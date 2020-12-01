BLACKFOOT – The High Country Conference has released its 2020 all-conference football team and players from Shelley and Blackfoot high schools have represented Bingham County well.

Teegan Thomas of Blackfoot was named to the first team at running back for the second straight year. A fast, durable and hard running back, Thomas led the team in rushing for the second straight year and is an accomplished pass receiver as well.

Shelley’s “Freight Train,” Brayden Johnson was named as an honorable mention running back.

Ja’Vonte King of Blackfoot and Tomy Bradshaw of Shelley were both named as honorable mention at wide receiver. It was one of several positions where Bradshaw was named.

Hadley Carpenter of Shelley was named as an honorable mention at tight end. The junior had an exceptional year for Shelley,

Bryce Cornell of Blackfoot was named honorable mention as a kicker. The senior was also a first team selection for the all-conference team in soccer as a defensive specialist. The talented senior will be moving on to bigger and better things after graduation.

Tomy Bradshaw earned his second mention on the team as a kick returner. The junior made the second team as a returner for Shelley.

The last category on offense was the offensive line and Shelley had three representatives in Jaxon Hess, Cody Bowman, and Hunter Higham.

On the defensive line, Blackfoot’s Rich Moore was named to the first team.

Shelley’s Cannon Vance was named as an honorable mention.

Blackfoot had three linebackers named to the team. Junior Bowen Robinson was named to the first team, Braxton Marlatt was named to the second team and Carson Trejo was also named to the second team. Marlatt and Trejo are also juniors, so Blackfoot will have three linebackers returning for their senior years in 2021.

Shelley had junior Skylar Robison named to the second team on defense as a linebacker as well.

Tomy Bradshaw of Shelley earned his third position on the team when listed as a first team defensive back.

For Blackfoot, Stryker Wood and Jaxon Ball along with Treyce Jensen of Shelley were all named to the second team as defensive backs.

Josh Maddox of Blackfoot was named as an honorable mention at defensive back.

Jaxon Hess of Shelley was named as a punter for his second mention and made the team as an honorable mention.

The complete list of players named to the High Country Conference All-Conference football team follows:

