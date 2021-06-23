PROVIDENCE, Utah – When the Gate City Grays packed their bags and headed to Providence, Utah, for a friendly doubleheader, the intent was to sweep the pair of games and head back home.
The end result was an easy win in the first game and a hard-fought battle in the second that went the way of the Providence Wolverines. The first game score was 10-0 behind the pitching of Brayden Pieper, while the bats went to sleep in the second game and the Grays just couldn’t quite overcome an early 4-0 lead by the Wolverines that resulted in a 4-2 win for Providence.
In the first game, it was all about Brayden Pieper, who threw a complete game, five-inning affair, only allowing three hits, no runs and racked up five strikeouts in the game shortened by the Mercy Rule after five innings.
The Wolverines pitcher, M. Coughlin, also went five innings but gave up all 10 runs on 12 Grays hits, striking out three and walking one. The Grays were aided by five Wolverine errors in the contest.
From the plate, the Grays were able to get on the scoreboard early, scoring a pair of runs in each of the first two innings.
The bats exploded in the third, when the Grays pushed six runs across the plate on hits from Thomas Anderson, Braden Palmer, Trent Cooper and Austin Shirley and a pair of errors from the Wolverines.
For all intents and purposes, that was the ball game as it gave the Grays a 10-0 lead and neither team scored after that.
The second game was completely different.
While Gate City couldn’t get any offense going, the Wolverines were able to strike for four runs in the second inning and the Grays were playing catch-up from that point on.
Grays pitcher Trei Hough took the loss, but it wasn’t entirely his fault. He pitched well enough, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out five batters in his five innings of work. He also walked eight batters, putting men in scoring position and when an error occurred, it allowed the Wolverines to take the lead they would never relinquish.
S. Warner was on the mound for Providence and he earned the win with a complete game, seven-inning affair, limiting the Grays to only three hits and striking out seven.
As far as hitting went, both teams were pretty much stymied at the plate and the lone bright spot was the swings that Trent Cooper of the Grays got as he went two for three, collecting two of the Grays three hits.
The Grays will be in action on June 25, when they play at home with a 7:30 p.m. first pitch.
Game One
GATE CITY GRAYS 226 00X X — 10 12 0
PROVIDENCE 000 00X X — 0 3 5
Game Two
GATE CITY GRAYS 000 002 0 — 2 3 2
PROVIDENCE 040 000 X — 4 4 3
Gate City Grays
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Easton Watterson 4 2 1 0 0 0
Braden Palmer 4 2 3 3 0 0
Trent Cooper 3 1 1 1 1 0
Chans Arce 4 0 0 0 0 2
Austin Shirley 3 0 1 2 0 1
Trei Hough 2 1 1 0 0 0
Eli Hayes 3 0 1 0 0 0
Julian Loera 3 2 2 0 0 0
Thomas Anderson 3 2 2 2 0 0
Brayden Pieper — — — — — -
Totals 29 10 12 8 1 3
Batting 2B: Thomas Anderson, Julian Loera
3B: Easton Watterson
TB: Thomas Anderson 3, Trent Cooper, Eli Hayes, Trei Hough, Julian Loera 3, Braden Palmer 3, Austin Shirley, Easton Watterson 3
RBI: Thomas Anderson 2, Trent Cooper, Braden Palmer 3, Austin Shirley 2
ROE: Chans Arce, Braden Palmer, Easton Watterson
FC: Trent Cooper
HBP: Trei Hough
GIDP: Julian Loera
TotalsTeam QAB: 13 (41.94%)
