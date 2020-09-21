ISLAND PARK – The annual Harriman cross country meet was announced as a limited entry event and as a result, only seven complete teams showed up to compete, two 3A schools and five 2A schools, all five of which comprise the Nuclear Conference. This made the event a preview for the Nuclear Conference meet that will be forthcoming in about four weeks.
As expected, the teams from Salmon and Sugar-Salem were expected to be very well represented and they in fact did exactly that.
On the boys’ side of things, Salmon won with Sugar-Salem in second and in the girls’ side, it was the opposite, with Sugar-Salem on top and Salmon finishing in second.
For the boys, the standings lined up in this manner:
1. Salmon 34
2. Sugar-Salem 41
3. North Fremont 89
4. Firth 123
5. South Fremont 135
6. West Jefferson 154
7. Ririe 159
For the girls, things ended in the following order:
1. Sugar-Salem 38
2. Salmon 64
3. West Jefferson 96
4. Ririe 114
5. Firth 122
6. South Fremont 133
7. North Fremont 158
Firth was well represented by their fourth place finish in the boys’ standings and a fifth place finish in the girls’ standings.
Leading the way for the Firth boys was Strider Perry with his 25th place finish and time of 19:14.2, while the Firth girls were led by Cassi Robbins and her fifth place finish and time of 22:12.1 for the 5K course.
The top Firth boys were as follows:
25. Strider Perry, sophomore 19:14.2
28. Mitch Harrison, senior 19:37.8
31. Connor Johnson, sophomore 20:16.2
33. Nathaniel Frame, senior 20:36.1
41. Cooper Leslie, junior 21:09.0
50. Dillon Nightengale, freshman 21:51.5
51. Jason Fielding, senior 21:55.7
66. Austin Monroe, sophomore 24:19.8
68. Brad Fielding, freshmen 24:20.6
73. Sayer Leavitt, junior 25:42.5
77. Parker Bales, freshmen 27:50.9
78. Skylar Nelsen, freshmen 28:37.0
84. Todd Mayer, sophomore 31:39.5
The top Firth girls were as follows:
5. Cassi Robbins, senior 22:12.1
15. Nicole McKinnon, senior 23:19.7
38. Nateah Hawkins, sophomore 27:17.0
42. Hannah Christensen, junior 27:55.2
63. Brylee Pierson, sophomore 33:41.6
Next up for the Firth Cougars will be the Ririe Quad Meet on Wednesday.