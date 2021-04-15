BLACKFOOT – It was supposed to be the middle game of a three-game set between the top two teams in the 4A division of the High Country Conference baseball standings. Skyline had hosted the Broncos of Blackfoot a day earlier and took one on the chin to the tune of an 18-0 clobbering and many of those who braved the wind, cold, rain and some snowflakes expected more of the same on Wednesday.
They got nothing that resembled the previous game other than one of the teams would score 18 runs. By the time the two teams wrapped up their game, the final score was 18-16 in favor of the Grizzlies, but it was not what you would expect from the top two teams in the league. First of all, there were a dozen errors in the game, four for Skyline and eight for Blackfoot. There were three home runs in the blustery conditions, two by Blackfoot and one by Skyline. There were 35 hits in the game, not what you might expect from two teams that supposedly had pretty good pitching staffs and there were 10 walks issued by those pitching staffs as well.
Both teams had the lead, in fact, Skyline held the lead four times in the game and Blackfoot held the lead three times as the two teams swapped the lead back and forth several times during the game.
With all that was going on, it was not a game that you would have expected these two teams to have at this point in the season.
Following a game that Blackfoot won the day before behind a masterful pitching performance by Candon Dahle, the Broncos were expecting some more of the same as their pitching staff was rested and they the whole team to draw from. Their bats were scalding hot from the previous couple of games and they were on a six-game winning streak. Things definitely looked to be in Blackfoot’s favor, but that is not the way it turned out.
Right from the start, things were off for Blackfoot. Dax Whitney started the game and promptly gave up three runs in the top of the first inning. Blackfoot would come back with three runs of their own to tie things up at 3, but Skyline then scored four more runs in the top of the second.
The Blackfoot fans took a collective breath in the second when they came back to score and take the lead at 8-7 and many though that order had been restored.
Then things really got out of whack. Skyline scored three more runs in the third taking a 10-8 lead and the Broncos were suddenly three pitchers deep into the bullpen and they put up a big 0 in the bottom of the inning and Skyline was in control, especially when they scored another run in the top of the fourth.
Blackfoot did what they have done all season long, rally again to take the lead, this time with a four-run bottom of the fourth and they retook the lead 12-11. Back and forth they would go, until Blackfoot seemingly took control in the bottom of the fifth inning with another three spot and held the lead at 15-11.
Not so, said the Grizzlies, who scored three runs in the top of the sixth and three more in top of the seventh to hold the lead at 18-16 and the Broncos simply couldn’t answer the bell one more time. The game took so long that the two teams could not begin the second half of the doubleheader, so things ended up pretty much where they started the week, with the Grizzlies holding a one-game lead in the conference standings with a 6-1 record as opposed to Blackfoot’s 4-1 record and the two teams still have a game against each other yet to play.
Blackfoot was slated to continue play against Skyline on Thursday, weather permitting, followed by a game against Madison on Friday.
SKYLINE 343 103 3 — 18 18 4
BLACKFOOT 350 431 0 — 16 17 8
Skyline
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Logan Taggart 4 4 1 0 2 0
Braden Owens 5 5 3 1 1 0
Chandler Robinson 4 4 3 6 1 0
