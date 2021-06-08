POCATELLO – While the boys’ cow cutting has been a bit of the Joe Zebarth show at the state high school rodeo finals, the girls’ cow cutting has been anything but consistent.
The first go-round went to Brenna Brown, who earned the 10 state finals points to go with it, but in the second go-round, she was nowhere to be found, and plummeting down in the standings.
The second go-round went to Macardi Anderson, who suddenly found herself right in the thick of things with the 10 points earned in the state finals points and she had a total of 13, just a half point behind Claire Sterling and Sidney Nielson, who both totaled 13.5 points.
The third go-round was another case of “take it, I don’t want it” as we had our third different go-round winner in Ava Manning and with the nine points she had previously earned, she vaulted up the standings which is just what you want to do with the short-go left to go to determine not only the state champion, but also the team of four that Idaho will send on to the national finals in July.
Second in the third go-round was Ada Poulter, who needed to jump start her chances to get back into things and this just did the trick. She earned nine big points, which at least gives her a chance in the short-go, but she will need another good round to make the nationals team.
Brenna Brown, after a scoreless second go-round, got herself back in the hunt and now totals 17.5 with the 7.5 points she earned on Monday and is sitting in fourth place overall.
Here is how the third go-round went for the young ladies in the girls’ cow cutting:
Ava Manning 146 10 pts
Ada Poulter 145 9 pts
Brenna Brown 144 7.5 pts
Claire Sterling 144 7.5 pts
Macardi Anderson 143 6 pts
Kyliee Evans 142.5 4 pts
Jaylan Thomason 142.5 4 pts
Sicily Brown 142.5 4 pts
Kiersten Brockett 141.5 2 pts
Ava McMurtrey 141 0.50 pts
Kylee Smith 141 0.50 pts
Kitanna Barnes 140
Sidney Nielson 139
Jada June Totten 136
Alexandrea Austin 135
Kate Budge 132
Katie Brockett 131
Emma Jaro 131
Isabella Manning 128
Brecken Smith 127
Elizabeth Frisbee 0.00
As the ladies headed into the all important short go-round on Tuesday, here is how the standings stack up with the state finals points (these standings are unofficial, pending a review by the judges and the state finals secretary):
Claire Sterling 21.0 points
Ava Manning 19.0 pts
Macardi Anderson 19.0 pts
Brenna Brown 17.5 pts
Sidney Nielson 13.5 pts
Isabella Manning 11.5 pts
Sicily Brown 10.5 pts
Kate Budge 10.5 pts
Ada Poulter 9.0 pts
Alexandrea Austin 7.5 pts
Jaylan Thomason 7.0 pts
Emma Jaro 6.0 pts
Kiersten Brockett 6.0 pts
Jada June Totten 5.5 pts
Kylee Evans 4.0 pts
Ava McMurtrey 0.50 pts
Kylee Smith 0.50 pts
Katie Brackett 0.00 pts
Brecken Smith 0.00 pts
Elizabeth Frisbee 0.00 pts
Kitanna Barnes 0.00 pts