POCATELLO – When Gate City Grays manager Rhys Pope handed the baseball to pitcher Trei Hough to begin the game Friday night against the Brigham City Peaches, he simply wanted to get a good start from the righty. Pope got a lot more than he bargained for as Hough threw four innings of one-hit, eight-strikeout ball as the Grays beat the Peaches 14-2 in an abbreviated five-inning affair. The game was shortened to five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The Grays were also led by Thomas Anderson, who came to the ballpark with only one thing on his mind and that was getting some good swings at the plate.
Anderson simply went four for four in the game, with three singles in the first, second, and third innings and capped off his evening with a grand slam home run in the fourth inning.
Anderson, the leadoff hitter for the Grays, also scored three runs and drove in five for the victorious Grays on the night.
The Grays never trailed in the contest, scoring in each of the innings in which they came to the plate. There were two runs in the first, one in the second, four in the third and then the seven that they scored in the fourth, to build a 14-0 lead.
That was when Pope turned things over to the bullpen to finish off the Peaches.
Jacob Gebo was brought in to work on his mechanics, but promptly gave up six walks and seven wild pitches in his stint on the mound. He also gave up the three runs that the Peaches scored in the inning while getting a pair of outs before he was relieved after throwing 36 pitches in the inning. Braden Horrocks came in and, in only six pitches, finished off the inning and secured the win for the Grays.
The Grays totaled 11 hits in the game, while only allowing the Peaches one hit in the contest.
Six different Grays collected hits in the game with Kyler Sprecklen and Austin Losser each collecting two hits to go with the four by Anderson.
BRIGHAM CITY 000 03X — 3 1 3
GATE CITY 214 7XX — 14 11 2
Brigham City Peaches
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Derek Wankier 2 0 0 0 1 2
James Garcia 2 1 0 0 1 0
Zac Egbert 2 1 0 0 1 0
Snegosky 2 0 1 0 1 0
Quintero 2 1 0 0 1 2
Higgins 2 0 0 0 1 2
Vincent Rohrer 1 0 0 0 2 1
Tullis 3 0 0 0 0 0
Cade Capener 1 0 0 0 1 1
Totals 17 3 1 0 9 8
Batting TB: Snegosky
ROE: Tullis 2
SB: Derek Wankier, James Garcia
CS: Derek Wankier
TotalsTeam QAB: 14 (53.85%)
Zac Egbert, Vincent Rohrer 3, Cade Capener, Derek Wankier, James Garcia 2, Snegosky 2, Quintero, Higgins 2, Tullis
Team LOB: 8
Gate City Grays
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Thomas Anderson 4 3 4 5 0 0
Kyler Spracklen 3 1 2 1 0 0
Braden Palmer 1 0 0 0 0 1
Trent Seamons 2 1 1 0 0 0
Dawson Keller 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brayden Pieper 3 1 1 2 1 0
Austin Shirley 2 1 0 0 1 0
Ben Ditton 2 2 0 1 1 0
Chans Arce 2 1 0 0 0 0
Eli Hayes 2 2 1 2 1 0
Austin Losser 3 2 2 2 0 0
Jacob Gebo — — — — — -
Braden Horrocks — — — — — -
Trei Hough — — — — — -
Kolton Jordan — — — — — -
Totals 25 14 11 13 4 1
Batting 2B: Austin Losser, Kyler Spracklen
HR: Thomas Anderson
Grand slam: Thomas Anderson
TB: Thomas Anderson 7, Eli Hayes, Austin Losser 3, Brayden Pieper, Trent Seamons, Kyler Spracklen 3
RBI: Thomas Anderson 5, Ben Ditton, Eli Hayes 2, Austin Losser 2, Brayden Pieper 2, Kyler Spracklen
ROE: Ben Ditton, Dawson Keller
FC: Austin Shirley
HBP: Chans Arce, Trent Seamons
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (48.39%)
Thomas Anderson 2, Ben Ditton 3, Eli Hayes 2, Austin Losser, Brayden Pieper 2, Trent Seamons, Austin Shirley 2, Kyler Spracklen 2
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Chans Arce, Kyler Spracklen
Brigham City Peaches
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Zac Egbert 1.0 27 .556 2 4 0 0 1 0
Tullis 0.0 14 .071 0 4 4 0 3 0
Cade Capener 1.0 29 .517 3 3 3 1 0 1
Totals 4.0 106 .500 11 14 10 1 4 1
Pitching L — Zac Egbert
HBP: Zac Egbert, Tullis
WP: Zac Egbert
Pitches-Strikes: Zac Egbert 27-15, Cade Capener 29-15, Tullis 14-1
Groundouts-Flyouts: Zac Egbert 0-3, Cade Capener 0-2, Tullis 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Zac Egbert 3-8, Cade Capener 2-7, Tullis 1-4
Gate City Grays
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Trei Hough 4.0 70 .614 1 0 0 8 3 0
Jacob Gebo 0.2 36 .250 0 3 3 0 6 0
Braden Horrocks 0.1 6 .833 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 5.0 112 .509 1 3 3 8 9 0
Pitching W — Trei Hough
WP: Jacob Gebo 7
Pitches-Strikes: Jacob Gebo 36-9, Braden Horrocks 6-5, Trei Hough 70-43
Groundouts-Flyouts: Jacob Gebo 1-0, Braden Horrocks 1-0, Trei Hough 4-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jacob Gebo 5-7, Braden Horrocks 1-1, Trei Hough 8-18
Stats provided by Game Changer