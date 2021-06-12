POCATELLO – After the first go-round was completed, there were some new names atop the leaderboard in the goat tying event — new in that they just weren’t familiar to those who have been following the event the past several years.
Haylee Stroud from District 4 took advantage of things with a fine 7.49 second time to lead and of course Laynee Gregersen was there as was Hailey Jo Gibbs.
The second round changed all of that. With Stroud and Gregersen not cracking the top 10 in the second go-round, they suddenly find themselves in ties for second and fourth, respectively, and it is a wide open contest with six girls within two points of each other, led by Hailey Jo Gibbs with a 12-point total in the state final points.
Jada June Totten showed everyone that she not only wants to be the student president of the rodeo association next year, she wants to be the defending state champion in this event as well. She flew down the course to capture the second go-round with a sparkling time of 7.260 to grab 10 state final points and get herself in the hunt and tied with first go-round leader Haylee Stroud with those 10 state final points.
Finishing second in the go-round was Makiya Bond who picked up nine points. Her points got her into a tie for fourth overall and right in the mix if she can get a couple of good runs in the third go-round and the short go. She looked confident in her second go-round and that will go a long way toward her making the team that will represent Idaho at the national finals.
In third was Breyer Newman who posted a time of 7.88 seconds. Breyer was one of the names mentioned before this rodeo began as one of those to watch as she has been a tough competitor over the past several years. Her second go-round run has definitely put her on the watch list once again and it will be interesting to see how she fares when the girls start speeding down the goat tying run in the third go-round.
Second Go Time, State Final points, Total State Final Points
Hailey Jo Gibbs 8.05 4.00 12
Jada June Totten 7.26 10.0 10
Haylee Stroud 10
Makiya Bond 7.76 9.00 9
Shada Edwards 7.95 7.00 9
Laynee Gregersen 9
Breyer Newman 7.88 8.00 8
Taylor Smith 7
Hayden Corta 6
Meg Fillmore 7.98 6.00 6
Kendell Williams 8.03 5.00 5
Alx Roe 5
Jacee Winward 4
Harley Beasley 8.37 1.00 4
Taylor Seaweard 8.17 3.00 3
Millie Greenwood 8.28 2.00 2
Augustina Guiarte 1