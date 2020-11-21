BLACKFOOT – The High Country Conference, made up of 4A and 5A schools, has released its 2020 all-conference volleyball team.
Several members of the Blackfoot Lady Broncos and the Shelley Lady Russets teams have been prominently placed on the team.
For the Lady Broncos of Blackfoot, Elliott Wehrle was named to the first team, while Marli Pearson and Hadley Humpherys were both named as honorable mention players for the team.
For the the Lady Russets of Shelley, Alexis Leckington was named to the first team and Brinley Cannon and Caydence Taylor were both named as honorable mention players for the team.
Shelley finished second in the High Country/District 6 tournament and then won a play-in game to qualify for the state championships. Even though the Lady Russets went 0-2 at the state tournament, they continue to make progress as a 4A team and with the youth in the program are poised to take the next step and challenge for a conference title next year.
For the Broncos, they also are making progress and despite not qualifying for the state tournament this year, have shown marked improvement and are also a youthful team that is building for the future.
With a large number of players returning for next season, the Lady Broncos under first year coach Kiarra Johnson have made tremendous strides toward challenging for a conference title in the next couple of years.
All-conference teams are selected by coaches.
Co-players of the year: Sidney Parker (Madison), Paige Clark (Thunder Ridge)
First team: Elliott Wehrle (Blackfoot), Kinley Kerbs (Madison), Mariah Jardine (Bonneville), Makiya Bond (Thunder Ridge), Cassidy Bowden (Rigby), Alexis Leckington (Shelley), Taryn Chapman (Skyline)
Second team: Kaylie Kofe (Bonneville), Aspen Anderson (Bonneville), Aspen Cook (Hillcrest), Camber Kenison (Hillcrest), Sophie Anderson (Skyline), Lauren Davenport (Thunder Ridge), Kendel Hone (Thunder Ridge)
Honorable mention: Marli Pearson (Blackfoot), Hadley Humphreys (Blackfoot), Mia Sorensen (Bonneville), Nicole Cordon (Hillcrest), Brenna Clyde (Idaho Falls), Sydney Hess (Idaho Falls), Cierra Dansie (Rigby), Tylie Jones (Rigby), Kambree Barber (Rigby), Brinley Cannon (Shelley), Caydence Taylor (Shelley), Abbey Bird (Skyline), Tailer Thomas (Skyline), Alaina Childs (Thunder Ridge)
Players listed by position on the all-conference team:
SETTERS
First team: Kinley Kerbs (Madison), Makiya Bond (Thunder Ridge)
Second team: Kaylie Kofe (Bonneville)
Honorable mention: Cierra Dansie (Rigby)
LIBEROS
First team: Cassidy Bowden (Rigby)
Second team: Aspen Anderson (Bonneville)
Honorable mention: Abbey Bird (Skyline), Alaina Childs (Thunder Ridge), Nicole Cordon (Hillcrest)
MIDDLE BLOCKERS
First team: Elliott Wehrle (Blackfoot), Bethany Hunt (Madison)
Second team: Lauren Davenport (Thunder Ridge), Aspen Cook (Hillcrest)
Honorable mention: Tylie Jones (Rigby), Brenna Clyde (Idaho Falls), Hadley Humphreys (Blackfoot), Tailer Thomas (Skyline), Brinley Cannon (Shelley)
OUTSIDE HITTERS
First team: Mariah Jardine (Bonneville), Taryn Chapman (Skyline), Alexis Leckington (Shelley)
Second team: Kendel Hone (Thunder Ridge), Camber Kenison (Hillcrest), Sophie Anderson (Skyline)
Honorable mention: Kambree Barber (Rigby), Caydence Taylor (Shelley), Sydney Hess (Idaho Falls), Marli Pearson (Blackfoot), Mia Sorensen (Bonneville)