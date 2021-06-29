POCATELLO – In what turned out to be a very high scoring baseball game, the Gate City Grays learned a valuable lesson on Saturday night as they completed a scheduled doubleheader with the Hyrum Hornets.
You can’t give up a bunch of runs to a decent team and expect to be able to come from behind time and time again and win the ball game. The pitching and hitting in this league is just too good to allow that.
As a result, when the Grays fell behind and failed to complete the comeback in the late innings, they dropped both ends of the doubleheader to Hyrum, this time by the score of 14-9.
Early on, the Hornets blasted out of the gate, scoring four in the first and another two in the second inning to take an early 6-0 lead, and although the Grays would put up a three spot in their half of the second inning, the Hornets were not done, adding another pair of runs in the third and were suddenly ahead by the score of 8-3.
The Grays would continue to chip away at that lead, with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to close the gap to 8-5.
Hyrum came right back with a run in the sixth inning to push the lead back up to four runs, 9-5.
The Grays showed they weren’t finished as they added another pair of runs in the bottom half of the sixth and it was close once again, 9-7, and there was the feeling that the Grays would be able to complete the comeback in the ninth inning.
The Hornets had other ideas as they came to bat in the ninth inning and before you could blink an eye, Tanner Leishman, Ty Jones, and Taden Jones had all produced some offense and the Hornets had scored five more runs to effectively put the game away.
Gate City would come back in the bottom half of the seventh, but after plating a pair of runs, the rally fell short and the final score read 14-9 in favor of Hyrum.
Pitching-wise, Hyrum was led by Ptolian, who went the seven innings, giving up 11 hits, nine runs, only seven of them earned, with three strikeouts and a pair of walks.
For Gate City, it was a trio of pitchers who went to the mound — Payson Mills who started, relieved by Trai Hough after two innings and then by Julian Loera who got the final three outs. Mills and Hough both struggled in the game, giving up a combined 13 runs between them. Mills was responsible for six runs in the first two innings and Hough another seven runs over his four innings on the mound.
Loera was the most effective and he gave up a run on a pair of hits in his stint on the mound.
Hitting-wise, Hyrum was led by a trio of batters who each collected three hits in the game.
Lead-off hitter Tanner Leishman was three for three, scoring four runs and knocking in one run.
Ty Jones was three for four with three runs scored and three runs batted in, while Jarret Hunt had a three for four night at the plate with three runs scored and three runs batted in as well. The trio combined was 9-11 with seven runs batted in. For good measure, Taden Jones knocked in four runs on a one for four evening.
For the Grays, their offense was led by Ben Ditton who had three hits in four at bats with a run batted in. Brayden Palmer and Kyler Spracklen each had a pair of hits in the game for Gate City.
The Grays will continue their homestand with doubleheaders scheduled for July 1 and 2 with games at 6 and 8 each evening.
HORNETS 422 001 5 — 14 13 4
GRAYS 030 112 2 — 9 11 1
Hyrum Hornets
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Tanner Leishman 3 4 3 1 2 0
Jarrett Hunt 4 3 3 3 1 0
Tadon Burbank 4 1 1 1 1 0
Ty Jones 4 3 3 3 1 1
Hudson Phelps 5 0 0 0 0 2
Caden Jones 4 0 1 4 1 1
Jaxon Burbank 5 0 1 2 0 0
Jase 2 2 1 0 2 0
Hayden Simper 3 1 0 0 1 2
Ptolian — — — — — -
Totals 34 14 13 14 9 6
Batting 2B: Tanner Leishman, Jarrett Hunt 2, Ty Jones, Caden Jones
3B: Ty Jones
TB: Tanner Leishman 4, Jarrett Hunt 5, Tadon Burbank, Ty Jones 6, Caden Jones 2, Jaxon Burbank, Jase
RBI: Tanner Leishman, Jarrett Hunt 3, Tadon Burbank, Ty Jones 3, Caden Jones 4, Jaxon Burbank 2
SB: Ty Jones 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 24 (55.81%)
Hayden Simper, Tanner Leishman 5, Jarrett Hunt 4, Tadon Burbank 3, Ty Jones 4, Caden Jones 2, Jaxon Burbank, Hudson Phelps, Jase 3
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Hayden Simper 2, Tadon Burbank, Caden Jones
DP: Tanner Leishman, Jarrett Hunt, Jaxon Burbank
Gate City Grays
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Easton Watterson 4 1 1 0 0 2
Braden Palmer 4 1 2 0 0 0
Brayden Pieper 3 0 0 1 0 1
Austin Shirley 3 2 1 0 1 0
Ben Ditton 4 1 3 1 0 0
Eli Hayes 3 1 0 0 0 0
Thomas Anderson 3 1 1 1 0 0
Austin Losser 2 1 1 2 0 0
Dawson Keller 0 0 0 0 1 0
Chans Arce 0 1 0 0 0 0
Kyler Spracklen 3 0 2 3 0 0
Trei Hough — — — — — -
Julian Loera — — — — — -
Payson Mills — — — — — -
Totals 29 9 11 8 2 3
Batting 2B: Thomas Anderson, Ben Ditton, Braden Palmer 2, Kyler Spracklen
TB: Thomas Anderson 2, Ben Ditton 4, Austin Losser, Braden Palmer 4, Austin Shirley, Kyler Spracklen 3, Easton Watterson
RBI: Thomas Anderson, Ben Ditton, Austin Losser 2, Brayden Pieper, Kyler Spracklen 3
SF: Brayden Pieper
FC: Eli Hayes
HBP: Eli Hayes
GIDP: Eli Hayes
CS: Eli Hayes
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (36.36%)
Thomas Anderson, Ben Ditton, Dawson Keller, Austin Losser, Braden Palmer 2, Brayden Pieper, Austin Shirley 2, Kyler Spracklen 2, Easton Watterson
Team LOB: 3FieldingE: Eli Hayes
DP: Thomas Anderson, Eli Hayes
Hyrum Hornets
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Ptolian 7.0 95 .621 11 9 7 3 2 0
Totals 7.0 95 .621 11 9 7 3 2 0
Pitching W: Ptolian
HBP: Ptolian
WP: Ptolian
Pitches-Strikes: Ptolian 95-59
Groundouts-Flyouts: Ptolian 6-9
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Ptolian 20-33
Gate City Grays
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Payson Mills 2.0 56 .500 5 6 6 2 5 0
Trei Hough 4.0 93 .581 6 7 7 4 4 0
Julian Loera 1.0 13 .615 2 1 1 0 0 0
Totals 7.0 162 .556 13 14 14 6 9 0
Pitching L: Payson Mills
WP: Trei Hough 3
Pitches-Strikes: Trei Hough 93-54, Julian Loera 13-8, Payson Mills 56-28
Groundouts-Flyouts: Trei Hough 3-6, Julian Loera 0-3, Payson Mills 1-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Trei Hough 14-23, Julian Loera 3-5, Payson Mills 6-15
Stats provided by Game Changer