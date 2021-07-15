POCATELLO – To say that Eli Hayes has had a hot bat in recent games is like saying the weather in Southeastern Idaho has been overly warm.
Hayes has been so hot, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he were wearing two batting gloves on each hand to keep from burning his hands. His bat is so hot, it now rivals Death Valley as the hottest place in the country and Death Valley was at 130 degrees yesterday.
In his last three games alone, Hayes has gone six for eight at the plate, with eight runs batted in, and while he didn’t have the game-winning hit on Tuesday night, he did have a pair of game-winning hits last Saturday. His bat has been so hot that manager Rhys Pope moved Hayes into the clean-up spot in the lineup and he produced immediately.
He had a double in the first inning that drove in runs, a single in the second inning that drove in a run, and a single in the third that also drove in a run. If that wasn’t enough, Hayes also scored four runs in the game and had a stole base. Now that is production from the youngest member of the team and just proves that he has been improving with leaps and bounds this season.
The Grays used Hayes’ output to help initiate a strong offensive performance against the visiting Idaho Rockies and spur the Grays to a 22-7 win in a game that was shortened to five innings with the Mercy Rule in place.
In what can only be called a bullpen game for the Grays, Pope sent out Braden Horrock to the mound in the first inning and he responded well, going three innings, giving up four hits and two unearned runs while striking out one Rockies batter. He was relieved by Jacob Gebo and then Thomas Anderson.
Gebo struggled as he did not give up a hit, but he did walk nine in his two-thirds of an inning which resulted in five runs being scored before Anderson entered the game. Anderson was very effective, throwing only 23 pitches to record four outs and gave up a single hit in his time on the mound.
Hayes had a lot of support offensively, as the Grays would pound out 17 hits in the game, with Brayden Pieper and Ben Ditton also getting three hits in the contest. Pieper also scored a run and drove in a run for the Grays, while Ditton score a run and matched Hayes with four runs driven in.
All in all, it was an impressive offensive show for Gate Cite in the contest.
For the Rockies, they were only able to get five hits in the contest, one each from five different players.
They also only had a single run that was driven in during the game, that coming off the bat of Zachary Tillis.
Pitching-wise, the Rockies started Forrest Grevelis, who lasted three innings on the mound, giving up 18 runs, although 10 of those runs were unearned due to some miscues in the field. He struck out three and walked four and was responsible for both home runs hit by Gate City from Trei Hough and Austin Shirley.
Grevelis was relieved by Bruce Hooper who closed out the game on the mound for the Rockies. He allowed four runs on two hits, while walking three and striking out two.
Next up for the Grays will be the Gate City Invitational Tournament and they will be in action on July 23 at Halliwell Park against the California Jays with a first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
They are also slated for action on July 24 against the Fresno A’s with a starting time of 7:30 and will wrap up tournament action when they face the Idaho Rockies on July 27, again at Halliwell Park with a first pitch at 7:30 p.m.
ROCKIES 020 50X X — 7 5 6
GRAYS (10)44 4XX X — 22 17 4
Idaho Rockies
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Makyle Torres 2 0 0 0 1 0
Kaden Higgins 1 1 0 0 0 0
Brady Clark 3 0 1 0 1 1
Sergio Cejudo 3 1 1 0 1 0
Forrest Grevelis 2 0 1 0 1 0
James Garcia 1 1 0 0 1 0
Zackary Tullis 1 2 1 1 2 0
Dave Snegosky 2 1 0 0 1 0
Javier Quintero 3 0 0 0 0 1
Noah Hendrix 2 1 1 0 1 0
Bruce Hooper — — — — — -
Totals 20 7 5 1 9 2
Batting TB: Brady Clark, Sergio Cejudo, Forrest Grevelis, Zackary Tullis, Noah Hendrix
RBI: Zackary Tullis
ROE: Javier Quintero, Noah Hendrix
FC: Kaden Higgins
HBP: James Garcia
TotalsTeam QAB: 18 (60.00%)
Makyle Torres, Brady Clark 3, Sergio Cejudo 4, Forrest Grevelis 2, James Garcia, Zackary Tullis 2, Dave Snegosky, Javier Quintero, Noah Hendrix 3
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Makyle Torres, Brady Clark 2, Forrest Grevelis 2, Noah Hendrix
Gate City Grays
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Easton Watterson 4 4 2 1 0 0
Braden Palmer 3 3 1 0 1 0
Kyler Spracklen 0 1 0 0 0 0
Eli Hayes 4 4 3 4 0 0
Tyler Schell 1 0 0 0 0 1
Austin Shirley 3 3 2 4 2 0
Brayden Pieper 4 1 3 1 0 0
Thomas Anderson 0 1 0 1 1 0
Trei Hough 1 1 1 4 2 0
Dawson Keller 1 0 1 1 0 0
Ben Ditton 5 1 3 4 0 1
Austin Losser 5 0 0 0 0 3
Chans Arce 2 3 1 0 1 0
Jacob Gebo — — — — — -
Braden Horrocks — — — — — -
Totals 33 22 17 20 7 5
Batting 2B: Ben Ditton, Eli Hayes, Brayden Pieper
3B: Ben Ditton
HR: Trei Hough, Austin Shirley
TB: Chans Arce, Ben Ditton 6, Eli Hayes 4, Trei Hough 4, Dawson Keller, Braden Palmer, Brayden Pieper 4, Austin Shirley 5, Easton Watterson 2
RBI: Thomas Anderson, Ben Ditton 4, Eli Hayes 4, Trei Hough 4, Dawson Keller, Brayden Pieper, Austin Shirley 4, Easton Watterson
ROE: Eli Hayes, Braden Palmer, Austin Shirley, Easton Watterson
HBP: Chans Arce, Trei Hough, Kyler Spracklen, Easton Watterson
SB: Eli Hayes, Austin Shirley 2, Easton Watterson 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 25 (56.82%)
Thomas Anderson, Chans Arce 3, Ben Ditton 2, Eli Hayes, Trei Hough 3, Dawson Keller, Austin Losser 3, Braden Palmer, Brayden Pieper 3, Austin Shirley 4, Easton Watterson 3
Team LOB: 10FieldingE: Jacob Gebo, Austin Losser, Austin Shirley, Easton Watterson
DP: Braden Palmer, Easton Watterson
Idaho Rockies
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Forrest Grevelis 3.0 124 .573 15 18 8 3 4 2
Bruce Hooper 1.0 35 .457 2 4 4 2 3 0
Totals 4.0 159 .547 17 22 12 5 7 2
Pitching L: Forrest Grevelis
HBP: Forrest Grevelis 3, Bruce Hooper
Pitches-Strikes: Forrest Grevelis 124-71, Bruce Hooper 35-16
Groundouts-Flyouts: Forrest Grevelis 2-4, Bruce Hooper 0-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Forrest Grevelis 26-35, Bruce Hooper 4-9
Gate City Grays
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Braden Horrocks 3.0 58 .638 4 2 0 1 0 0
Jacob Gebo 0.2 48 .188 0 5 5 1 9 0
Thomas Anderson 1.1 23 .565 1 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 5.0 129 .457 5 7 5 2 9 0
Pitching W: Braden Horrocks
HBP: Braden Horrocks
WP: Jacob Gebo 9
Pitches-Strikes: Thomas Anderson 23-13, Jacob Gebo 48-9, Braden Horrocks 58-37
Groundouts-Flyouts: Thomas Anderson 2-1, Jacob Gebo 0-0, Braden Horrocks 5-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Thomas Anderson 4-6, Jacob Gebo 0-10, Braden Horrocks 5-14
Stats provided by Game Changer