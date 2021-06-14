POCATELLO – Fast growing in popularity and packed with speed, action and falls by the cowgirls, goat tying produced a lot of action at this year’s Idaho State High School Finals Rodeo.
It was almost like eventual winner Hailey Jo Gibbs looked at the standings and said to herself, “I can win this, nobody is stepping up and taking control.” Then she did just that.
Gibbs sped to a third go-round win in a fast time of 7.080 seconds and then promptly followed that time up with a short go-round win in 7.25 seconds which clinched her the average as well and with her season points of 10 from being a district champion, Gibbs had put together a recipe for the state title in goat tying.
She compiled a total of 57 points, good enough to down Halley Guthrie by 20 points as Guthrie had 37 to hold down second.
In third was Harley Beasley from District 4, which gave her enough points to claim the reserve champion All-Around Cowgirl, a much deserved award for one of the hardest working cowgirls around.
Rounding out the top four and completing the team that will represent Team Idaho at the national finals in Lincoln, Neb., was Laynee Gregersen who had a total of 31.50.
Gibbs started the event with a solid 7.840 which placed her in third, so it wasn’t like she came from the clouds to post the win, but her second go-round only produced an 8.050. That was good enough for seventh, but not what the rest of the event was like for her. She definitely stepped up her game to take command and win the event.
Halley Guthrie failed to score in the first two go-rounds, but her times weren’t terrible — 11.650 and 8.390 did not place in the top 10 for state final points, but they did keep her in the average and she scored third place points there which gained her the second place finish.
Harley Beasley struggled a bit in the first two go-rounds in an event that she is usually very tough in. She didn’t score in the third go-round and had to step up her game to get into the race for the top four. Her short go-round did just that for her with a solid 7.280 which got her second behind Gibbs and she makes the team for the national finals.
District 4’s Laynee Gregersen, usually one of the toughest goat tiers around, slipped a bit in go-rounds two and four, not scoring, but she did enough in the other rounds and combined with her season carry-over points and what she earned in the average got her a spot on Team Idaho.
If this foursome completes in the manner they have shown to be capable of and shows some consistency, they could very easily crack the top 10 at nationals. Gregersen has already proven that she can do that as she has in the past.