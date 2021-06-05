IDAHO FALLS – The ballots have been counted and the High Country Conference has announced the all-conference team for softball for 2021.
The Blackfoot Lady Broncos, winners of the 4A division of the High Country Conference, was well represented on the team with no less than six players receiving First Team honors on the team. In addition, one player was named to the second team all-conference and two more players were named as Honorable Mention on the team.
In addition, coach Tammy Sorenson was named as the coach of the year.
The entire team is as follows:
The player of the Year is Sierra John of Thunder Ridge
The Coach of the Year is Tammy Sorenson of Blackfoot
First Team Infield
Tylar Dalley Blackfoot
Vic Agado Blackfoot
Sydnee Stohl Idaho Falls
Macy Cordon Idaho Falls
Brynley Dabell Thunder Ridge
Shayla Cherry Rigby
Second Team Infield
Addison Sanders Skyline
Caroline Galbraith Idaho Falls
Jerzey Jarvis Hillcrest
Kennedy Roberson Idaho Falls
Abby Watkins Rigby
Ryley Baker Bonneville
Honorable Mention – Infield
Yoleni Navarette Blackfoot
Austyn Baker Bonneville
Sofia Taylor Skyline
First Team Outfield
Taliayah Martinez Blackfoot
Marli Pearson Blackfoot
Savanna Fuhriman Thunder Ridge
Camryn Williams Rigby
Second Team Outfield
Demry Wixom Blackfoot
Kara Stohl Idaho Falls
Brinlie Barney Madison
McKenzie Cluff Rigby
Honorable Mention – Outfield
Faith Carter Thunder Ridge
Megan Gibbs Madison
Faith Arteaga Bonneivlle
Madyson Williams Thunder Ridge
First Team Pitcher
Kymber Wieland Blackfoot
Kaliann Scoreseby Thunder Ridge
Second Team Pitcher
Siena Hall Rigby
Emma Cluff Rigby
Honorable Mention – Pitcher
Alex Carr Idaho Falls
Rachel Hafer Skyline
Hadley Wiest Bonneville
Giselle Kump Idaho Falls
First Team Catcher
Malia Taufui Blackfoot
Second Team Catcher
Ruby Gneiting Rigby
Honorable Mention – Catcher
Sam Johnson Hillcrest
Ashley Dredge Madison
Trynley Haack Thunder Ridge
Kate Rodel Idaho Falls
Ryley Baker Bonneville
First Team DH/Utility Player
Hallie Boone Rigby
Second Team
Riley Schneider Idaho Falls
Honorable Mention
Sami Staley Blackfoot
Kaylee Pitts Madison
Lana Weaver Thunder Ridge
Alex Bishop Rigby
Hallie Causey Hillcrest