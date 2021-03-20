THOMAS – The Snake River High School Pantherettes, the school’s award-winning dance team, and the Panther Petites from Snake River Junior High School held their year-end recital last week.
The show also included the Snake River High School cheer squad, who will be heading to the state cheerleading championships as the District 5, 3A titleists.
The program showcased everything that the three teams do during their competition and brought roars and cheers from the crowd, who filled the south end of the grandstand in the Snake River gymnasium.
There were a number of different routines that were presented, including some solo and duet performances from different members of the Pantherettes and Panther Petites as the new modern dance and interpretive dance routines were shown to the crowd,
The cheer team did four different routines, interspersed with the performances in dance as the crowd was given a chance to see what the squad has in store for the state finals.
The cheer team did routines in show, stunt, pom and sideline, each of which brought cheers from the crowd as they joined in with the Snake River cheers.
Some of the highlights of the performances were the solos and duets that were presented.
Emma and Rachel Godfrey led off with their “sister duet” which was a routine that showcased what the dance is all about and that is bringing people closer together.
They were followed by Lilian Hill and Koryne Anderton, who did solo acts, and simply knocked it out of the park with their ability to flow with the music and Anderton, who mixed in some very nice tumbling routines into her dance showing her athletic ability as well.
One trio — made up of Andrea Garza, Maggie VanOrden and Izzy Cagle — were a true fan favorite as cheers went out on each of the trio’s maneuvers on the floor.
The costumes were also highlighted from the different teams and individuals and were definitely a key part of each routine that was presented.
The final set of solo and duets were able to bring the house down as Koryne Anderton and Ellie Shupe teamed up and Rachel Godfrey did a solo that energized the crowd and brought them to their feet at the end of the two performances.
The two dance teams also did what is called a drill down, which is a form of the old game “Simon Says,” where the instructor calls out a series of drill commands, which the dancer must complete without mistake or be eliminated from the drill. Ironically, the captain of the Pantherettes, the most experienced of the team, was the first person eliminated. Of the 40 or so dancers who participated, the final three were awarded medals for their effort.
The final performance of the night was a fun routine, where each of the dancers was required to gather up a partner from their classmates and convince them to perform with only three practices and the boys who were selected by the girls of the dance teams stole the show with their athletic ability, including a front flip to begin the routine to the routine titled “Let’s Hear it for Footloose.”
Overall, it was an outstanding performance which was much appreciated by the fans in attendance and very well received by all in the crowd.