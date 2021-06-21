GOSHEN – Firth High School has always had a long tradition of producing good, fundamentally sound athletes. Hailey Barker is one of those and on Saturday evening, she signed her letter of intent to attend Columbia Basin Community College in Pasco, Wash.
Barker will play basketball for the Hawks and coach Amy Sokaitis. The talented Cougar graduate was instrumental in her roles as a three-sport athlete at Firth, earning all-conference honors in volleyball, basketball, and softball. She has a love for basketball that carried her to Columbia Basin.
Barker will pursue a degree in physical therapy with hopes of advancing that to athletic trainer as she completes her higher education.
The daughter of Daina and David Barker, Hailey has always been supported by friends and family who have helped to push her along this road.
“I couldn’t have done all this without my ‘BFF’s’ who pushed me along the way,” Barker said. “If it wasn’t for all those friends and coaches, I wouldn’t have had this opportunity.”
Barker did have several other colleges that showed interest in her, among them Big Bend, Utah State, Salt Lake Community College, and Idaho State, but none of them were able to match the opportunities that Columbia Basin was able to offer.
She is going to be on a scholarship at Columbia Basin. Details of that scholarship were not available.
“Hailey was the heart and soul of our basketball program during her career,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “She will be greatly missed and we all wish her well.”
Barker expects that she will be headed to Pasco between the middle of August and first of September to begin the next chapter of her life.
Her family and friends are all very happy that she has chosen this path for herself and wish her the very best along the next part of her journey.