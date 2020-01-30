HAGERMAN – The Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs are used to seeing Harley Jackson put up big numbers during a basketball game. After all, Jackson set three state tournament scoring records just a year ago, when she put up 40 points, hit 10 three-pointers in a game, and nailed 17 three-pointers during the tournament.
Jackson was at it again on Wednesday, as the Lady Chiefs closed out the regular season with a big 79-43 win over the home standing Hagerman Lady Pirates.
All that Jackson did on Wednesday is set a school scoring record by scoring a career-high 47 points during the game and, according to her coach, could have scored 60 or 70 in the game, but she was willing to share the ball with her teammates.
“She’s usually great from the three-point line, but almost everything was from inside the three-point line,” Sho-Ban coach Justin Dance said. “She could have scored 60 or 70, but she was willing to share the ball tonight.”
Jackson only hit on four of her 11 three-point shots, well below her season average. She could easily have hit seven or eight of those shots, which would have pushed the record even farther out there. Her totals included making 14 of 19 two-point shots and seven of seven from the free throw line.
She also had six rebounds and seven assists in the game, all of this coming in a small package as Jackson is barely over five feet tall, but plays much bigger than that.
The Lady Chiefs actually trailed in the game, going into the second period behind by a single point, 14-13, before Jackson took over. The big quarter was the third when the Lady Chiefs scored 30 points to Hagerman’s 11 and the game was basically over from that point on. It could have been worse, for a good part of the final period, the clock was running continuously as the Lady Chiefs had built up a 30-point lead, sending the game into the “Mercy Rule” situation.
The Lady Chiefs, now 14-4 on the season, will head into district tournament play on Saturday when they host their first round game in Fort Hall. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m.
SHO-BAN 79, HAGERMAN 43
Sho-Ban 13 20 30 16 – 79
Hagerman 14 15 11 5 – 42
Sho-Ban – Nakia Appenay 9, Ava Zamora 7, Harley Jackson 47, Vivika Nappo 4. Tia Smith-Buckskin 4, Rylia Edmo 8.
Hagerman – Sadie Wadsworth 7, Kearra Orth 6. Samantha Osborne 5, Laura Peterson 6, Kyta Sellers 12, Krista Farnsworth 6.