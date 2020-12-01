BLACKFOOT – The High Country Conference has released its 2020 all-conference football team and players from Shelley and Blackfoot high schools have represented Bingham County well.
Teegan Thomas of Blackfoot was named to the first team at running back for the second straight year. A fast, durable and hard running back, Thomas led the team in rushing for the second straight year and is an accomplished pass receiver as well.
Shelley’s “Freight Train,” Brayden Johnson was named as an honorable mention running back.
Ja’Vonte King of Blackfoot and Tomy Bradshaw of Shelley were both named as honorable mention at wide receiver. It was one of several positions where Bradshaw was named.
Hadley Carpenter of Shelley was named as an honorable mention at tight end. The junior had an exceptional year for Shelley,
Bryce Cornell of Blackfoot was named honorable mention as a kicker. The senior was also a first team selection for the all-conference team in soccer as a defensive specialist. The talented senior will be moving on to bigger and better things after graduation.
Tomy Bradshaw earned his second mention on the team as a kick returner. The junior made the second team as a returner for Shelley.
The last category on offense was the offensive line and Shelley had three representatives in Jaxon Hess, Cody Bowman, and Hunter Higham.
On the defensive line, Blackfoot’s Rich Moore was named to the first team.
Shelley’s Cannon Vance was named as an honorable mention.
Blackfoot had three linebackers named to the team. Junior Bowen Robinson was named to the first team, Braxton Marlatt was named to the second team and Carson Trejo was also named to the second team. Marlatt and Trejo are also juniors, so Blackfoot will have three linebackers returning for their senior years in 2021.
Shelley had junior Skylar Robison named to the second team on defense as a linebacker as well.
Tomy Bradshaw of Shelley earned his third position on the team when listed as a first team defensive back.
For Blackfoot, Stryker Wood and Jaxon Ball along with Treyce Jensen of Shelley were all named to the second team as defensive backs.
Josh Maddox of Blackfoot was named as an honorable mention at defensive back.
Jaxon Hess of Shelley was named as a punter for his second mention and made the team as an honorable mention.
The complete list of players named to the High Country Conference All-Conference football team follows:
Offensive Player of the Year: Tiger Adolpho (Jun) — Rigby QB
Defensive Player of the Year: Landon Von Johnson (Sen) — Rigby LB
HIGH COUNTRY CONFERENCE
ALL-CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SELECTIONS
Quarterback HCC
Number Name/School Year Team
4 Cade Marlow- Skyline 12 1st Team
12 Kieren Valora- Madison 11 2nd Team
9 Demik Hatch- Hillcrest 12 HM
Running Back HCC
Number Name/School Year Team
26 Teegan Thomas- Blackfoot 12 1st Team
13 Kaysen Isom- Thunder Ridge 12 1st Team
3 Tre Kofe- Hillcrest 11 2nd Team
6 Zhiek Falevai- Rigby 11 2nd Team
6 Keegan Porter- Hillcrest 12 HM
42 Brayden Johnson- Shelley 12 HM
20 Bridger Swafford- Skyline 12 HM
Wide Receiver HCC
Number Name/School Year Team
