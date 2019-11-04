FIRTH – Hailey Barker is a scrapper and hustler and never gives an inch when playing sports. It doesn’t matter what sport, she gives 100 percent and makes the coaches play her, no matter what.
She plays the back line for the Firth Cougars and was instrumental in helping the team win the state title this year with her ability to dig the opponents’ shots off the floor.
With the hustle that she showed and the ability to relay that type of play to other players, it is no wonder that the Lady Cougars are the 2019, 2A Idaho state champions in volleyball.
“Going to state was really a lot of fun and showed us all what some hard work and confidence could do,” Barker said. “We all had a positive attitude this year and as the wins piled up, the confidence just got better and better.”
Barker was counted upon from the very beginning of the year to be one of the mainstays and had to perform to keep her spot. She excelled at serving and digging and filled in when other players needed a breather or were injured.
“I just tried to keep in mind what my job was and to stay focused on the task at hand,” Barker said. “When the team plays around you and helps you, it makes it easier on everyone and that was the kind of team we had. We played great team volleyball and played like a team all year long.”
Barker is one of the players that have already been earmarked for the starting lineup along the back line for next season according to coach Elda Park.