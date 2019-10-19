SHELLEY – Some say that senior nights are the toughest games to win during the season. The pressure is on and coaches are obligated to play all seniors, even though some of them may not be the best position players the team has.
Friday night, the Shelley Russets faced off against the Skyline Grizzlies. While they’re not the same Grizzlies that won back-to-back state titles in 2016 and 2017, the Grizzlies are still a formidable team and they showed the rebuilding Russets just that as they ran the ball with efficiency and were ripping off 10- and 15-yard runs with regularity.
The end result, despite some very tough play by the Russets early on, favored the Grizzlies on the scoreboard by a final score of 34-0.
The Russets fought hard through the first quarter and even looked like they were going to be competitive with the Grizzlies, but when Skyline was able to block a Shelley punt due to a poor snap, the Grizzlies, already leading by 7-0, were able to quickly make it 14-0 and the rout was on.
Soon it was 21-0 in the second quarter and the Grizzlies were able to get a lot of players into the game and it just didn’t matter who. The Grizzlies were able to rip off long gains, seemingly at will, and they probably could have named the score anytime that they wanted to.
The score was not relative at this point in time as the Russets just couldn’t get into the end zone and the Grizzlies appeared to be able to score at will.
This was simply proof that the Russets were going to send their nine seniors off without a win on the night. The good news is that there were 36 other Russets that suited up and will return for next season with a year’s experience under their belts and a desire to gain a measure of revenge on those teams that beat them this season.
With the loss, the Russets fell to 0-7 on the season and 0-4 in High Country Conference play and still have one more game on the schedule, next Friday evening when they will travel to Blackfoot to challenge the Broncos, who just sewed up a conference title with their win over Idaho Falls. Game time on Friday will be 7 p.m.