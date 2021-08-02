POCATELLO – The Gate City Grays were looking to add a little more momentum and confidence as they are heading into the league tournament in another week and despite the 21-11 thrashing of the Idaho Rockies on Tuesday, this was a league rival that they needed to beat handily and send a message that they were ready for the tournament.
They got just what the doctor ordered as the pitching was stellar and the hitting ... well, let’s just say that everyone got into the act and the runs flowed freely as they Grays beat up on the Brigham City Peaches by the final score of 11-1.
Trei Hough went to the mound to start the game for the Grays and if nothing else, he was masterful in the way that he dispatched the Peaches one after another. In his three innings on the mound, Hough only allowed two hits, an unearned run, struck out seven Peaches hitters and walked but a single batter. It was just what the Grays needed to re-establish their pitching staff and save their bullpen for the big Tournament in another week.
Braden Horrocks came into the game in relief and promptly put up a pair of zeroes on the scoreboard and didn’t allow a hit in his short stint on the mound. Horrocks struck out two Peaches and walked one, but all in all it was just what the pitching staff needed to see.
Hitting-wise, the Grays banged out nine hits, scoring 11 runs and took advantage of nine errors committed by Brigham City. Leading the attack for the Grays was shortstop Braden Palmer who collected one-third of the total hits for the Grays, going three for three at the plate, scoring twice and knocking in a run as well. It was a complete night at the plate for the Grays and Palmer.
Nobody else in the Grays lineup was able to get multiple hits in the game, but then again, nobody needed to and the contest was called after five innings due to the mercy rule.
For Brigham City, the best thing that you could point out would have been the starting pitcher, Zac Egbert. He might have taken the loss and he might have given up eight runs, but of those eight, only four were earned and it would have been a totally different game had the Peaches not committed nine errors in the contest.
Hitting-wise, only two Peaches picked up hits in the game, Vinnie Rohrer and James Garcia. The rest of the team went a combined 0-12 at the plate for the five-inning contest.
BRIGHAM CITY 001 00X — 1 2 9
GATE CITY GRAYS 011 9XX — 11 9 3
Brigham City Peaches
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Kaden Higgins 3 1 0 0 0 1
Vinny Rohrer 3 0 1 1 0 0
Zac Egbert 2 0 0 0 1 1
Alex Ballot 2 0 0 0 0 2
David Snegoski 1 0 0 0 1 1
James Garcia 2 0 1 0 0 1
Javier Quintero 1 0 0 0 1 1
Brad Wacaster 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cade Capener 2 0 0 0 0 1
Totals 17 1 2 1 3 9
Batting TB: Vinny Rohrer, James Garcia
RBI: Vinny Rohrer
SAC: Brad Wacaster
ROE: Kaden Higgins
TotalsTeam QAB: 7 (33.33%)
Zac Egbert, Vinny Rohrer 2, James Garcia, David Snegoski, Javier Quintero, Brad Wacaster
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Zac Egbert, Cade Capener, James Garcia 2, Kaden Higgins, Brad Wacaster 4
Gate City Grays
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Thomas Anderson 4 1 1 2 0 1
Braden Palmer 3 2 3 1 0 0
Eli Hayes 3 0 0 0 0 0
Dawson Keller 3 1 0 0 0 0
Austin Shirley 2 1 1 0 1 0
Ben Ditton 2 1 1 1 1 0
Brayden Pieper 3 2 1 1 0 0
Kyler Spracklen 2 2 1 1 1 0
Chans Arce 3 1 1 0 0 0
Braden Horrocks — — — — — -
Trei Hough — — — — — -
Totals 25 11 9 6 3 1
Batting 2B: Ben Ditton, Braden Palmer, Brayden Pieper
3B: Austin Shirley
TB: Thomas Anderson, Chans Arce, Ben Ditton 2, Braden Palmer 4, Brayden Pieper 2, Austin Shirley 3, Kyler Spracklen
RBI: Thomas Anderson 2, Ben Ditton, Braden Palmer, Brayden Pieper, Kyler Spracklen
ROE: Chans Arce, Eli Hayes, Dawson Keller 2
FC: Brayden Pieper, Kyler Spracklen
SB: Dawson Keller
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (53.57%)
Thomas Anderson, Chans Arce 2, Ben Ditton 2, Eli Hayes, Dawson Keller, Braden Palmer 2, Brayden Pieper, Austin Shirley 3, Kyler Spracklen 2
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Eli Hayes, Trei Hough, Braden Palmer
Brigham City Peaches
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Zac Egbert 3.1 64 .672 7 8 4 1 1 0
David Snegoski 0.2 21 .429 2 3 2 0 2 0
Totals 4.0 85 .612 9 11 4 1 3 0
Pitching L: Zac Egbert
WP: Zac Egbert, David Snegoski
Pitches-Strikes: Zac Egbert 64-43, David Snegoski 21-9
Groundouts-Flyouts: Zac Egbert 2-6, David Snegoski 0-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Zac Egbert 13-22, David Snegoski 4-6
Gate City Grays
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Trei Hough 3.0 56 .643 2 1 0 7 2 0
Braden Horrocks 2.0 24 .542 0 0 0 2 1 0
Totals 5.0 80 .613 2 1 0 9 3 0
Pitching W: Braden Horrocks
Pitches-Strikes: Braden Horrocks 24-13, Trei Hough 56-36
Groundouts-Flyouts: Braden Horrocks 2-2, Trei Hough 2-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Braden Horrocks 3-7, Trei Hough 9-14
Stats provided by Game Changer