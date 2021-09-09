BLACKFOOT – The 2021 Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo at the Eastern Idaho State Fair has finished another successful run.
The rodeo, which recently was named the Best Small Arena Rodeo by the PRCA, set records for attendance in the two-day event and they have now posted results for the seven events that are hosted by the rodeo.
Following are the 2021 champions and the others who competed in the events hosted in Blackfoot.
BAREBACK RIDING
Name Stock Name Hometown Score Money earned
Keenan Hayes Siete Lagos 83 $1,117
Ty Breuer Gallopin’ Goose Mandan, ND 80 $846
Colton Clemens Tarnished Silver Firth, ID 79 $609
Bodee Lammers Knot On The Bar Stephenvill, TX 78 $406
Tucker Xingg Double Time Crow Agency, MT 70 $237
A J Ruth Dakota Livermore, CA 68 $169
Tristan Hansen Bob Cat Dillon, MT 00
Tyler Berghuis All Eyes On Me Atwater, MN 00
Clay Jorgenson Raspberry Tea Watford City, ND 00
Zachariah Phillips Midnight Deals Rozet, WY 00
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Leon Fountain Wild Child Socorro, NM 88 $1,241
Tanner Butner Jolly Jumbuck Daniel, WY 85.5 $940
Blaine Matthews Loaded Deck Pinedale, WY 84 $564
Kade Bruno Aussie, Aussie, Aus Challis, ID 84 $564
Blaise Freeman Trail of Tears Snyder, TX 81.5 $253
Alan Gobert Prize Fighter Browning, MT 79 $188
CoBurn Bradshaw Joker Beaver, UT 78 000
Garrett Griffin Mowgli Tularosa, NM 77 000
Michael Womack Boat Show Bastrop, LA 76 000
Kolby Kittson Bar Time Browning MT 00
Garrett Buckley Black Leg Craig, CO 00
Brady Thurston Visible Injury Lance Creek, WY 00
Wade Stansfield After Party 00
Clayton Brum Lip Ripper Lockeford, CA 00
Ryder Wright Foxy Mama Milford, UT 00
Bailey Bench Party Planner Oakley, ID 00
Ira Dickinson Misdemeanor Rock Springs, WY 00
Luke Logan Big Whiskey Winnemucca, NV 00
Cree Minkoff Blue Norther Billings, MT 00
BULL RIDING
Jordan Spears Audacious Redding, CA 91 $1,463
Jordan Hansen Buckle Up Amisk, Ab, Can 89 $1,138
Ruger Piva No Cigar Challis, ID 86 $853
Randy Portenier Cinnamon Kat 84 $609
Dalton Sanchez Lady-Killer Durango, CO 00
Trey Whitaker Hard To Twist 00
Dalton Peterson Brand 701 00
Austin Allred Nature Boy Cleveland, UT 00
Cody Glover Brusta Helena, MT 00
Ky Hamilton Alakazam Mackay, QL, AUS 00
Hayes Weight Close Call Goshen, UT 00
Wylee Hurst Xo Rigby, ID 00
Shad Winn Brand D7 Nephi, UT 00
Roscoe Jarboe Magic Carpet 00
Jesse Hopper Rollin Coal Mangum, OK 00
Josh Frost Brand 159T Randlett, UT 00
Jacob Gardner Brand 67E Fort St. John, BC 00
STEER WRESTLING
Ben Carson 3.7 $1,600
Brady Thurston Lance Creek, WY 3.8 $1,399
Zachary Trapp Lehi, UT 4.3 $1,107
Brant Reynolds Arco, ID 4.5 $810
Bubba Boots 4.6 $406
Tait Kvisted 4.6 $406
Jake Ashworth 4.7 00
TEAM ROPING
Chaz Kananen/Colby Siddoway 4.4 $1,731
Brodi Jones/Jason Warner 4.8 $1,433
Blake Telxeira/Hanes Holman 5.3 $1,134
Jase Stoudt/Riley Pedro 5.7 $836
Hagen Peterson/Jace Nielsen 6.0 $537
Reno Stobner/Colton Brittain 6.4 $298
Tadd Thomas/Kelton Morse 6.8 000
TIE DOWN ROPING
Colton Kofoed 8.3 $1,486
Justin Smith Leesville, LA 9.1 $1.230
Dakota Felton 9.3 $973
Trampus Quarnberg 9.4 $589
Jake Hannum Plain City, UT 9.4 $589
Seth Peterson 10.0 $236
Matt Shiozawa 10.3 00
BARREL RACING
Jessie Telford Caldwell, ID 15.41 $1,253
Brittney Barnett Stephenville, CA 15.45 $1,074
Lake Mehalic 15.46 $835
Haven Jones 15.46 $835
Ashley Castleberry 15.48 $596
Peyton Stepanoff 15.59 $477
Tayla Moeykens 15.68 $356
Maycey McAllister 15.71 $239
Maddy Dickens Loveland, CO 15.80 $179
Macey Fillmore Sugar City, ID 15.82 $119
Lois Ferguson 15.83 000