POCATELLO – Following a pair of games in which the Gate City Grays did not perform to their own expectations, they needed a turnaround game in which they could get back on track and show what they were truly all about.
They had a great day of practice and came out against a team that they had — to put it bluntly — dominated the previous time they played. The expectations were high that they would be able to do the same thing once again and mentally, they needed to show it on the field if for no other reason, than to re-light the fire inside with the league championship playoffs on the horizon.
That is just what the Grays did when they took on the Idaho Rockies this past week.
The final outcome was probably better than the actual game was played, but it put it back into the minds of the Grays of just how good they really are and emphasized what they needed to do in order to be a team that would challenge for the league title.
The Grays would send Brayden Pieper to the mound for the start and he responded in kind, working the first three innings of the game, and despite allowing three runs to cross the plate, they were all unearned runs and due to errors in the field as the Grays fought to regain their defensive aura from before the game against the California Jays a week ago.
Pieper only allowed two hits, while striking out three and walking one in his stint on the mound. He was relieved by Braden Horrocks for an inning and Braden was roughed up a bit, allowing eight runs, although six of them were unearned. He gave up five hits, one of them a home run, while walking one and striking out one. He was relieved in the fifth inning by Payson Mills who pitched a pair of shut out innings and then Candon Dahle came in for the seventh and final inning and like Mills, was pretty much untouchable. Mills allowed no runs and no hits while striking out four in his two innings. Dahle worked a scoreless seventh, also not allowing a hit while striking out two and had no walks.
It was a much better performance all in all for the Grays.
The Rockies, meanwhile, were the recipient of the wrath of the Grays’ bats. The Grays would score 12 runs in the first three innings and it was like they had to take the taste of the two defeats from the weekend out on the first team that they would face. They did a good job of it.
The recipient of the strong bats was the Rockies’ starting pitcher, Daza Verdugo. Verdugo gave up 10 runs in 2 2/3 innings, on eight hits, two walks and two strikeouts and allowed a pair of home runs, one each by Thomas Anderson and Austin Losser.
For the Grays, they banged out 16 hits in the game, led by three hits apiece from Thomas Anderson and catcher Eli Hayes as well as three hits from Austin Losser who had a home run and five runs batted in during the game. Austin Shirley also contributed a pair of hits in his three at-bats during the game.
The Rockies only managed seven hits in the game, but were aided by the five errors committed by the Grays. The Rockies got a pair of hits from Juan Garcia and Sergio Cejudo during the game.
ROCKIES 300 800 0 — 11 7 8
GRAYS 543 300 6 — 21 16 5
Idaho Rockies
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Dave Snegosky 1 1 0 0 1 0
Zackary Tullis 2 0 0 1 0 1
Brady Clark 4 1 0 0 0 1
Noah Hendrix 4 1 0 0 0 2
Sergio Cejudo 4 2 2 2 0 0
James Garcia 3 3 2 1 0 0
Forrest Grevelis 4 0 1 2 0 0
Javier Quintero 4 1 1 0 0 2
Daza Verdugo 2 1 1 0 0 0
Bruce Hooper 2 0 0 0 0 2
Kaden Higgins 2 1 0 0 1 2
Totals 32 11 7 6 2 10
Batting 2B: Forrest Grevelis
HR: James Garcia
TB: Sergio Cejudo 2, Forrest Grevelis 2, James Garcia 5, Javier Quintero, Daza Verdugo
RBI: Sergio Cejudo 2, Forrest Grevelis 2, James Garcia, Zackary Tullis
ROE: Brady Clark, Forrest Grevelis, James Garcia, Noah Hendrix 2
HBP: James Garcia
TotalsTeam QAB: 14 (40.00%)
Brady Clark 2, Sergio Cejudo 3, Forrest Grevelis, James Garcia 2, Dave Snegosky 2, Javier Quintero 2, Kaden Higgins, Daza Verdugo
Team LOB: 3FieldingE: Brady Clark, Sergio Cejudo, Javier Quintero, Kaden Higgins 3, Daza Verdugo
Gate City Grays
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Thomas Anderson 4 4 3 1 2 0
Braden Palmer 4 3 1 1 0 0
Kyler Spracklen 1 1 1 1 0 0
Eli Hayes 5 3 3 2 0 1
Austin Shirley 3 2 2 0 0 0
Kolton Jordan 1 1 0 0 1 1
Dawson Keller 5 1 0 1 0 1
Ben Ditton 5 1 1 3 0 0
Chans Arce 4 3 1 1 1 0
Austin Losser 5 2 3 5 0 1
Tyler Schell 4 0 1 0 1 1
Braden Horrocks — — — — — -
Payson Mills — — — — — -
Brayden Pieper — — — — — -
Camden Dahle — — — — — -
Totals 41 21 16 15 5 5
Batting 2B: Thomas Anderson, Chans Arce, Braden Palmer
3B: Tyler Schell
HR: Thomas Anderson, Austin Losser
TB: Thomas Anderson 7, Chans Arce 2, Ben Ditton, Eli Hayes 3, Austin Losser 6, Braden Palmer 2, Tyler Schell 3, Austin Shirley 2, Kyler Spracklen
RBI: Thomas Anderson, Chans Arce, Ben Ditton 3, Eli Hayes 2, Dawson Keller, Austin Losser 5, Braden Palmer, Kyler Spracklen
SF: Kyler Spracklen
ROE: Chans Arce, Dawson Keller, Braden Palmer 2, Austin Shirley
SB: Thomas Anderson, Chans Arce, Eli Hayes, Kolton Jordan, Austin Shirley 2, Kyler Spracklen 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 26 (55.32%)
Thomas Anderson 5, Chans Arce 2, Ben Ditton 2, Eli Hayes 2, Kolton Jordan, Dawson Keller, Austin Losser 4, Braden Palmer 2, Tyler Schell 3, Austin Shirley 2, Kyler Spracklen 2
Team LOB: 4 FieldingE: Austin Losser 2, Braden Palmer 3
DP: Chans Arce, Dawson Keller
Idaho Rockies
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Daza Verdugo 2.2 67 .627 8 10 7 2 2 2
Bruce Hooper 3.0 72 .569 4 6 4 3 3 0
Zackary Tullis 0.1 3 .333 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 6.2 168 .601 16 21 14 5 5 2
Pitching L — Daza Verdugo
WP: Bruce Hooper
Pitches-Strikes: Zackary Tullis 3-1, Bruce Hooper 72-41, Daza Verdugo 67-42
Groundouts-Flyouts: Zackary Tullis 0-1, Bruce Hooper 2-5, Daza Verdugo 4-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Zackary Tullis 0-1, Bruce Hooper 11-18, Daza Verdugo 13-20
Gate City Grays
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Brayden Pieper 3.0 51 .667 2 3 0 3 1 0
Braden Horrocks 1.0 42 .619 5 8 2 1 1 1
Payson Mills 2.0 20 .800 0 0 0 4 0 0
Camden Dahle 1.0 15 .600 0 0 0 2 0 0
Totals 7.0 128 .664 7 11 2 10 2 1
Pitching W — P. Mills
HBP: Camden Dahle
WP: Braden Horrocks
Pitches-Strikes: Braden Horrocks 42-26, Payson Mills 20-16, Brayden Pieper 51-34, Camden Dahle 15-9
Groundouts-Flyouts: Braden Horrocks 1-1, Payson Mills 1-1, Brayden Pieper 3-2, Camden Dahle 1-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Braden Horrocks 10-12, Payson Mills 4-6, Brayden Pieper 7-13, Camden Dahle 2-4
Stats provided by Game Changer