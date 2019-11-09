BLACKFOOT – Girls’ basketball is just around the corner — in fact, the first games for the area will begin on Friday when Shelley hosts Preston and Aberdeen hosts North Fremont.
With just a week under their belts, most of the Bingham County teams will see action on the courts as the teams will be hosting or playing in a jamboree to get a feel of basketball before the season actually begins.
On Monday, Aberdeen will be hosting their jamboree and one of the teams who will be in attendance is Sho-Ban, a team that has had back-to-back 20-win seasons, but will be starting play with a new coach in Justin Dance. Varsity action in this jamoboree is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the Aberdeen main gymnasium. Sho-Ban returns four starters from its team from a year ago, including Harley Jackson, who set three state tournament scoring records, including 40 points in a single game, most three-pointers in a game with 10 and most three-pointers in a tournament with 17. You can bet the ball will be flying from all over the court in the fast paced style of play employed by the Lady Chiefs.
On Tuesday, Snake River will be hosting its jamboree and among the teams attending will be Blackfoot, fresh from their own 20-game winning season a year ago and returning three starters from that team. Coach Courtnei Smith has been been saying that this could be the best team that she has had in her four years with the program and Snake River will also be loaded with a ton of experience returning from a trophy winning season at the state tournament a year ago. Pocatello is also scheduled to be in attendance at this jamboree. Varsity play will begin around 7 p.m.
On Wednesday, Firth will be hosting its jamboree and among the attendees will be Butte County and Skyline. Firth has a host of experience returning but will also be looking to fill a couple of roster spots that appeared with the graduation of varsity players. It should be a great opportunity to see how state champion coach Sharla Cook fills those voids in what could be a very good Firth Cougar team this year. Firth will begin its regular season with a home contest on Nov. 19 with a game against Aberdeen.