 0
Pitching L: Brayden Pieper
Pitches-Strikes: Conner Gibson 89-52, Brayden Pieper 35-28
Groundouts-Flyouts: Conner Gibson 5-7, Brayden Pieper 4-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Conner Gibson 12-25, Brayden Pieper 11-14
Stats provided by Game Changer