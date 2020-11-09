BLACKFOOT – The High Country Conference has announced its all-conference soccer team for the boys and the combined 5A-4A team has a good number of Blackfoot Broncos listed in various positions, including Player of the Year in Frankie Garcia and Coach of the Year in head coach Liam Pope.
Blackfoot senior Frankie Garcia, the leading scorer for the Broncos, was named as the Player of the Year. Not only was Garcia a top scorer in the league, but he led the Broncos to the final game of the state 4A soccer finals, where the Bronco were beaten by Vallivue by the final score of 4-1. Garcia led the Broncos to a record of 17-2 during the 2020 campaign and earned the honor of Player of the Year by a vote of conference coaches.
Named to the first team was center mid striker Junior Soto of Idaho Falls High School. The senior scored over 20 goals during the season and had over 10 assists as well for the Tigers.
Adam Hernandez of Madison, also a senior, was named to the first team as a center back for his excellent play for the Bobcats.
Kohner Dixon of Skyline, a junior, was named as a center forward. Dixon led the Grizzlies to a second place finish in the regular season.
Nate Thompson of Thunder Ridge, a senior, was named to the first team as a mid-fielder. Thompson was able to score 15 goals and had the same number of assists during the season.
Blackfoot’s Izzy Labra was a first team selection as a deep midfielder and was essential to the Broncos for both his offensive ability and defensive ability and worked from both places.
Johan Gaytan Hernandez of Hillcrest was also named on the first team as a holding midfielder. The junior scored 13 goals and had a pair of assists on the season.
Andrew Hanosky of Shelley also made the first team. Hanosky, a junior stopper/midfielder, scored four goals and had seven assists on the season for the Russets.
Bryce Cornell of Blackfoot was named to the first team as a central defender and was arguably the best defender in the league. He possessed superior speed to run down offensive players, had a strong leg and strong arms that allowed him to place the ball from virtually any position on the field.
Mitchell Taylor, a senior from Rigby, was named to the first team as an attacker. Taylor scored five goals and had nine assists as well for the Trojans.
Kevin Jimenez also from Rigby was named as an attacker and scored 14 goals and added 13 assists during the season. The junior from Rigby definitely was a strong player for the 5A Trojans.
Manuels Sosa of Madison was named to the first team as the goal keeper. The senior stood out in the 5A classification as the top goal keeper and kept the Trojans in the game more times than not.
The second team was headed by senior Alan Lizarraga of Thunder Ridge.
Also named to the second team was Fernando Vargas of Thunder Ridge. Vargas, another Titan senior, was strong as a center backer.
Jackson Hague of Idaho Falls is another senior who made the team as a center back. Hague provided significant leadership to the Tigers this season.
Teagan Wages of Skyline is a junior member of the all-conference team who played right midfielder.
Austin Hoopes, another senior from Thunder Ridge, made the team as a midfielder.
Dominic Sanchez of Blackfoot was a stalwart at midfield for the Broncos.
Capable of scoring from anywhere on the field, Sanchez was always there when his team needed him.
Gunner Watson of Idaho Falls is another Tiger junior who made the team as a center back. Watson scored more than 15 goals and had more than 10 assists during the season for the Tigers.
Israel Chavez of Thunder Ridge was one of a handful of players to make the team. The midfielder scored eight goals and had six assists for the Titans.
Thomas Endsley, a junior from Hillcrest, was able to contribute 11 goals and seven assists to his team from his left midfielder position this season.
Ray Gonzalez of Shelley was a strong sweeper for the Russets who had a pair of goals and five assists during the season.
Tyler Martin, a senior goal keeper from Hillcrest, and Chase Gourley, a junior from Skyline, both were named as goal keeper for the second team all conference.
Named as Honorable Mention was Jesus Gordo of Skyline; Adrian Rivas of Skyline; Jr. Vega of Shelley; Mark Bird of Madison; Jack Perry of Shelley; Kylan Mower of Rigby; Jeron Mouser of Madison; Tristen Landon of Bonneville; Manuel Sosa of Madison and Jaxton Whitebeck of Thunder Ridge were all named to the All Conference Team.
The coach of the year was Blackfoot’s Liam Pope. Pope led his team to the finals of the 4A state soccer championships this year and received the school’s runner-up trophy with his team. Pope had four players named to the all-conference team.