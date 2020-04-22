BLACKFOOT – One of the most prolific high school basketball scorers in recent memory, Harley Jackson of Sho-Ban High School, has signed her letter of intent to attend Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Mont.
One of her major concerns all spring long during the recruiting process has been being able to stay close enough to home to be able to have her support group of friends and family be able to attend some of her games and to be able to be a contributor to the team quickly.
During the process, she had turned down a couple of offers, one from a JC in Kansas and the other from Walla Walla Community College in Walla Walla, Wash.
“I really like the program and the direction it is going in,” Jackson said. “Coach Wes Keller really made me feel welcome and appreciated the talents that I am bringing to the team and made me feel that if I work hard, I can contribute right away to a winning program.”
The Battlin’ Bears compiled a 19-11 record last year, including a 10-8 record in conference and a 12-3 record at home.
“The facilities were fantastic when I visited and they made me feel like I was an important piece of the puzzle for their continued success,” Jackson said. “I think that I am expected to be on campus around the middle of August and we will take it from there.”
Jackson is one of four recruits that have been signed to attend Rocky Mountain this next year, a group that includes a JC transfer from Arizona and makes one think that they are simply reloading the team and not rebuilding.
“I plan on getting some basic classes out of the way first and then working towards a degree in one of the medical programs the school offers,” Jackson said. “I have a 3.01 GPA leaving high school, so I think that I have a pretty good chance to be successful both academically and athletically.”
Jackson led the state in scoring this past season, averaging nearly 30 points per game to lead all divisions. That scoring included a 47-point game which was a school record.
She is also the holder of three scoring records in the state girls’ basketball tournament with 40 points in a single game, 10 three point baskets in a single game and 17 three point baskets in three games set during the 2019 state tournament.
“We will miss Harley, not only for her scoring but for her leadership,” Sho-Ban head coach Justin Dance said. “She works hard and we wish her the very best as she takes this next step in her basketball career.”
“I chose Rocky Mountain because I like where the program is going with coach Keller and coach Morehouse and I want to be part of the continued success,” Jackson said. “They have believed in me during the entire recruiting process and made me feel that I can come in and make an impact. Rocky is also close enough to home for my family to come and watch me play.”