POCATELLO – Brenna Brown may have saved her best for the short go-round in the girls’ cow cutting event at the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals, but it was enough to propel her to a state championship.
Brown, who didn’t score any state finals points in the second round after posting a judges’ scorecard that only had 138 points on it, rebounded in a big way, by posting scores of 144 in the third go-round and then coming back with an event high score of 149 from the judges in the short go-round. That score was good enough to also get her the average bonus points and with her season points added in, she captured the state title by 2.5 points over the runner-up Claire Sterling, who posted a final score of 48.0.
Brown will head the team going to the national finals by virtue of her win.
In second was Clair Sterling who had been rolling right along with solid rounds in each of the four go-rounds, not winning any round, but posting judges’ scores of 143, 144.50, 144, and 142 and it was her consistency that carried her to a spot on the national finals team. She picked up 13.50 points in the average and had seven points from her season score to add up to her final score.
In third was Ava Manning, another cowgirl who finished the event well. After not earning any finals points in the first go-round, Manning recovered quickly with a 146 judges’ score in the second round worth 7.5 finals points, won the third go-round with a judges score of 146, and 10 finals points and in the short go-round posted a 143 score. That was good enough for a top five finish in the round and to get her average points of 11.25 as well. Her total was 42.25 points in the event.
Fourth ended up being Macardi Anderson of Jerome. Macardi slid a bit in the short go-round, but she had built up enough points going in to carry through a tough round. She scored 139 in the first go-round, good enough for 7th and three finals points before posting a 147 in the second round, good enough to win the go-round and pick up 10 finals points, the third round saw Macardi post a 143 judges’ score and that earned her six finals points and helped to carry through a rough short go-round in which she only earned a 138 from the judges. It didn’t matter as her average was good enough for another 11.25 finals points and she finished in second in her district, good enough for nine more points and her grand total of 39.25 carried her through.
Here is how the state finals points tallied up for the girls (top 10 finishers):
Season Points, Short Go-Round, Average, Total
Brenna Brown 8 10 15.00 50.50
Claire Sterling 7 6 13.50 48.00
Ava Manning 5 7 11.25 42.25
Macardi Anderson 9 0 11.25 39.25
Isabella Manning 9 9 7.50 37.00
Ada Poulter 9 3 9.00 30.00
Kate Budge 10 5 3.00 28.50
Sidney Nielson 9 0 6.00 28.50
Alexandera Austin 10 3 4.50 25.00
Sicily Brown 10 3 0.00 23.00