Former Blackfoot High School star softball player Hadlie Henderson was recently named the player of the week for the Scenic West Athletic Conference.
Henderson, who now plays for the College of Southern Idaho, earned two wins, part of a four-win weekend, by holding opponents to six hits in 12 innings of pitching.
She held her opponents to a .271 batting average and an earned run average of 1.17 for the two games.
The Golden Eagles are in second place, only one game behind the league leaders, and will be on the road this week, traveling to Utah State University Eastern for games on Friday and Saturday this weekend.
Henderson is a valued part of the team and as a sophomore will continue to help the team in their quest of a SWAC Championship.