TWIN FALLS – For the second time this spring, Blackfoot native Hadlie Henderson has been named the pitcher of the week in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.
Henderson, a sophomore at the College of Southern Idaho, won four games as a pitcher last weekend, keeping her team in the second position in the conference standings, heading into a big weekend series against Salt Lake Community College this week.
“To be honest, I didn’t even know that I had won the Pitcher of the Week,” Henderson said. “It has been a bit of a blur and we are all working so hard to stay on track and try and win the conference.”
Henderson was a star player at Blackfoot High School, both pitching and playing in the infield, primarily as a shortstop, but she has been concentrating on her pitching this season.
“I have been primarily a pitcher this spring because Kam (Kamryn Grover) has been hurt,” Henderson said. “Kam is going to be back this week, we hope, and that makes us even better because most of the league has had a look at me the first half and we can throw Kam out there with a different look and it should make us stronger.”
Having a full staff of pitchers and everyday players always makes a team better and that is what the Golden Eagles are hoping for this week.
The Golden Eagles are 27-13 on the season, and 18-6 in conference play. They currently trail Salt Lake Community College by two games as SLCC sports a 20-4 record in league play.
Henderson has been winning at an .800 clip, having posted a 12-3 record on the season.
This past week, Henderson won four games in the circle against Southern Nevada as the Golden Eagles swept six games. That sets up this weekend’s match-up with the Bruins. The two teams split their season opening series, making this weekend’s series the most important of the year to date.
Gaining another pitcher to join the staff should bolster the chances of the Golden Eagles.
“The coaching staff is really proud of us and they have been working us even harder this week,” Henderson said. “They know that we have a good chance to win the conference now, and with Kam coming back, it gives us an even better chance, so we are all excited and enthusiastic to have this opportunity.”
With a pair of Pitcher of the Week awards under her belt, Henderson is ready for the rest of the season as the Golden Eagles make their run towards a possible conference title. It will all begin this week with a big conference match-up against the league leaders from Salt Lake Community College.
Games will be played in Salt Lake City Friday and Saturday.
The Friday games will be at 1 and 3 p.m. in Taylorsville, UT.