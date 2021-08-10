SMITHFIELD, Utah — It wasn’t supposed to end this way. Not with the Gate City Grays, on the road and with a lead, letting one slip away to the Smithfield Blue Sox when the Blue Sox scored in the bottom of the sixth inning on a fielder’s choice to take the lead 2-1.
The Blue Sox would add another run in the inning for the final score of 3-1 and send the Grays home to prepare for an elimination game on Tuesday night at Halliwell Field.
Grays manager Rhys Pope sent out Candon Dahle to the mound to start the game for the Grays and Dahle was superb through five innings, as he was in control. He was mixing his pitches well and keeping the offense of the Blue Sox off the base paths and the scoreboard.
Dahle was working hard and his assortment of pitches kept the Blue Sox at bay for those first five innings and his teammates on offense had given him a lead of 1-0 when they scored in the top of the fourth. Things were looking good for the Grays.
The Blue Sox then went to work in the bottom of the sixth. The Blue Sox were able to scratch together a run to tie the game, and then with a runner on third and Gabe Passey at the plate, Dahle was able to induce Passey into a fielder’s choice, which allowed the run to score and just like that, the Grays found themselves behind in the game for the first time all night.
With two outs in the inning, Brayden Pieper relieved Dahle on the mound. Pieper did not allow a run, a hit, a walk, or record a strikeout, but the Blue Sox still managed to get one additional run across the plate to extend the lead to 3-1 and that is where the ball game would end, the Grays going down to defeat at the hands of the home-standing Blue Sox.
Dahle was solid in his outing, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs, only two of them earned, while striking out three and walking two. The Blue Sox only managed to collect six hits off of Dahle in the contest.
For the Blue Sox, Zach Hansen was sent to the mound and he responded with a complete game, seven-hitter, while striking out 11 Grays in the process. He did allow a single run in the top of the fourth, but it was the only time the Grays were able to cross the plate in the game.
Offensively, the Grays gathered up seven hits, two each by Easton Watterson and Brayden Pieper, but they just couldn’t seem to get a run across the plate other than the one scored by Ben Ditton on a single by Kyler Spracklen.
The Blue Sox, who only were out-hit by the Grays 7-6, made their hits count and five of them came off the bats of Daxton Purser and Scott Madsen, Purser with three hits and Madsen with a pair.
The same two teams battled again on Tuesday night at Halliwell Field. If the Grays win, then they will force an additional game to be played on Wednesday to determine which team will move on in the quest for the Northern Utah League Championship.
GRAYS 000 100 0 — 1 7 2
BLUE SOX 000 003 X — 3 6 5
Gate City Grays
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Easton Watterson 4 0 2 0 0 2
Thomas Anderson 4 0 0 0 0 3
Braden Palmer 4 0 1 0 0 1
Austin Shirley 4 0 0 0 0 2
Eli Hayes 1 0 1 0 1 0
Ben Ditton 3 1 0 0 0 1
Brayden Pieper 3 0 2 0 0 0
Kyler Spracklen 2 0 1 1 1 0
Chans Arce 3 0 0 0 0 2
Candon Dahle — — — — — -
Totals 28 1 7 1 2 11
Batting 2B: Easton Watterson 2
TB: Eli Hayes, Braden Palmer, Brayden Pieper 2, Kyler Spracklen, Easton Watterson 4
RBI: Kyler Spracklen
ROE: Thomas Anderson, Chans Arce
FC: Ben Ditton
HBP: Eli Hayes
CS: Brayden Pieper
TotalsTeam QAB: 16 (51.61%)
Thomas Anderson, Chans Arce, Ben Ditton 2, Eli Hayes 2, Braden Palmer 2, Brayden Pieper 2, Austin Shirley 3, Kyler Spracklen, Easton Watterson 2
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Chans Arce 2
Smithfield Blue Sox
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Brock Rindlisbacher 4 0 0 0 0 1
Jordan Hansen 3 0 0 0 0 0
Rhett Nielsen 3 0 1 0 0 1
Zach Hansen 2 1 0 0 1 0
Scott Madsen 3 1 2 0 0 0
Daxton Purser 3 0 3 1 0 0
Reece Hansen 0 1 0 0 0 0
Gabe Passey 3 0 0 1 0 0
Ryder Lundahl 2 0 0 0 1 0
Braden Anderson 2 0 0 0 0 1
Totals 25 3 6 2 2 3
Batting 2B: Daxton Purser
TB: Rhett Nielsen, Daxton Purser 4, Scott Madsen 2
RBI: Gabe Passey, Daxton Purser
ROE: Gabe Passey
FC: Ryder Lundahl, Gabe Passey
HBP: Braden Anderson
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (35.71%)
Brock Rindlisbacher, Zach Hansen 3, Ryder Lundahl 2, Daxton Purser 3, Scott Madsen
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Rhett Nielsen, Zach Hansen, Gabe Passey 3
Gate City Grays
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Candon Dahle 5.2 96 .656 6 3 2 3 2 0
Brayden Pieper 0.1 3 .667 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 6.0 99 .657 6 3 2 3 2 0
Pitching L – Candon Dahle
HBP: Candon Dahle
WP: Brayden Pieper
Pitches-Strikes: Candon Dahle 96-63, Brayden Pieper 3-2
Groundouts-Flyouts: Candon Dahle 4-8, Brayden Pieper 0-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Candon Dahle 19-27, Brayden Pieper 1-1
Smithfield Blue Sox
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Zach Hansen 7.0 126 .651 7 1 1 11 2 0
Totals 7.0 126 .651 7 1 1 11 2 0
Pitching W — Zach Hansen
HBP: Zach Hansen
WP: Zach Hansen
Pitches-Strikes: Zach Hansen 126-82
Groundouts-Flyouts: Zach Hansen 2-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Zach Hansen 16-31
Stats provided by Game Changer