Trey Olson 6 3 4 3 0 1
Brayden Nickels 6 0 2 1 0 1
Orvis Brown 5 0 3 3 1 0
Ian Galbreaith 4 0 0 0 2 1
Isaac Harrison 5 0 0 0 0 1
Gardels 5 2 2 0 0 1
Andrew Nelson — — — — — -
Landon Merzlock — — — — — -
Totals 44 18 18 14 7 5
Batting 2B: Logan Taggart, Trey Olson 2, Brayden Nickels
HR: Chandler Robinson
TB: Logan Taggart 2, Trey Olson 6, Chandler Robinson 6, Orvis Brown 3, Braden Owens 3, Brayden Nickels 3, Gardels 2
RBI: Trey Olson 3, Chandler Robinson 6, Orvis Brown 3, Braden Owens, Brayden Nickels
SF: Chandler Robinson
ROE: Logan Taggart, Trey Olson, Ian Galbreaith, Isaac Harrison, Orvis Brown, Braden Owens
FC: Ian Galbreaith, Isaac Harrison
TotalsTeam QAB: 22 (42.31%)
Logan Taggart 3, Trey Olson 4, Chandler Robinson 5, Ian Galbreaith 2, Orvis Brown 2, Braden Owens, Brayden Nickels 3, Gardels 2
Team LOB: 13FieldingE: Chandler Robinson 2, Braden Owens, Gardels
DP: Landon Merzlock
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Benjamin Wilson 5 3 4 1 0 0
Jaden Harris 4 4 3 0 1 0
Tyler Vance 4 3 3 5 1 1
Jace Grimmett 4 3 1 1 1 1
Stryker Wood 4 2 2 4 0 1
Dax Whitney 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carter Layton 4 0 2 2 0 1
Rich Moore 2 0 0 0 0 2
Michael Edwards 1 0 0 1 0 1
Eli Hayes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jaxon Grimmett 4 1 2 1 0 1
Kyler Mills 3 0 0 0 0 0
Candon Dahle — — — — — -
Ryan Steidley — — — — — -
Totals 36 16 17 15 3 9
Batting 2B: Jaxon Grimmett
HR: Tyler Vance, Stryker Wood
TB: Jace Grimmett, Jaxon Grimmett 3, Jaden Harris 3, Carter Layton 2, Tyler Vance 6, Benjamin Wilson 4, Stryker Wood 5
RBI: Michael Edwards, Jace Grimmett, Jaxon Grimmett, Carter Layton 2, Tyler Vance 5, Benjamin Wilson, Stryker Wood 4
SAC: Kyler Mills
SF: Michael Edwards
ROE: Stryker Wood
FC: Jace Grimmett
HBP: Carter Layton, Stryker Wood
SB: Jace Grimmett, Carter Layton
TotalsTeam QAB: 22 (51.16%)
Michael Edwards, Jace Grimmett 4, Jaxon Grimmett, Jaden Harris 3, Carter Layton, Kyler Mills 2, Tyler Vance 4, Benjamin Wilson 4, Stryker Wood 2
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Jace Grimmett, Jaxon Grimmett, Carter Layton, Kyler Mills, Tyler Vance 4
Skyline
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Andrew Nelson 3.0 79 .582 9 9 8 4 2 2
Chandler Robinson 1.0 32 .562 6 6 6 0 1 0
Ian Galbreaith 1.0 18 .389 1 1 1 1 0 0
Isaac Harrison 0.1 2 .500 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brayden Nickels 1.2 30 .700 1 0 0 4 0 0
Logan Taggart 0.0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 7.0 161 .578 17 16 15 9 3 2
Pitching W: Brayden Nickels
HBP: Chandler Robinson, Ian Galbreaith
WP: Chandler Robinson, Ian Galbreaith 2, Andrew Nelson
Pitches-Strikes: Logan Taggart 0-0, Chandler Robinson 32-18, Ian Galbreaith 18-7, Isaac Harrison 2-1, Andrew Nelson 79-46, Brayden Nickels 30-21
Groundouts-Flyouts: Logan Taggart 0-0, Chandler Robinson 0-2, Ian Galbreaith 1-1, Isaac Harrison 1-0, Andrew Nelson 3-1, Brayden Nickels 0-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Logan Taggart 0-0, Chandler Robinson 7-10, Ian Galbreaith 1-5, Isaac Harrison 0-1, Andrew Nelson 8-20, Brayden Nickels 5-7
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Dax Whitney 1.0 25 .520 4 3 3 0 1 1
Ryan Steidley 1.1 51 .549 8 8 7 2 2 0
Michael Edwards 2.2 38 .684 3 1 1 2 1 0
Jace Grimmett 2.0 53 .528 3 6 3 1 3 0
Candon Dahle 0.0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 7.0 167 .569 18 18 14 5 7 1
Pitching L: Jace Grimmett
WP: Ryan Steidley 3
Pitches-Strikes: Candon Dahle 0-0, Michael Edwards 38-26, Jace Grimmett 53-28, Ryan Steidley 51-28, Dax Whitney 25-13
Groundouts-Flyouts: Candon Dahle 0-0, Michael Edwards 1-4, Jace Grimmett 3-1, Ryan Steidley 0-2, Dax Whitney 1-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Candon Dahle 0-0, Michael Edwards 9-13, Jace Grimmett 7-16, Ryan Steidley 8-15, Dax Whitney 3-8
Stats provided by Game Changer