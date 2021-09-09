BLACKFOOT – The 2021 Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo at the Eastern Idaho State Fair has finished another successful run.

The rodeo, which recently was named the Best Small Arena Rodeo by the PRCA, set records for attendance in the two-day event and they have now posted results for the seven events that are hosted by the rodeo.

Following are the 2021 champions and the others who competed in the events hosted in Blackfoot.

BAREBACK RIDING

Name Stock Name Hometown Score Money earned

Keenan Hayes Siete Lagos 83 $1,117

Ty Breuer Gallopin’ Goose Mandan, ND 80 $846

Colton Clemens Tarnished Silver Firth, ID 79 $609

Bodee Lammers Knot On The Bar Stephenvill, TX 78 $406

Tucker Xingg Double Time Crow Agency, MT 70 $237

A J Ruth Dakota Livermore, CA 68 $169

Tristan Hansen Bob Cat Dillon, MT 00

Tyler Berghuis All Eyes On Me Atwater, MN 00

Clay Jorgenson Raspberry Tea Watford City, ND 00

Zachariah Phillips Midnight Deals Rozet, WY 00

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

Leon Fountain Wild Child Socorro, NM 88 $1,241

Tanner Butner Jolly Jumbuck Daniel, WY 85.5 $940

Blaine Matthews Loaded Deck Pinedale, WY 84 $564

Kade Bruno Aussie, Aussie, Aus Challis, ID 84 $564

Blaise Freeman Trail of Tears Snyder, TX 81.5 $253

Alan Gobert Prize Fighter Browning, MT 79 $188

CoBurn Bradshaw Joker Beaver, UT 78 000

Garrett Griffin Mowgli Tularosa, NM 77 000

Michael Womack Boat Show Bastrop, LA 76 000

Kolby Kittson Bar Time Browning MT 00

Garrett Buckley Black Leg Craig, CO 00

Brady Thurston Visible Injury Lance Creek, WY 00

Wade Stansfield After Party 00

Clayton Brum Lip Ripper Lockeford, CA 00

Ryder Wright Foxy Mama Milford, UT 00

Bailey Bench Party Planner Oakley, ID 00

Ira Dickinson Misdemeanor Rock Springs, WY 00

Luke Logan Big Whiskey Winnemucca, NV 00

Cree Minkoff Blue Norther Billings, MT 00

BULL RIDING

Jordan Spears Audacious Redding, CA 91 $1,463

Jordan Hansen Buckle Up Amisk, Ab, Can 89 $1,138

Ruger Piva No Cigar Challis, ID 86 $853

Randy Portenier Cinnamon Kat 84 $609

Dalton Sanchez Lady-Killer Durango, CO 00

Trey Whitaker Hard To Twist 00

Dalton Peterson Brand 701 00

Austin Allred Nature Boy Cleveland, UT 00

Cody Glover Brusta Helena, MT 00

Ky Hamilton Alakazam Mackay, QL, AUS 00

Hayes Weight Close Call Goshen, UT 00

Wylee Hurst Xo Rigby, ID 00

Shad Winn Brand D7 Nephi, UT 00

Roscoe Jarboe Magic Carpet 00

Jesse Hopper Rollin Coal Mangum, OK 00

Josh Frost Brand 159T Randlett, UT 00

Jacob Gardner Brand 67E Fort St. John, BC 00

STEER WRESTLING

Ben Carson 3.7 $1,600

Brady Thurston Lance Creek, WY 3.8 $1,399

Zachary Trapp Lehi, UT 4.3 $1,107

Brant Reynolds Arco, ID 4.5 $810

Bubba Boots 4.6 $406

Tait Kvisted 4.6 $406

Jake Ashworth 4.7 00

TEAM ROPING

Chaz Kananen/Colby Siddoway 4.4 $1,731

Brodi Jones/Jason Warner 4.8 $1,433

Blake Telxeira/Hanes Holman 5.3 $1,134

Jase Stoudt/Riley Pedro 5.7 $836

Hagen Peterson/Jace Nielsen 6.0 $537

Reno Stobner/Colton Brittain 6.4 $298

Tadd Thomas/Kelton Morse 6.8 000

TIE DOWN ROPING

Colton Kofoed 8.3 $1,486

Justin Smith Leesville, LA 9.1 $1.230

Dakota Felton 9.3 $973

Trampus Quarnberg 9.4 $589

Jake Hannum Plain City, UT 9.4 $589

Seth Peterson 10.0 $236

Matt Shiozawa 10.3 00

BARREL RACING

Jessie Telford Caldwell, ID 15.41 $1,253

Brittney Barnett Stephenville, CA 15.45 $1,074

Lake Mehalic 15.46 $835

Haven Jones 15.46 $835

Ashley Castleberry 15.48 $596

Peyton Stepanoff 15.59 $477

Tayla Moeykens 15.68 $356

Maycey McAllister 15.71 $239

Maddy Dickens Loveland, CO 15.80 $179

Macey Fillmore Sugar City, ID 15.82 $119

Lois Ferguson 15.83 000