Thomas Anderson, Trent Cooper, Eli Hayes, Trei Hough, Julian Loera 2, Braden Palmer 4, Austin Shirley, Easton Watterson 2
Team LOB: 6
Providence Wolverines
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
B Jensen 3 0 1 0 0 1
A Pond 2 0 0 0 1 1
C Lee 2 0 0 0 0 1
J Hill 1 0 0 0 1 0
J Astle 2 0 0 0 0 2
S Triplett 2 0 0 0 0 0
M Coughlin 2 0 1 0 0 0
P Lee 2 0 0 0 0 0
B Siddoway 2 0 1 0 0 0
Totals 18 0 3 0 2 5
Batting TB: M Coughlin, B Jensen, B Siddoway
FC: S Triplett
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (55.00%)
M Coughlin, B Jensen 2, A Pond 3, J Hill 2, J Astle, S Triplett, P Lee
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: A Pond, J Hill, J Astle, P Lee
DP: S Triplett
Gate City Grays
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Brayden Pieper 5.0 81 .605 3 0 0 5 2 0
Totals 5.0 81 .605 3 0 0 5 2 0
Pitching W: Brayden Pieper
Pitches-Strikes: Brayden Pieper 81-49
Groundouts-Flyouts: Brayden Pieper 5-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Brayden Pieper 12-20
Providence Wolverines
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
M Coughlin 5.0 78 .744 12 10 4 3 1 0
Totals 5.0 78 .744 12 10 4 3 1 0
Pitching L: M Coughlin
HBP: M Coughlin
Pitches-Strikes: M Coughlin 78-58
Groundouts-Flyouts: M Coughlin 4-6
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: M Coughlin 25-31
Gate City Grays
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Austin Shirley 2 1 0 0 1 1
Braden Palmer 3 1 0 0 0 0
Trent Cooper 3 0 2 1 0 1
Brayden Pieper 3 0 0 1 0 0
Chans Arce 3 0 0 0 0 1
Julian Loera 2 0 0 0 0 0
Eli Hayes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kolton Jordan 2 0 0 0 0 2
Easton Watterson 1 0 1 0 0 0
Payson Mills 2 0 0 0 1 1
Tyler Schell 3 0 0 0 0 1
Trei Hough — — — — — -
John Suffern — — — — — -
Totals 25 2 3 2 2 7
Batting TB: Trent Cooper 2, Easton Watterson
RBI: Trent Cooper, Brayden Pieper
ROE: Eli Hayes, Braden Palmer
CS: Eli Hayes
TotalsTeam QAB: 8 (29.63%)
Chans Arce, Trent Cooper 2, Eli Hayes, Payson Mills, Brayden Pieper, Tyler Schell, Austin Shirley
Team LOB: 4FieldingE: Trei Hough, Julian Loera
DP: Chans Arce, Trent Cooper, Braden Palmer
Providence Wolverines
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
B Jensen 2 0 1 1 2 0
A Pond 2 0 0 1 2 0
C Lee 1 0 0 1 2 1
J Hill 4 0 0 0 0 1
J Astle 3 0 0 0 0 1
D Haslam 2 1 1 0 0 1
M Coughlin 0 1 0 0 3 0
P Lee 2 1 0 0 1 2
B Siddoway 3 1 2 1 0 0
S Warner — — — — — -
Totals 19 4 4 4 10 6
Batting TB: B Jensen, B Siddoway 2, D Haslam
RBI: B Jensen, A Pond, C Lee, B Siddoway
SF: C Lee
ROE: A Pond
HBP: D Haslam
GIDP: J Hill
CS: A Pond
TotalsTeam QAB: 16 (51.61%)
M Coughlin 3, B Jensen 3, A Pond 3, C Lee 3, P Lee, B Siddoway 2, D Haslam
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: B Jensen, J Astle, B Siddoway
Gate City Grays
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Trei Hough 5.0 106 .500 4 4 4 5 8 0
John Suffern 1.0 18 .500 0 0 0 1 2 0
Totals 6.0 124 .500 4 4 4 6 10 0
Pitching L: Trei Hough
HBP: Trei Hough
WP: Trei Hough
BK: Trei Hough
Pitches-Strikes: Trei Hough 106-53, John Suffern 18-9
Groundouts-Flyouts: Trei Hough 3-5, John Suffern 0-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Trei Hough 10-27, John Suffern 4-4
Providence Wolverines
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
S Warner 7.0 90 .633 3 2 1 7 2 0
Totals 7.0 90 .633 3 2 1 7 2 0
Pitching W: S Warner
WP: S Warner
Pitches-Strikes: S Warner 90-57
Groundouts-Flyouts: S Warner 4-9
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: S Warner 19-27
Stats provided by Game Changer