BRIGHAM CITY, Utah – For the second time in as many nights, the Gate City Grays turned to pitching to dispatch the Brigham City Peaches. The end result is that the Grays beat the Peaches in the best of three game series 2-0 and moved on in the North Utah League Championship Tournament to face the Smithfield Blue Sox on Monday night in Smithfield before returning home to Halliwell Field to face the same Blue Sox on Tuesday night.
A win in that series will also advance the Grays into the championship series for the league.
On Thursday evening, it was the surgically repaired arm of pitcher Payson Mills that propelled the Grays to their win over the Peaches. Mills, who has been rehabilitating the arm since he had Tommy John surgery, has gradually been working on building the strength back into his arm and working on his pitches for most of the season.
All that hard work paid off on Thursday, as Mills went a strong five innings on the mound for the Grays, allowing only a single unearned run in his stint, throwing a total of 91 pitches. He allowed five hits, had five strikeouts and a single walk to earn the win for his team.
Brayden Pieper and Candon Dahle came in as relief for Mills, each pitching a full inning and between them only allowed a single hit, one walk and recorded a strikeout.
The best part of the positive showing by Mills is that it leaves the Grays' top three pitchers -- Chris Needham, Trei Hough and Brayden Pieper -- for the Smithfield series. All are rested and the way that Horrocks and Dahle have been lights out of late in the relief category, you have to feel good about the chances of the Grays to keep on moving along in the tournament.
Hitting-wise, the Grays pounded out eight hits in the game, scoring eight runs as well. Leading the way were Easton Watterson and Braden Palmer, both of whom collected a pair of hits in the game, Palmer also led the way with a pair of runs batted in.
Thomas Anderson, Austin Shirley, Trei Hough and Chans Arce also had hits in the game for the Grays.
The strong pitching performance from the Grays held the Peaches to only six hits in the contest and leading the Peaches was Ryan Greer who collected a pair of hits.
The Grays returned to the friendly confines of Halliwell Field on Tuesday.
GRAYS 003 010 4 -- 8 8 2
PEACHES 000 010 0 -- 1 6 1
Gate City Grays
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Easton Watterson 4 1 2 1 0 1
Thomas Anderson 3 2 1 1 1 0
Braden Palmer 4 1 2 2 0 0
Austin Shirley 3 0 1 0 1 1
Eli Hayes 2 1 0 1 2 0
Trei Hough 3 0 1 0 0 0
Chans Arce 1 0 1 2 0 0
Brayden Pieper 3 1 0 0 1 1
Kolton Jordan 3 1 0 0 0 2
Kyler Spracklen 2 1 0 0 1 0
Payson Mills - - - - - -
Camden Dahle - - - - - -
Totals 28 8 8 7 6 5
Batting 2B: Thomas Anderson, Braden Palmer
3B: Trei Hough
TB: Thomas Anderson 2, Chans Arce, Trei Hough 3, Braden Palmer 3, Austin Shirley, Easton Watterson 2
RBI: Thomas Anderson, Chans Arce 2, Eli Hayes, Braden Palmer 2, Easton Watterson
ROE: Kolton Jordan
FC: Thomas Anderson, Eli Hayes, Brayden Pieper
GIDP: Trei Hough
SB: Brayden Pieper
TotalsTeam QAB: 19 (55.88%)
Thomas Anderson 2, Chans Arce, Eli Hayes 2, Trei Hough, Kolton Jordan 2, Braden Palmer 3, Brayden Pieper 3, Austin Shirley 3, Kyler Spracklen, Easton Watterson
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Eli Hayes, Trei Hough
DP: Thomas Anderson, Braden Palmer 2, Brayden Pieper, Kyler Spracklen, Camden Dahle
Brigham City Peaches
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Hayden Smoot 4 0 0 0 0 0
Marco Callister 4 0 1 1 0 2
James Garcia 2 0 1 0 0 0
Zac Egbert 3 0 0 0 0 1
Ryan Greer 3 0 2 0 0 0
Ryker Ericson 2 0 0 0 1 2
Vinny Rohrer 3 0 0 0 0 0
Cade Capener 2 1 1 0 1 0
Jeremy Gee 2 0 0 0 0 1
Nic Egbert 1 0 1 0 0 0
Totals 26 1 6 1 2 6
Batting TB: Marco Callister, Cade Capener, James Garcia, Ryan Greer 2, Nic Egbert
RBI: Marco Callister
ROE: Hayden Smoot
FC: Hayden Smoot
HBP: James Garcia
GIDP: Zac Egbert, Marco Callister
SB: Cade Capener
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (41.38%)
Zac Egbert 2, Marco Callister, Cade Capener 2, Vinny Rohrer, Ryker Ericson, James Garcia 2, Ryan Greer, Jeremy Gee, Nic Egbert
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Marco Callister
DP: Cade Capener, Ryan Greer
Gate City Grays
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Payson Mills 5.0 91 .681 5 1 0 5 1 0
Brayden Pieper 1.0 10 .800 0 0 0 1 0 0
Camden Dahle 1.0 12 .417 1 0 0 0 1 0
Totals 7.0 113 .664 6 1 0 6 2 0
Pitching W - Payson Mills
HBP: Payson Mills
Pitches-Strikes: Payson Mills 91-62, Brayden Pieper 10-8, Camden Dahle 12-5
Groundouts-Flyouts: Payson Mills 2-7, Brayden Pieper 1-1, Camden Dahle 1-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Payson Mills 13-22, Brayden Pieper 3-3, Camden Dahle 2-4
Brigham City Peaches
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Jeremy Gee 5.0 67 .552 5 4 2 2 3 0
Nic Egbert 2.0 52 .558 3 4 3 3 3 0
Totals 7.0 119 .555 8 8 5 5 6 0
Pitching L - Jeremy Gee
WP: Jeremy Gee, Nic Egbert
Pitches-Strikes: Jeremy Gee 67-37, Nic Egbert 52-29
Groundouts-Flyouts: Jeremy Gee 4-5, Nic Egbert 1-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Jeremy Gee 11-22, Nic Egbert 5-12