Offensive Player of the Year: Tiger Adolpho (Jun) — Rigby QB

Defensive Player of the Year: Landon Von Johnson (Sen) — Rigby LB

HIGH COUNTRY CONFERENCE

ALL-CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SELECTIONS

Quarterback HCC

Number Name/School Year Team

4 Cade Marlow- Skyline 12 1st Team

12 Kieren Valora- Madison 11 2nd Team

9 Demik Hatch- Hillcrest 12 HM

Running Back HCC

Number Name/School Year Team

26 Teegan Thomas- Blackfoot 12 1st Team

13 Kaysen Isom- Thunder Ridge 12 1st Team

3 Tre Kofe- Hillcrest 11 2nd Team

6 Zhiek Falevai- Rigby 11 2nd Team

6 Keegan Porter- Hillcrest 12 HM

42 Brayden Johnson- Shelley 12 HM

20 Bridger Swafford- Skyline 12 HM

Wide Receiver HCC

Number Name/School Year Team

8 Cam Porter- Madison 11 1st Team

3 Eli Ames- Skyline 12 1st Team

2 Connor Maloney- Skyline 12 1st Team

16 Jackson Baker- Idaho Falls 12 2nd Team

2 Hunter Miller- Idaho Falls 11 2nd Team

2 Trajen Larsen- Rigby 12 2nd Team

4 JaVonte King- Blackfoot 10 HM

16 Taylor Freeman- Rigby 12 HM

3 Dutch Diggs- Thunder Ridge 12 HM

11 Tomy Bradshaw- Shelley 11 HM

Tight End HCC

Number Name/School Year Team

86 Con Dansie- Rigby 11 1st Team

32 Austin Murdock- Hillcrest 12 2nd Team

Hadley Carpenter- Shelley 11 HM

Kicker HCC

Number Name/School Year Team

24 Aiden Zundel- Hillcrest 11 1st Team

42 Carter Manwaring- Idaho Falls 11 2nd Team

46 Bryce Cornell- Blackfoot 12 HM

Return Specialist HCC

Number Name/School Year Team

3 Eli Ames- Skyline 12 1st Team

11 Tomy Bradshaw-Shelley 11 2nd Team

2 Hunter Miller- Idaho Falls 11 HM

Offensive Linemen HCC

Number Name/School Year Team

63 Tyler Ellis- Hillcrest 12 1st Team

78 Jaxson Duffin- Idaho Falls 12 1st Team

75 Sam Rassmussen- Madison 11 1st Team

76 Mackay Olaveson- Rigby 12 1st Team

65 Cole Johnson- Rigby 12 1st Team

77 JT Roberts- Hillcrest 12 2nd Team

69 Andrew Messaros- Idaho Falls 12 2nd Team

52 Jaxon Hess- Shelley 12 2nd Team

77 Ethan Meissner- Skyline 12 2nd Team

70 Jensen Parker- Thunder Ridge 12 2nd Team

54 Brenden Rassmussen- Idaho Falls 10 HM

79 Carter Stanford- Madison 12 HM

72 Boyd Madsen- Rigby 11 HM 60 Cody Bowman- Shelley 11 HM

72 Hunter Higham- Shelley 10 HM

76 Tui Edwin- Skyline 10 HM

78 Jaxon Hansen- Hillcrest 12 HM

Defensvie Linemen HCC

Number Name/School Year Team

7 Rich Moore- Blackfoot 12 1st Team

74 Talin Togiai- Rigby 11 1st Team

99 Brixton Gilbert- Skyline 12 1st Team

32 Paul Fitzgerald- Thunder Ridge 11 1st Team

75 Jaxson Duffin- Idaho Falls 12 2nd Team

55 Damien Walker- Rigby 11 2nd Team

84 Easton Vander Stoep 12 2nd Team

31 Gavin Fuller- Madison 12 2nd Team

63 Tyler Ellis- Hillcrest 12 HM

77 Mason Tolley- Rigby 12 HM

84 Cannon Vance- Shelley 11 HM

Linebacker HCC

Number Name/School Year Team

9 R.J. Woods- Bonneville 10 1st Team 25 Bowen Robinson- Blackfoot 11 1st Team

33 Brett Bartell- Hillcrest 12 1st Team

7 Karsen Jensen- Skyline 12 1st Team

11 Braxton Marlatt- Blackfoot 11 2nd Team

13 Carson Trejo- Blackfoot 11 2nd Team

5 Garrett Phippen- Hillcrest 11 2nd Team

42 Brigden Craig- Rigby 12 2nd Team

28 Skylar Robison- Shelley 11 2nd Team

28 Chandler Robinson- Skyline 11 2nd Team

18 Logan Fredricksen- Rigby 11 HM

22 Kory Caldwell- Thudner Ridge 12 HM

Defensive Back HCC

Number Name/School Year Team

9 Demik Hatch- Hillcrest 12 1st Team

5 Payten Vansteenkiste- Rigby 12 1st Team

3 Caden Dabell- Rigby 12 1st Team

11 Tomy Bradshaw- Shelley 11 1st Team

12 Stryker Wood-Blackfoot 12 2nd Team

15 Jaxon Ball- Blackfoot 12 2nd Team

13 Treyce Jensen- Shelley 12 2nd Team

21 Parker Norman- Thunder Ridge 12 2nd Team

21 Braden Owens- Skyline 12 2nd Team

10 Josh Maddox- Blackfoot 12 HM

9 Daeson Hunter- Idaho Falls 11 HM

1 Beau Anderson- Idaho Falls 11 HM

18 Josh Jones- Madison 12 HM

5 Christean Thomas- Skyline 12 HM

22 Adrian Alvarez- Skyline 12 HM

1 Cooper Owen- Skyline 12 HM

Punter HCC

Number Name/School Year Tean

13 Kaysen Isom- Thunder Ridge 12 1st Team

42 Carter Manwaring- Idaho Falls 11 2nd Team

6 Keegan Porter- Hillcrest 12 HM

52 Jaxon Hess- Shelley 12 HM