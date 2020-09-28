THOMAS – In sports, you have to build a team from the ground up, like laying a foundation before you build a house. Failure to do so simply leads to failure all around.
Different sports require different numbers of building blocks or the laying of a foundation.
In baseball, you talk about the defense up the middle, catcher, shortstop, second base, and center field. In football, the center and guards, running back, quarterback and defense are all built up the middle. Basketball often starts with the post and a point guard. With soccer, it is sometimes a little bit different. You have to have a strong middle as well, from the forward line to the middle line to the defense.
When Snake River head girls’ soccer coach Becky Young took over the program a little over a year ago, she recognized that immediately and started to build her foundation.
We introduced you to Emyrie Adams previously and today we introduce you to her front line running mate, Gisselle Trejo, or GiGi as her team calls her.
Trejo is the second of the building blocks for Adams and she is the leading scorer for the Snake River Lady Panthers soccer team.
She appears to be like most other teenagers who are still in their young days as a high school student since she is only a sophomore. She likes school, particularly math and of course PE, and her favorite food is mashed potatoes and salad.
She has been playing soccer for what seems like forever and she started early in life with her dad Rubicel Trejo as her coach. She comes from a soccer playing family and her two brothers and a sister all play.
“We all play soccer in our family,” Gisselle said. “Even dad plays and coaches us as well. My brother Rubi was a great player, but he has switched over to american Football this fall.”
Rubi Trejo scored on a 90-yard play in Friday’s loss to South Fremont, so athleticism definitely runs in the family.
It isn’t hard to spot Gisselle on the soccer field with the big number 10 on her back, she will be the one racing down the field to take a pass from Emyrie Adams for a point on shot on goal and she doesn’t miss often.
She loves her new coaches and is learning a lot about the game of soccer and is learning that she must trust her teammates and that she can’t do it all by herself.
“This is a team game for sure and you have to get everyone involved,” Trejo said. “The more that we can help our teammates get better, the better it will be for all of us. We each have our job on this team and we all have to work together.”
She hopes her high school career will carry her on beyond her senior year and she would like a college career to go with it. She would like to play for either Utah State or Oregon State and hopes that she can develop enough as a player to be able to get there.
“I hope that I can play in college,” Trejo said. “I know that it will take a lot of hard work to get there, but I think that I can play with those girls.”
Confidence is not in short supply with Trejo and her level of confidence can be seen from the sidelines. She also has an infectious smile that lights up everyone’s world and that can carry you a long way as well.
With her positive attitude and strength on and off the field, Trejo will also carry a lot of players with her, and you have to love her motto.
“Finish what you start.”
With an attitude and motto like that, how can she fail?