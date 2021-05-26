BLACKFOOT – The High Country Conference has announced its all-conference baseball team and several members of the 2021 Blackfoot Broncos team were named to the team.
Leading the list is junior Tyler Vance who was listed as a first team selection among infielders.
Vance was the Broncos’ starting shortstop and batted .545 for the year, with 41 runs batted in, an .887 slugging percentage, had 21 bases on balls with only eight strikeouts and four home runs.
Vance led the team in many other categories and if you examine the stats listed for the Player of the Year, Jaxon Sorenson, they are very close if not ahead of Sorenson’s and the argument could be made that Vance was equal to and could have easily been named the Player of the Year, or maybe co-player of the year for the conference.
Among outfielders, Blackfoot’s Stryker Wood was also named to the first team after batting .430 for the season, with 41 runs batted in, 14 walks and four home runs. Wood was a superior fielding outfielder and could throw a runner out attempting to advance a base. Very few balls could elude his glove while he was playing in the field.
A first team selection at Pitcher was Blackfoot’s Candon Dahle, who logged 41 innings during the season, with a 1.69 earned run average. Dahle had 46 strikeouts and whip of 1.379 for the season, compiling a 6-1 record in conference play.
Another first team selection came at outfield, where junior Benjamin Wilson was listed after a season in which he batted .390, with 14 runs batted in and a slugging percentage of .441.
On the infielders second team, the Broncos had two players listed, Jace Grimmett and Jaden Harris.
Grimmett batted .323 for the year, with 18 runs batted in and a .534 slugging percentage.
Jaden Harris batted .448 for the season with 11 runs batted in and an .814 slugging percentage.
Players who were named as honorable mention included Kyler Mills as an outfielder, catcher Rich Moore, and Candon Dahle as a DH/Utility player on the second team.
Coach of the Year was Trent Johnson of Idaho Falls High School.
The entire team is listed below:
Player of the Year — Jaxon Sorenson of Idaho Falls High School. Senior who batted .527, scored 30 runs and had 25 runs batted in with 20 extra base hits.
First Team Infielders:
Blackfoot — Tyler Vance (ss), .545 average with 41 runs batted in, .887 slugging percentage, 21 bases on balls and 4 home runs
Idaho Falls — Nate Rose, .391 average, 39 runs, 21 runs batted in, 14 extra base hits, 24 stolen bases
Idaho Falls — Bradley Thompson, .417 batting average, 27 runs, 24 runs batted in, 23 bases on balls, 6 stolen bases
Idaho Falls — Zac Bridges, .405 batting average, 34 runs, 20 runs batted in, 26 bases on balls, 18 stolen bases
Madison — Kameron Kostial, .465 batting average, 2 home runs
Thunder Ridge — Brent Tueller, .316 batting average, 18 hits, 13 runs batted in, 10 runs and 4 stolen bases
Second Team Infielders
Skyline — Chandler Robinson, .386 batting average, 1 home run, 14 runs batted in
Skyline — Trey Olson, .393 batting average, 1 home run, 27 runs batted in
Skyine — Logan Taggart, .210 average, 22 bases on balls, 24 runs scored, fielding percentage of .853
Thunder Ridge — Ayson Webb, .410 batting average, 24 hits, 10 extra base hits, 22 runs batted in, 16 runs scored, 12 stolen bases
Blackfoot — Jace Grimmett
Blackfoot — Jaden Harris
Outfielders First Team
Blackfoot — Stryker Wood
Idaho Falls — Dylan Seeley, .367 batting average, 21 runs scored, 23 runs batted in, 9 extra base hits and 9 stolen bases
Madison — Tyler Pena, .455 batting average, 26 runs scored, 1 home run
Blackfoot — Benjamin Wilson
Outfielders second team
Shelley — John Kerner
Hillcrest — Ben Zarate
Bonneville — Dayton Robinson
Honorable Mention Outfielders
Blackfoot — Kyler Mills
Bonneville — Crew Howell
Pitchers First Team
Idaho Falls — Merit Jones, 7-0 record, 59 strikeouts, 1.28 earned run average, 26 hits allowed
Blackfoot — Candon Dahle
Second Team Pitchers
Skyline — Landon Merzlock
Idaho Falls — Bradley Thompson
Catcher First Team
Idaho Falls — Jaxon Cherry, .340 batting average, 11 runs batted in, .975 fielding percentage with 6 caught stealing
Catcher Second Team
Hillcrest — Brett Bartell
Catcher Honorable Mention
Blackfoot — Rich Moore
Skyline — Braden Owens
DH/Utility First Team
Idaho Falls — Eliot Jones, .468 batting average, 23 runs, 23 runs batted in, 11 extra base hits
DH/Utility Second Team
Blackfoot — Candon Dahle
Dh/Utility Honorable Mention
Thunder Ridge — Kaysen Isom
Thunder Ridge — Kolby Landon
Bonneville — RJ Woods
The Broncos had a good season this year, but were eliminated from the district playoffs in the first round by Bonneville.