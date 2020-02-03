BLACKFOOT – Well sports fans and especially those who follow girls’ basketball, it is district tournament time once again.
Here is my assessment of the tournaments and what will likely happen and what you all can expect from the local teams’ involvement in those tournaments. You don’t have to agree with me, but for the most part, what you see as far as the tournament brackets will have will be accurate, although, according to the districts themselves, times and places may change at the last minute. So please, double check with us at the Bingham County Chronicle if you need up-to-date information or call the schools involved directly.
I am going to start with the 4A, District 6 tournament, which gets underway today with seeds three through six playing each other for the right to either take on Bonneville or Blackfoot.
The first round of the tournament, and of course the first game of the tournament, will be between the number four seed and the number five seed, normally a very good contest as the teams should be fairly evenly matched. That may not be the case this year as the number four seed is Hillcrest, with a record of 10-11, against Idaho Falls, with a record of 4-16. Hillcrest and Skyline both finished with identical conference records of 5-5, but Hillcrest won the tie-breaker and the opportunity to play on its home court for the first round.
The winner of this game, most likely Hillcrest, will advance to play top seeded and undefeated Bonneville in the second round, on Bonneville’s home court. We all remember what happened to the Bees a year ago, when they lost their first game and then had to go to the left side of the bracket and got eliminated before they could even get to the state tournament. That should not happen here. Hillcrest lost both of its games to Bonneville this season by over 20 points and you can look for the high flying Bees to advance to the winner’s bracket finals this year.
The second game of the tournament will feature the third seeded Skyline Lady Grizzlies against the sixth seeded team from Shelley. Shelley is vastly improved since the season started and should have starting guard Kassidee Arzola back in the lineup after suffering through the concussion protocol the past two weeks. She should be cleared in time for this game and the chances for Shelley will greatly improve is she is ready to play. The winner here, most likely Skyline, will then move on to the second round against the second seeded Blackfoot Lady Broncos for a Thursday game held in Blackfoot.
The Lady Broncos have won both contests against Skyline this year, one a 10-point game and the other a three-point game at Skyline. The fact that the game will take place in Blackfoot can only help the Lady Broncos, who haven’t been playing their best basketball of the season and games have been closer than they should have been considering the talent that the team can put on the floor. In any case, the Broncos are more talented and should advance to the winner’s bracket finals against Bonneville. As close as the Grizzlies played Blackfoot the last time around, the Lady Broncos should not look past them for a second or they will suffer the same fate that they suffered a year ago, when they were beaten in the first round, effectively eliminating one of the top two seeds in the tournament. Don’t bet on that happening this year.
The consolation side of the bracket kicks in on Feb. 8, so no reason to mention it now.
In the 3A District 5 tournament, things will get underway today, when Marsh Valley, the number two seed, will host the American Falls Lady Beavers, the third seed in a game at 7 p.m. The winner gets the privilege of traveling to Snake River on Thursday to meet the top-seeded Lady Panthers again at 7 p.m.
Both Snake River and Marsh Valley finished up conference play with a 3-1 record so you know that they both have the ability to beat the other. Snake River won the tie-breaker because they had defeated Marsh Valley one additional time other than conference play, that being in a tournament in Preston in December. That additional head-to-head match was the difference in hosting the game or traveling this coming Thursday. The guess here is Marsh Valley will beat American Falls, since they have done so twice this year already. But you know what they say about beating a team three times in one season, it just doesn’t happen very often. So who knows for sure.
My guess is that Marsh Valley will beat American Falls and then Snake will use home court advantage to win their game against Marsh Valley, and then we can do it all again next week in the second set-up of the exact situation happening again. We will address that whole situation when it happens next week sometime.
Just know that it is a very good likelihood that the Eagles will beat the Beavers, although the games may be closer than you think.
That will bring us to the always tough Nuclear Conference. There are five teams in this district tournament in District 6 and there are two berths to the state tournament up for grabs
That is good news and bad news for somebody. Firth jumped out to a 4-0 record the first time through the conference and then 2-2 the rest of the way.
They ended up tied for the conference lead with Ririe, and as luck would have it, Ririe won the coin toss and ended up with the top seed and they get the opportunity to play Salmon in the first round while Firth gets a first-round bye. That is great you might say, but the first-round bye had not been kind to teams in the past, with more of them losing that game than have won it in years past. It simply means that Firth will get to play the winner between West Jefferson and North Fremont, both teams that have given the Firth girls trouble this season.
Firth’s two losses in conference play this year came at the hands of Ririe and West Jefferson, both of them on the road. The good news there is that this tournament, unlike many of them, is being played on a neutral court at South Fremont High School. Firth has played well there so that could be an advantage. It will be expected that Ririe will beat Salmon, mainly because everybody has. Salmon was 0-8 in conference play this year. That will put Ririe one win away from a spot in Boise at the state tournament.
The game between West Jefferson and North Fremont should be a dandy. Those two teams have split their two games, each winning on the other team’s home floor, so it is anyone’s guess as to who will win, although with injuries factored in, it is probably North Fremont’s game to win or lose, setting up a match against Firth in the second round of the tournament. That should favor Firth as they have won both of their games against North Fremont and match up with them the best. That should set up a Firth vs. Ririe game on Thursday, all games taking place at South Fremont High School and will have a game time scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
That brings us to the other 2A District Tournament in District 5, where Aberdeen is the number three seed and faces off against a tough Bear Lake team in the first round, with the winner most likely taking on Soda Springs. This district only gets one berth into the state tournament, although the second place team will get a play-in game with the second place team from District 4.
Soda Springs is the class of this district and should be the winner. Bear Lake has shown they can beat everybody else and will likely send Aberdeen packing, who will be playing without star player Yasmin Ortiz who has a torn ACL, and has been lost for the season. If they do beat Bear Lake, either the first or the second potential time that they play, they won’t beat Soda Springs and will be forced to the play-in game where anything can happen.
That now brings us to the 1A, Division II tournament which is comprised of the teams from the Rocky Mountain Conference. This district began its tournament last Saturday, with three games and the top seed, Mackay, receiving a bye. That means that Sho-Ban and Rockland, two of the best teams in the state, are seeded second and third. Sho-Ban and Rockland both won their first round games and are scheduled to meet at Hillcrest High School on Saturday at 6 p.m. The other semifinal game will have Mackay taking on Watersprings, who beat Leadore last Saturday and gets the honor of meeting Mackay on Feb. 8 as well, in the 7:30 p.m. game at Hillcrest High School. The winner between those two games will meet on Feb. 13 with the winner getting the berth to the state tournament. The loser will be given a chance to earn the second berth by battling through the finals of the consolation bracket of that tournament. That game will take place on Feb. 15. Three really good teams and only two berths, should be a whale of a tournament and worth a look if you don’t mind the trip to Hillcrest to watch the action.