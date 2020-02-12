IDAHO FALLS – Harley Jackson of the Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs has made a name for herself over the past couple of seasons playing basketball at Fort Hall as a very prolific scorer.
After all, she holds three scoring records at the state girls’ basketball tournament, with 40 points in a single game, 10 three-point baskets in a single game, and 17 three-point baskets for a tournament. Those are all pretty special records to hold, especially for one season.
This year, she has added to her collection of records with a 47-point game against Hagerman a couple of weeks ago and has been leading her Lady Chiefs team, currently with a 16-5 record and looking for another trip to the Boise area and another shot at a state title.
The Lady Chiefs may not be quite as strong a team as they were a year ago and they are missing a very key part of the team in Reesha Pokibro who is out with an injury, but that doesn’t mean that Harley and the Lady Chiefs are going to go away quietly this year.
Tuesday night was a classic example of what Jackson can do and that she is a complete ballplayer, especially for her size as she is barely 5 feet tall, but she can sure fill up a basket with the ball.
The Lady Chiefs are in the middle of their district tournament and they were facing elimination by the Leadore Lady Mustangs. In fact, they were tied with the Mustangs at 16 following the first quarter of play. That was when Jackson took over the game.
In the second quarter, Jackson began shooting from the outside and at one point, connected on four straight shots from three-point land which got the Lady Chiefs to the lead, a lead that they would not relinquish for the rest of the game. Jackson would hit five three-pointers in the period but that wasn’t all she was doing.
She started to find ways to rebound and those numbers began to add up as well and she was getting her team involved in the game.
In the third quarter, with the possibility of another 40-point game, Jackson began to back off from the offensive end of things and began passing with authority. Time after time, she found Nakia Appenay open for a three-point shot of her own and Appenay responded with two long range shots. Jackson was feeding Rose Evening on the inside and she also was able to connect for the Lady Chiefs as she would end up with 11 points on the game.
It wasn’t just about Harley Jackson, who did finish with an astounding 38 points and nine three-pointers, but she was also the team leader in rebounds and assists and approached the milestone of a triple-double in a tough tournament game.
The effort by the entire Lady Chiefs team got them a win over Leadore by the final of 71-55, but more importantly, they avoided elimination in the tournament and a chance to live for another day.
Next up for the Lady Chiefs will be a game with the improving squad from Watersprings, who dispatched North Gem on Tuesday night to set up a third contest between Sho-Ban and the Lady Warriors today at 6 p.m. at Hillcrest High School. The winner then gets to face either Rockland or Mackay for a berth at the state tournament.
SHO-BAN 71, LEADORE 55
Sho-Ban 16 20 17 18 — 71
Leadore 16 14 15 10 — 55
Sho-Ban — Nakia Appenay 8, Harley Jackson 38, VivikaNappo 6, Tia Smith-Buckskin 4, Rylia Edmo 4, Rose Evening 11.
Leadore — McKenzie Mackay 10, Paige Ramsey 22, Ady Matson 2, Courtney Lovell 10, Jentry Bruce 2, Sadie Bird 9.