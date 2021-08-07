SMITHFIELD, Utah – It was a game that the Gate City Grays wanted to win. It was a game that would have given the Grays a three-game win streak going into the League Championship Tournament and the added momentum to push forward towards a title.
Things had to look good, especially early on as the Grays sent out ace pitcher Chris Needham to the mound and he was wheeling and dealing like he always seems to do.
The Blue Sox struck first, scoring in the bottom of the first inning, as the starting pitchers for both squads were strong and mowing the batters down. The Blue Sox scored on one of the five errors that the Grays had in the contest and that one run, early on, set the tone for the ball game.
Both starting pitchers were staying ahead in the count and getting outs. The Grays would tie things up in the fourth inning, when Austin Shirley, who has wielded a hot bat of late, produced a single on a 1-2 count, driving in Braden Palmer with what proved to be the only run scored by the Grays in the contest.
The Blue Sox came right back in the bottom of the fifth, getting Grays starter Chris Needham in a bit of trouble and scoring a pair of runs off a single by Daxton Purser.
Needham pitched well, well enough to have earned the win in the game, but sometimes that is just the way things go in baseball. Needham went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs, only two of them earned, striking out five Blue Sox hitters and only allowing four hits and two walks. Needham did keep the Blue Sox in check for most of the game.
Candon Dahle came in with two outs in the fifth in relief of Needham and continued his good work out of the bullpen. He pitched 1 1/3 innings with no hits, no runs and struck out three Blue Sox hitters.
For the Blue Sox, it was all about Reece Hansen. He only allowed the Grays one run on five hits and he worked through six innings. Hansen struck out five Grays batters and only walked one in the game. He was relieved in the top of the seventh inning by by Zach Hansen who recorded the final three outs of the game to earn the save.
For the Grays, Austin Shirley went two for three at the plate, driving in the only Grays run in the fourth inning.
For the Blue Sox, four different players recorded one hit in the game as they were held in check for the most part by Grays pitching.
GRAYS 000 100 0 — 1 5 5
BLUE SOX 100 020 X — 3 4 1
Gate City Grays
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Thomas Anderson 3 0 0 0 0 1
Braden Palmer 3 1 1 0 0 1
Eli Hayes 3 0 0 0 0 1
Austin Shirley 3 0 2 1 0 0
Trei Hough 3 0 1 0 0 2
Ben Ditton 2 0 0 0 1 1
Brayden Pieper 3 0 0 0 0 1
Kyler Spracklen 3 0 1 0 0 1
Chans Arce 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chris Needham — — — — — -
Candon Dahle — — — — — -
Totals 24 1 5 1 1 8
Batting 2B: Braden Palmer
TB: Trei Hough, Braden Palmer 2, Austin Shirley 2, Kyler Spracklen
RBI: Austin Shirley
SAC: Chans Arce
ROE: Kyler Spracklen
GIDP: Thomas Anderson, Brayden Pieper
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (42.31%)
Chans Arce, Ben Ditton, Eli Hayes, Trei Hough, Braden Palmer 2, Brayden Pieper, Austin Shirley 2, Kyler Spracklen 2
Team LOB: 4FieldingE: Trei Hough 2, Braden Palmer 2, Kyler Spracklen
Smithfield Blue Sox
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Brock Rindlisbacher 3 1 0 0 0 1
Jordan Hansen 2 1 1 0 1 0
Rhett Nielsen 4 0 0 0 0 2
Zach Hansen 3 0 0 0 0 1
Scott Madsen 3 1 1 0 0 0
Daxton Purser 3 0 1 2 0 1
Gabe Passey 3 0 0 0 0 1
Ryder Lundahl 2 0 1 0 0 0
Greg Madsen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Braden Anderson 2 0 0 0 1 1
Reece Hansen — — — — — -
Totals 26 3 4 2 2 8
Batting TB: Jordan Hansen, Ryder Lundahl, Daxton Purser, Scott Madsen
RBI: Daxton Purser 2
ROE: Brock Rindlisbacher, Zach Hansen, Ryder Lundahl, Scott Madsen
FC: Jordan Hansen, Rhett Nielsen
HBP: Brock Rindlisbacher, Jordan Hansen
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (30.00%)
Jordan Hansen 3, Zach Hansen 2, Ryder Lundahl, Braden Anderson, Daxton Purser 2
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Rhett Nielsen
DP: Rhett Nielsen, Zach Hansen 2, Gabe Passey, Scott Madsen 2
Gate City Grays
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Chris Needham 4.2 80 .688 4 3 2 5 2 0
Candon Dahle 1.1 17 .824 0 0 0 3 0 0
Totals 6.0 97 .711 4 3 2 8 2 0
Pitching L: Chris Needham
HBP: Candon Dahle 2
Pitches-Strikes: Chris Needham 80-55, Candon Dahle 17-14
Groundouts-Flyouts: Chris Needham 3-4, Candon Dahle 1-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chris Needham 16-24, Candon Dahle 6-6
Smithfield Blue Sox
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Reece Hansen 6.0 85 .753 5 1 1 5 1 0
Zach Hansen 1.0 15 .667 0 0 0 3 0 0
Totals 7.0 100 .740 5 1 1 8 1 0
Pitching W: Reece Hansen
SV: Zach Hansen
WP: Reece Hansen
Pitches-Strikes: Zach Hansen 15-10, Reece Hansen 85-64
Groundouts-Flyouts: Zach Hansen 0-0, Reece Hansen 7-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Zach Hansen 3-3, Reece Hansen 19-23
Stats provided by Game Changer