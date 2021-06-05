IDAHO FALLS – The ballots have been counted and the High Country Conference has announced the all-conference team for softball for 2021.

The Blackfoot Lady Broncos, winners of the 4A division of the High Country Conference, was well represented on the team with no less than six players receiving First Team honors on the team. In addition, one player was named to the second team all-conference and two more players were named as Honorable Mention on the team.

In addition, coach Tammy Sorenson was named as the coach of the year.

The entire team is as follows:

The player of the Year is Sierra John of Thunder Ridge

The Coach of the Year is Tammy Sorenson of Blackfoot

First Team Infield

Tylar Dalley Blackfoot

Vic Agado Blackfoot

Sydnee Stohl Idaho Falls

Macy Cordon Idaho Falls

Brynley Dabell Thunder Ridge

Shayla Cherry Rigby

Second Team Infield

Addison Sanders Skyline

Caroline Galbraith Idaho Falls

Jerzey Jarvis Hillcrest

Kennedy Roberson Idaho Falls

Abby Watkins Rigby

Ryley Baker Bonneville

Honorable Mention – Infield

Yoleni Navarette Blackfoot

Austyn Baker Bonneville

Sofia Taylor Skyline

First Team Outfield

Taliayah Martinez Blackfoot

Marli Pearson Blackfoot

Savanna Fuhriman Thunder Ridge

Camryn Williams Rigby

Second Team Outfield

Demry Wixom Blackfoot

Kara Stohl Idaho Falls

Brinlie Barney Madison

McKenzie Cluff Rigby

Honorable Mention – Outfield

Faith Carter Thunder Ridge

Megan Gibbs Madison

Faith Arteaga Bonneivlle

Madyson Williams Thunder Ridge

First Team Pitcher

Kymber Wieland Blackfoot

Kaliann Scoreseby Thunder Ridge

Second Team Pitcher

Siena Hall Rigby

Emma Cluff Rigby

Honorable Mention – Pitcher

Alex Carr Idaho Falls

Rachel Hafer Skyline

Hadley Wiest Bonneville

Giselle Kump Idaho Falls

First Team Catcher

Malia Taufui Blackfoot

Second Team Catcher

Ruby Gneiting Rigby

Honorable Mention – Catcher

Sam Johnson Hillcrest

Ashley Dredge Madison

Trynley Haack Thunder Ridge

Kate Rodel Idaho Falls

Ryley Baker Bonneville

First Team DH/Utility Player

Hallie Boone Rigby

Second Team

Riley Schneider Idaho Falls

Honorable Mention

Sami Staley Blackfoot

Kaylee Pitts Madison

Lana Weaver Thunder Ridge

Alex Bishop Rigby

Hallie Causey Hillcrest

