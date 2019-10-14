BLACKFOOT – It has been a rough postseason for most of the girls’ soccer teams in Bingham County as the district tournaments have gotten underway, some as early as Tuesday of last week.
Both Shelley and Blackfoot,who compete in the High Country Conference, suffered through a rough regular season, only notching wins against each other during the course of a 14-game season.
Entering the district tournament, Shelley was matched up against Hillcrest and while they gave it a tough battle, they eventually fell to the Lady Knights by the final score of 2-0 on Tuesday. That ended the Lady Russets’ season, but they definitely showed improvement through the course of the year.
The Blackfoot Lady Broncos, also playing in the first round of the District 6 tournament, found themselves matched against the Idaho Falls Lady Tigers. Their Tuesday match against the Lady Tigers found them on the wrong side of a 5-1 score that ended the season for the Lady Broncos. Their only win on the year was a mid-season win over the Russets who turned the tables on the Broncos with a senior night win a week ago.
The Snake River Lady Panthers, with a squad that had a number of players who were playing soccer for the first time ever, showed improvement on an almost daily basis. They went from a team that was losing games by double digits early in the season, to a team that was playing close and winning a few games down the stretch, including an impressive win on Senior Night.
The Lady Panthers were matched up against the Malad Lady Dragons in the first round of the District 5 tournament and lost by the score of 5-0 back on Tuesday, Oct. 8. They turned things around on Wednesday, beating the Aberdeen Tigers by a 3-0 score to earn the right to take on the Malad team on Saturday. They showed improvement even in that short span of time, as they closed the gap between themselves and the Dragons, dropping the final game of the year by the final of 3-0.
The Firth Lady Cougars remain as the only girls’ team still active in the district tournaments, earning a semi-final game against the top-seeded Sugar-Salem Diggers in the Mountain Rivers Conference.
Firth played last Saturday and downed the North Fremont Lady Huskies by the score of 3-1 to earn the right to challenge the Sugar-Salem team in the top half of the semi-final brackets. A win over the Diggers would put the Cougars in the finals against the winner of South Fremont and Teton, while a loss will pit them against the loser of South Fremont and Teton in an elimination game. The Cougars will play today against the Diggers in Sugar City with a game time of 2 p.m.