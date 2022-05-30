THOMAS – One of the more gifted and talented softball players in recent memory at Snake River High School, Halle Leavitt has inked a letter of intent to attend and play softball for Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Ore.
Leavitt was primarily a pitcher and a shortstop while playing for Snake River, but has left the door open to play other positions while at Treasure Valley.
“I am just happy to be receiving an opportunity to continue playing,” Leavitt said. “It won’t matter what position I get to play, as long as I get a chance to play”
Leavitt plans on taking a lot of nursing classes when she arrives on campus with the intent to eventually earn a degree in nursing. Treasure Valley is a two-year school and the hope is that she will be able to parlay her start there into a chance to continue playing at a Division I school when she completes her associate degree in two years.
Her parents, Wendy and Deyaon Leavitt, are very happy at this opportunity and that she will be relatively close to home so they can continue to watch her play.
While the scholarship is not a full ride, it is of sufficient size that will help a great deal in her continuing her education and still allow her the opportunity to continue playing softball and be with friends she has who are already attending TVCC.
“I really like the school and the softball program at TVCC,” Leavitt said. “I think that the community is really close knit and I know a lot of the girls from here that are going to school over there, so its seems like a great fit for me.”
Leavitt expects to arrive on campus to begin the next chapter in her life by the end of September.