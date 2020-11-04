BLACKFOOT – Gymnasiums across Bingham County were flourishing with girls practicing basketball as the first day of practice for high school girls’ basketball has come and gone.
Monday was the first official day of practice for the young ladies and nary a single gymnasium was empty as teams began the process of preparing for the upcoming season, which has its first games on Nov. 14.
One such school was Firth High School, where state title winning coach Sharla Cook welcomed in a good sized group of aspiring superstars, including 14 freshmen, a big number of players for a 2A school.
“We have a good number of athletes who are trying out, including a group of five seniors, most of whom started at one time or another a year ago,” Cook said. “We have a good mixture of seniors, juniors and sophomores, but we are really pleased with the 14 freshmen who turned out for our first practice.”
The mere fact there were that many freshmen turning out for practice is a good sign for Idaho athletics around the state. In this year of COVID-19, you might think there would be far fewer that would take the chance at competing in a highly competitive arena.
The competition and activity between the girls was at a high level and the needed talent was definitely in the gym while they were practicing.
The group of girls went through drills that covered defense, rebounding, shooting, free throw shooting, dribbling and one-on-one offense vs. defense.
The team also went through some three-on-three drills, four-on-four drills, and five-on-five drills that are the beginning of building a cohesive and productive unit that will represent the school when the games start being played around the state.
Other Bingham County schools were in action as well as Firth, each one with differing circumstances surrounding the programs.
Blackfoot begins a new era with a new head coach in Raimee Beck Odum taking over for the departed Courtnei Smith. She will have a solid nucleus returning which will include post Hadlee Humpherys and point guard Isabel Arave and will have to fill in the gaps, but she has a large group of candidates available to choose from.
Shelley will open with a coach in place that took over the program midway through the season a year ago in Jessica Carlson. The Lady Russets will return a number of starters, but will be missing their point guard for the past couple of years in all-conference player Kassidy Arzola. That hole will be key to the success the Lady Russets will have this season.
At Snake River, the Lady Panthers return off a second place finish at the state tournament a year ago and will have record-setting scorer Josee Steadman back for her senior campaign. Steadman was the star and obvious player of the tournament a year ago and she will be counted upon to do a bit of everything this year to get back to the state tournament once again under head coach Jeff Steadman.
In Aberdeen, the Lady Tigers will welcome a new head coach in Lincoln Driscoll and the team that had a lot going for it a year ago and will try and build upon that this year.
Sho-Ban will be back, but without a core of seniors that had taken the team to the state tournament for three years prior to last year. Gone will be high scoring guard Harley Jackson, who set numerous scoring records during her two years in Fort Hall. The girls will also have a new coach for the second time in two years and the program seems to be in a bit of disarray. This will not be the team that excited and made a run at a couple of state titles just a few years ago.
It should be a great year of basketball in Bingham County and we at the Bingham New Chronicle invite you to follow us as we present our winter sports previews beginning on Sunday, Nov. 8, as we look at all of the winter sports programs in the county as well as the protocols for the hosting of indoor events issued by the Idaho High School Activities Association for this winter sports scheduling.