POCATELLO – With Chris Needham supplying the pitching and Thomas Anderson and Ben Ditton the hitting power, the Gate City Grays took the opener of a scheduled doubleheader from the Logan Royals by the final score of 6-3.
The Grays opened the scoring when leadoff hitter Anderson stroked a home run in the bottom of the first inning. The long ball may have been aided a bit by a tail wind that helped to carry the long ball over the left field fence and staked the Grays to a quick 1-0 lead. The Grays put additional men on base in the first, but could not get them across the plate.
With Needham putting up zeroes in the first two innings, the Grays came to the plate and once again, it was the long ball that scored a run for Gate City. This time around, it was Ben Vitton who did the damage, by getting a ball up into the wind that was blowing out to left field and the Royals could do nothing but watch the ball sail over the left centerfield fence and just like that, the Grays held a 2-0 lead and that is usually enough the ace of the Grays’ pitching staff, Chris Needham, needs to get the job done.
In the third, however, the Royals had other plans. Using an error to get men on second and third, the Royals were able to score three runs in the inning, two of them unearned because of the error, and they jumped out to a 3-2 lead after three innings of play.
It didn’t seem to matter to Needham, who in his efficient pitching style kept mowing down the Royals as he shut down the Logan offense. Needham, who only needed 73 pitches for the complete game win, just kept mowing down the Royals’ offense. He allowed only five hits and struck out six in his seven innings of work and completed his third game of the season. Needham leads the Grays with a 3-0 record for the season.
In the fourth inning, the Grays got the offense going once again, this time using a single by Eli Hayes to score one run, and a sacrifice fly by Ben Ditton to score a second run and the Grays grabbed the lead once again, this time at 4-3.
Gate City went at it once again in the fifth inning, scoring another pair of runs. That effort pushed the lead out to 6-3 and the Grays would never look back.
For Logan, pitcher Blake Perry was saddled with the loss, despite pitching well in his own defense. The hurler went the full six innings, allowing six runs on nine Grays hits and struck out five in the game.
Perry also gave up the two home runs and walked four in the game.
Hitting-wise, the Grays put together nine hits, with Ben Ditton and Eli Hayes each getting a pair of hits on the day, while Ditton had three runs batted in to lead the offense.
For Logan, they had five hits in the contest with Sebastian Sherry leading the way by going two for three in the game.
LOGAN ROYALS 030 000 0 — 3 5 0
GATE CITY GRAYS 110 220 X — 6 9 2
Logan Royals
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Brayden Anderson 4 0 0 0 0 2
Ray Garcia 3 0 1 0 0 0
Josh Simon 3 0 0 0 0 2
Sebastian McSherry 3 1 2 0 0 0
Koby Maitland 3 1 1 0 0 0
Tommy Clark 3 1 0 2 0 0
Cam Bryer 2 0 0 1 0 2
Alex Davies 2 0 0 0 0 0
Blake Perry 1 0 1 0 0 0
Vinny Rohrer 3 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 3 5 3 0 6
Batting 2B: Koby Maitland
TB: Ray Garcia, Koby Maitland 2, Blake Perry, Sebastian McSherry 2
RBI: Tommy Clark 2, Cam Bryer
SF: Cam Bryer
ROE: Tommy Clark, Alex Davies
FC: Koby Maitland, Vinny Rohrer
TotalsTeam QAB: 7 (25.00%)
Ray Garcia, Brayden Anderson, Koby Maitland, Cam Bryer, Blake Perry, Sebastian McSherry 2
Team LOB: 4FieldingDP: Brayden Anderson, Tommy Clark, Josh Simon
Gate City Grays
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Thomas Anderson 4 1 1 1 0 1
Braden Palmer 2 1 1 0 2 0
Trent Seamons 3 0 0 0 0 0
Brayden Pieper 2 1 1 0 0 1
Pacen Hayes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Austin Shirley 2 2 1 1 1 0
Ben Ditton 2 1 2 3 0 0
Trei Hough 1 0 0 0 1 1
Eli Hayes 3 0 2 1 0 0
Kyler Spracklen 3 0 1 0 0 1
Chris Needham — — — — — -
Totals 23 6 9 6 4 5
Batting HR: Thomas Anderson, Ben Ditton
TB: Thomas Anderson 4, Ben Ditton 5, Eli Hayes 2, Braden Palmer, Brayden Pieper, Austin Shirley, Kyler Spracklen
RBI: Thomas Anderson, Ben Ditton 3, Eli Hayes, Austin Shirley
SF: Ben Ditton
HBP: Trei Hough
GIDP: Trent Seamons
SB: Austin Shirley
PIK: Eli Hayes, Braden Palmer
TotalsTeam QAB: 19 (65.52%)
Thomas Anderson 4, Ben Ditton 2, Eli Hayes 3, Trei Hough 2, Braden Palmer 3, Brayden Pieper, Trent Seamons, Austin Shirley 2, Kyler Spracklen
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Trei Hough 2
Logan Royals
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Blake Perry 6.0 110 .564 9 6 6 5 4 2
Totals 6.0 110 .564 9 6 6 5 4 2
Pitching L: Blake Perry
HBP: Blake Perry
WP: Blake Perry 2
Pitches-Strikes: Blake Perry 110-62
Groundouts-Flyouts: Blake Perry 5-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Blake Perry 15-29
Gate City Grays
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Chris Needham 7.0 73 .740 5 3 1 6 0 0
Totals 7.0 73 .740 5 3 1 6 0 0
Pitching W: Chris Needham
Pitches-Strikes: Chris Needham 73-54
Groundouts-Flyouts: Chris Needham 10-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chris Needham 20-28
Stats provided by Game Changer