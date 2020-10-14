BLACKFOOT -- The latest prep football poll compiled by the state media has been released and there are very few changes among the different classifications.
In 5A, the top five remains exactly the same as it has been the past several weeks.
Area teams Rigby and Highland are still second and fourth in the rankings.
In 4A rankings, the top five also remain the same, with Skyline, Blackfoot and Pocatello still ranked first, second and fifth, respectively.
In 3A, the five ranked school are exactly the same, with Sugar-Salem still the unanimous choice as the top team.
In 2A, West Side, North Fremont and Melba are still 1-2-3 in the rankings. Firth moves into the top five and Aberdeen, who had been fourth, is now sixth in the rankings after losing to North Fremont a week ago.
In the two 1A divisions, the top teams remain Prairie and Carey and the top three teams in each division remain exactly the same.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d'Alene (9) 5-0 57 1
2. Rigby (3) 6-0 48 2
3. Rocky Mountain 4-0 39 3
4. Highland 6-1 22 4
5. Eagle 3-1 13 5
Others receiving votes: Capital 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (11) 6-1 55 1
2. Blackfoot (1) 5-1 46 2
3. Bishop Kelly 4-1 32 3
4. Vallivue 6-1 25 4
5. Pocatello 5-1 13 5
Others receiving votes: Nampa 7, Moscow 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (12) 6-0 60 1
2. Kimberly 6-0 47 2
3. Fruitland 5-0 29 3
4. Homedale 4-1 25 4
5. Gooding 6-1 18 5
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (12) 6-0 60 1
2. North Fremont 5-0 48 2
3. Melba 4-1 36 3
4. Declo 5-2 16 5
5. Firth 4-2 10 —
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 9, Grangeville 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (12) 5-0 60 1
2. Oakley 6-0 48 2
3. Raft River 5-1 35 3
4. Lighthouse Christian 5-1 17 5
5. Notus 6-0 11 —
Others receiving votes: Kamiah 9.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (11) 40 59 1
2. Dietrich (1) 7-0 49 2
3. Kendrick 4-1 31 3
4. Mullan 6-1 28 4
5. Garden Valley 4-3 10 5
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 2, Watersprings 1.
Voters:
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Jim Church, KORT-FM
Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
Allan Steele, Post Register
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Jay Tust, KTVB