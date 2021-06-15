POCATELLO – It is nice to see the names at the top of the leader board for All-Around Cowgirl and Cowboy at the state high school rodeo finals, those contestants that had to perform in more than one event and did well enough to score the highest total of points in those events combined.
Harley Beasley, named the Reserve All-Around Cowgirl, has been a household name in District 4 for several years and has made regular trips to the state finals and now to the national finals.
She is heading to nationals as the state champion in breakaway roping and also placed in goat tying.
This young lady is also smart and has already started to look out for her future as she has signed a letter of intent to attend Montana Western on a rodeo scholarship where she will continue her career.
It hasn't always been easy for Harley, but she has persevered and hung in there when she could have given up and tried something else.
“It is nice to have this state final done and behind me,” Beasley said. “I am so thankful for all those who have supported me and helped me along the way.”
Beasley is a recent graduate of Soda Springs High School, but even that wasn't easy as she traveled from her home in Montpelier daily to attend classes and then did her homework and practiced on her rodeo events. She definitely has a strong work ethic, can manage her time well, and is dedicated to her love of horses and rodeo.
She won her breakaway roping title in style, winning by 10 points over Cassidy Bradshaw and closing strongly in the event to claim the win.
Her four runs averaged under three seconds each to get the title while at times, the other contestants struggled a bit. With the way she is roping right now, she has to be considered a threat at nationals for a placing and an All-America mention.
Now that she has qualified for the national finals, she can concentrate on fine tuning things so she will be ready to go when she gets there.