8 Cam Porter- Madison 11 1st Team
3 Eli Ames- Skyline 12 1st Team
2 Connor Maloney- Skyline 12 1st Team
16 Jackson Baker- Idaho Falls 12 2nd Team
2 Hunter Miller- Idaho Falls 11 2nd Team
2 Trajen Larsen- Rigby 12 2nd Team
4 JaVonte King- Blackfoot 10 HM
16 Taylor Freeman- Rigby 12 HM
3 Dutch Diggs- Thunder Ridge 12 HM
11 Tomy Bradshaw- Shelley 11 HM
Tight End HCC
Number Name/School Year Team
86 Con Dansie- Rigby 11 1st Team
32 Austin Murdock- Hillcrest 12 2nd Team
Hadley Carpenter- Shelley 11 HM
Kicker HCC
Number Name/School Year Team
24 Aiden Zundel- Hillcrest 11 1st Team
42 Carter Manwaring- Idaho Falls 11 2nd Team
46 Bryce Cornell- Blackfoot 12 HM
Return Specialist HCC
Number Name/School Year Team
3 Eli Ames- Skyline 12 1st Team
11 Tomy Bradshaw-Shelley 11 2nd Team
2 Hunter Miller- Idaho Falls 11 HM
Offensive Linemen HCC
Number Name/School Year Team
63 Tyler Ellis- Hillcrest 12 1st Team
78 Jaxson Duffin- Idaho Falls 12 1st Team
75 Sam Rassmussen- Madison 11 1st Team
76 Mackay Olaveson- Rigby 12 1st Team
65 Cole Johnson- Rigby 12 1st Team
77 JT Roberts- Hillcrest 12 2nd Team
69 Andrew Messaros- Idaho Falls 12 2nd Team
52 Jaxon Hess- Shelley 12 2nd Team
77 Ethan Meissner- Skyline 12 2nd Team
70 Jensen Parker- Thunder Ridge 12 2nd Team
54 Brenden Rassmussen- Idaho Falls 10 HM
79 Carter Stanford- Madison 12 HM
72 Boyd Madsen- Rigby 11 HM 60 Cody Bowman- Shelley 11 HM
72 Hunter Higham- Shelley 10 HM
76 Tui Edwin- Skyline 10 HM
78 Jaxon Hansen- Hillcrest 12 HM
Defensvie Linemen HCC
Number Name/School Year Team
7 Rich Moore- Blackfoot 12 1st Team
74 Talin Togiai- Rigby 11 1st Team
99 Brixton Gilbert- Skyline 12 1st Team
32 Paul Fitzgerald- Thunder Ridge 11 1st Team
75 Jaxson Duffin- Idaho Falls 12 2nd Team
55 Damien Walker- Rigby 11 2nd Team
84 Easton Vander Stoep 12 2nd Team
31 Gavin Fuller- Madison 12 2nd Team
63 Tyler Ellis- Hillcrest 12 HM
77 Mason Tolley- Rigby 12 HM
84 Cannon Vance- Shelley 11 HM
Linebacker HCC
Number Name/School Year Team
9 R.J. Woods- Bonneville 10 1st Team 25 Bowen Robinson- Blackfoot 11 1st Team
33 Brett Bartell- Hillcrest 12 1st Team
7 Karsen Jensen- Skyline 12 1st Team
11 Braxton Marlatt- Blackfoot 11 2nd Team
13 Carson Trejo- Blackfoot 11 2nd Team
5 Garrett Phippen- Hillcrest 11 2nd Team
42 Brigden Craig- Rigby 12 2nd Team
28 Skylar Robison- Shelley 11 2nd Team
28 Chandler Robinson- Skyline 11 2nd Team
18 Logan Fredricksen- Rigby 11 HM
22 Kory Caldwell- Thudner Ridge 12 HM
Defensive Back HCC
Number Name/School Year Team
9 Demik Hatch- Hillcrest 12 1st Team
5 Payten Vansteenkiste- Rigby 12 1st Team
3 Caden Dabell- Rigby 12 1st Team
11 Tomy Bradshaw- Shelley 11 1st Team
12 Stryker Wood-Blackfoot 12 2nd Team
15 Jaxon Ball- Blackfoot 12 2nd Team
13 Treyce Jensen- Shelley 12 2nd Team
21 Parker Norman- Thunder Ridge 12 2nd Team
21 Braden Owens- Skyline 12 2nd Team
10 Josh Maddox- Blackfoot 12 HM
9 Daeson Hunter- Idaho Falls 11 HM
1 Beau Anderson- Idaho Falls 11 HM
18 Josh Jones- Madison 12 HM
5 Christean Thomas- Skyline 12 HM
22 Adrian Alvarez- Skyline 12 HM
1 Cooper Owen- Skyline 12 HM
Punter HCC
Number Name/School Year Tean
13 Kaysen Isom- Thunder Ridge 12 1st Team
42 Carter Manwaring- Idaho Falls 11 2nd Team
6 Keegan Porter- Hillcrest 12 HM
52 Jaxon Hess- Shelley 12 HM