POCATELLO – While the boys’ cow cutting has been a bit of the Joe Zebarth show at the state high school rodeo finals, the girls’ cow cutting has been anything but consistent.

The first go-round went to Brenna Brown, who earned the 10 state finals points to go with it, but in the second go-round, she was nowhere to be found, and plummeting down in the standings.

The second go-round went to Macardi Anderson, who suddenly found herself right in the thick of things with the 10 points earned in the state finals points and she had a total of 13, just a half point behind Claire Sterling and Sidney Nielson, who both totaled 13.5 points.

The third go-round was another case of “take it, I don’t want it” as we had our third different go-round winner in Ava Manning and with the nine points she had previously earned, she vaulted up the standings which is just what you want to do with the short-go left to go to determine not only the state champion, but also the team of four that Idaho will send on to the national finals in July.

Second in the third go-round was Ada Poulter, who needed to jump start her chances to get back into things and this just did the trick. She earned nine big points, which at least gives her a chance in the short-go, but she will need another good round to make the nationals team.

Brenna Brown, after a scoreless second go-round, got herself back in the hunt and now totals 17.5 with the 7.5 points she earned on Monday and is sitting in fourth place overall.

Here is how the third go-round went for the young ladies in the girls’ cow cutting:

Ava Manning 146 10 pts

Ada Poulter 145 9 pts

Brenna Brown 144 7.5 pts

Claire Sterling 144 7.5 pts

Macardi Anderson 143 6 pts

Kyliee Evans 142.5 4 pts

Jaylan Thomason 142.5 4 pts

Sicily Brown 142.5 4 pts

Kiersten Brockett 141.5 2 pts

Ava McMurtrey 141 0.50 pts

Kylee Smith 141 0.50 pts

Kitanna Barnes 140

Sidney Nielson 139

Jada June Totten 136

Alexandrea Austin 135

Kate Budge 132

Katie Brockett 131

Emma Jaro 131

Isabella Manning 128

Brecken Smith 127

Elizabeth Frisbee 0.00

As the ladies headed into the all important short go-round on Tuesday, here is how the standings stack up with the state finals points (these standings are unofficial, pending a review by the judges and the state finals secretary):

Claire Sterling 21.0 points

Ava Manning 19.0 pts

Macardi Anderson 19.0 pts

Brenna Brown 17.5 pts

Sidney Nielson 13.5 pts

Isabella Manning 11.5 pts

Sicily Brown 10.5 pts

Kate Budge 10.5 pts

Ada Poulter 9.0 pts

Alexandrea Austin 7.5 pts

Jaylan Thomason 7.0 pts

Emma Jaro 6.0 pts

Kiersten Brockett 6.0 pts

Jada June Totten 5.5 pts

Kylee Evans 4.0 pts

Ava McMurtrey 0.50 pts

Kylee Smith 0.50 pts

Katie Brackett 0.00 pts

Brecken Smith 0.00 pts

Elizabeth Frisbee 0.00 pts

Kitanna Barnes 0.00 pts

Tags

Recommended for you