POCATELLO – On Friday, July 30, the Brigham City Peaches made the trip to Pocatello for a game against the Gate City Grays. The end result was an 11-1 win for the Grays as they scored nine runs in the fifth inning to produce the mercy rule win.
On Wednesday night, the Grays did one better, as they sent Trei Hough to the mound and when Hough was done throwing his 98 pitches, the end result was a 5-0, no-hit game for Hough and a big win for the Grays as they opened Northern Utah League Tournament play with a big win.
Hough was masterful from the beginning, throwing strikes and getting hitters out on his way to a 10 strikeout performance that included but a single walk along the way. He kept the Peaches off balance the entire game and was never in danger of being removed from the game.
Hough went the entire seven innings, saving arms in the bullpen for a later date.
For the Peaches, they simply seemed baffled at the plate as Hough showed his mastery, setting the Peaches down inning after inning without the threat of scoring.
The Grays got things going early on, as in the bottom of the first inning, with two runners on base, catcher Eli Hayes drilled a 2-1 pitch for a single, scoring a pair of runs for the Grays and for all intents and purposes, the game was over as the Peaches couldn’t score and the Grays held a lead they would never be in danger of relinquishing.
While no-hitters are a rare commodity in baseball, Hough actually made things look pretty easy on Wednesday night as he worked his way through the Peaches lineup. The Peaches only got 23 at-bats during the game, just two batters over the minimum for a seven-inning game.
For the Grays, the batters didn’t have to do a lot, but they did come up with five runs on eight hits. They were aided by a pair of miscues from the Peaches.
Leading the attack were Easton Watterson and Braden Palmer, who each had a pair of hits in the game and of course the two runs batted in by Hayes.
Thomas Anderson and Palmer also had runs batted in for the Grays.
The win moved the Grays record on the year to 13-9, and they faced the Peaches again on Thursday night in Brigham City as the league championship tournament continues.
PEACHES 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
GRAYS 201 101 X — 5 8 3
Brigham City Peaches
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Derek Wankier 3 0 0 0 0 1
Hayden Smoot 2 0 0 0 1 0
James Garcia 3 0 0 0 0 1
Zac Egbert 3 0 0 0 0 3
Hunter Smoot 2 0 0 0 0 1
Vincent Rohrer 3 0 0 0 0 1
Ryker Ericson 3 0 0 0 0 1
Brad Wacaster 2 0 0 0 0 2
Cade Capener 2 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 23 0 0 0 1 10
Batting
ROE: Hayden Smoot, Hunter Smoot
FC: Derek Wankier
HBP: Hunter Smoot
GIDP: Vincent Rohrer
TotalsTeam QAB: 5 (20.00%)
Hayden Smoot 2, Ryker Ericson, James Garcia, Brad Wacaster
Team LOB: 4FieldingE: Cade Capener 2
Gate City Grays
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Easton Watterson 3 3 2 0 1 0
Thomas Anderson 4 0 1 1 0 0
Braden Palmer 3 1 2 1 0 0
Austin Shirley 4 1 1 0 0 1
Eli Hayes 3 0 1 2 1 0
Ben Ditton 2 0 1 0 1 0
Brayden Pieper 2 0 0 0 1 0
Kyler Spracklen 2 0 0 0 1 0
Chans Arce 3 0 0 0 0 1
Trei Hough — — — — — -
Totals 26 5 8 4 5 2
Batting 2B: Braden Palmer
TB: Thomas Anderson, Ben Ditton, Eli Hayes, Braden Palmer 3, Austin Shirley, Easton Watterson 2
RBI: Thomas Anderson, Eli Hayes 2, Braden Palmer
FC: Chans Arce, Ben Ditton, Austin Shirley
HBP: Braden Palmer
SB: Thomas Anderson, Ben Ditton 2, Braden Palmer 2, Austin Shirley 2, Kyler Spracklen, Easton Watterson 3
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (53.12%)
Thomas Anderson, Chans Arce 2, Ben Ditton, Eli Hayes 2, Braden Palmer 3, Brayden Pieper, Austin Shirley 3, Kyler Spracklen, Easton Watterson 3
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Chans Arce, Braden Palmer, Kyler Spracklen
DP: Braden Palmer, Brayden Pieper, Kyler Spracklen
Brigham City Peaches
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Hunter Smoot 2.0 44 .614 3 2 2 1 1 0
Cade Capener 4.0 72 .514 5 3 2 1 4 0
Totals 6.0 116 .552 8 5 4 2 5 0
Pitching L — Hunter Smoot
HBP: Hunter Smoot
Pitches-Strikes: Hunter Smoot 44-27, Cade Capener 72-37
Groundouts-Flyouts: Hunter Smoot 1-4, Cade Capener 1-7
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Hunter Smoot 4-11, Cade Capener 8-21
Gate City Grays
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Trei Hough 7.0 98 .714 0 0 0 10 1 0
Totals 7.0 98 .714 0 0 0 10 1 0
Pitching W — Trei Hough
HBP: Trei Hough
WP: Trei Hough 2
Pitches-Strikes: Trei Hough 98-70
Groundouts-Flyouts: Trei Hough 4-6
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Trei Hough 14-25
Stats provided by Game Changer