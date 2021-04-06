REXBURG – With the 2021 track and field season just about to reach the halfway mark of the regular season, and the district meets just about a month away, we are about to see where the local teams are as far as where they may take their place among the district competitors they will face off against in May.
The recent High Country Conference meet, which included 10 teams, half 5A and half 4A schools, we can see just how dominant a 5A program can be when placed in competition of 4A schools.
The same thing takes place when 3A teams compete with 2A schools, but it also can bring the lower classification school to better performances by pushing those athletes to a better times and distances.
We saw that first-hand when the High Country Conference meet took place and it was dominated by 5A schools.
Here are the team scores from the High Country Conference Meet:
Boys’ Division:
Rigby 158
Madison 123
Idaho Falls 93.5
Skyline 75.5
Highland 57
Shelley 42
Blackfoot 38
Hillcrest 38
Thunder Ridge 33
Bonneville 17
Girls’ Division
1.Rigby125.5
2.Highland – P109
3.Madison96.5
4.Idaho Falls83
5.Skyline (ID)79
6.Blackfoot41
7.Shelley36
8.Bonneville (Idaho Falls)34
9.Thunder Ridge31
10.Hillcrest9
As you can see, the 5A schools totally dominated the 4A schools and while you may see individuals who performed well from the 4A schools, the meet probably didn’t do much for the 4A schools and their coaches in seeing how they stack up.
Skyline obviously will be a force as both boys and girls finished in the number four or five position and they are strong schools, without a doubt, the overall strength of the team, it really didn’t give us a very good idea of how the 4A schools will shake out.
The top finishers in the meet will be listed in each event, and then the top finishing 4A schools individual will be listed as well, just to give you an idea of how the 4A schools may match up as we get closer to the 4A district meets. This should be a guide only and the Chronicle will take a closer look as we get closer to the actual district meet.
Individual Boys’ results:
100 Meter Dash
Tao Johnson 11.01 Thunder Ridge
Connor Maloney 11.43 Skyline
Keegan Porter 11.49 Hillcrest
Cameron Porter 11.51 Madison
Brayden Johnson 11.63 Shelley
200 Meter Dash
Ethan Rice 22.71 Rigby
Keegan Porter 22.89 Hillcrest
Jace Thatcher 23.09 Shelley
Willem Hurley 23.52 Idaho Falls
Brayden Johnson 23.53 Shelley
400 Meter Dash
Jace Thatcher 51.76 Shelley
Seth Beddes 52.73 Rigby
Carter Miskin 53.46 Madison
Dylan Caldwell 53.55 Bonneville
Cooper Andrews 53.94 Thunder Ridge
800 Meter Run
Zac Bright 1:53.70 Idaho Falls
Jacob Van Orden 1:56.85 Highland
Joseph Ereaux 2:03.23 Idaho Falls
Spencer Nelson 2:04.63 Rigby
Nathan Fielding 2:06.45 Rigby
6. Nathan Smyth 2”08.28 Bonneville
1600 Meter Run
Mitchell Athay 4:31.71 Idaho Falls
Eli Gregory 4:31.84 Blackfoot
Matt Thomas 4:32.37 Blackfoot
Benjamin Ricks 4:36.21 Rigby
Luke Athay 4:42.51 Idaho Falls
3200 Meter Run
Mitchell Athay 9:36.21 Idaho Falls
Seth Bingham 9:41.86 Thunder Ridge
Eli Gregory 9:42.96 Blackfoot
Luke Athay 9:45.62 Idaho Falls
Will Dixon 9:48.71 Madison
110 Meter Hurdles
Cameron Porter 15.57 Madison
Noah Whitaker 16.03 Hillcrest
Deven Benitez 16.04 Madison
Jacob Beebe 16.09 Rigby
Nathan Taylor 16.11 Rigby
300 Meter Hurdles
Deven Benitez 41.50 Madison
Ammon Meshke 42.45 Madison
Noah Whitaker 42.82 Hillcrest
Steven Rone 43.54 Highland
Jacob Beebe 43.60 Rigby
4 X 100 Relay
Skyline 44.46 Kenyon Sadiq
Eli Ames
Abrahn Silverio
Connor Maloney
Shelley 44.49
Rigby 45.49
Madison 45.91
Blackfoot 46.43
4 X 200 Relay
Rigby 1:33.50
Hillcrest 1:35.12 Colton Swango
Teagan Arnold
Austin Swango
Keegan Porter
Skyline 1:35.95
Madison 1:36.32
Blackfoot 1:36.87
4 X 400 Relay
Rigby 3:30.56
Idaho Falls 3:30.95
Madison 3:35.69
Shelley 3:42.25 Zac Gillet
Treyce Jensen
Canyon Allphin
Jace Thatcher
Highland 3:42.81
Shot Put
Jacob Womack 49-6.25 Rigby
Tui Edwin 48-10 Skyline
Ethan Meissner 42-9 Skyline
Bristin Corrigan 42-6.5 Highland
Samuel Webster 41-0 Rigby
Discus
Bristin Corrigan 152-3 Highland
Samuel Webster 130-8.5 Rigby
Tui Edwin 126-0.5 Skyline
Jacob Womack 121-0.5 Rigby
Ethan Meissner 120-8 Skyline
High Jump
Elijah Backstein 6-2 Madison
Isaac Wilson 6-0 Madison
Kayson Smith 6-0 Madison
Spencer Wood 6-0 Thunder Ridge
Steve Drysdale 5-8 Idaho Falls
6. Deagan Hale 5-8 Blackfoot
Pole Vault
Chase Campbell 11-6 Rigby
Jase Poston 11-6 Rigby
Rylee Scott 11-0 Rigby
Jossue Lora 10-6 Blackfoot
Long Jump
Eli Ames 20-4.25 Skyline
Keagan Martin 20-3.5 Madison
Connor Maloney 19-7.75 Skyline
Zxaeb Falevai 19-6 Rigby
Nathan Taylor 19-4.5 Rigby
Triple Jump
Isaiah Sorensen 39-1.5 Idaho Falls
Connor Thorson 38-8 Highland
Jacob Beebe 38-5.25 Rigby
Kayson Smith 38-5 Madison
Keagan Martin 38-2.25 Madison
7. Anthem Dahlke 36-6.5 Bonneville
Girls’ Individual Results
100 Meter Dash
Abby Hancock 12.53 Rigby
Saydree Bell 12.85 Highland
Tambree Bell 13.08 Highland
Kylie Coles 13.12 Bonneville
Savannah Lee 13.14 Madison
200 Meter Dash
Abby Hancock 26.08 Rigby
Tambree Bell 26.81 Highland
Whitney Christiansen 26-87 Blackfoot
Kamryn Comba 27.00 Idaho Falls
Savannah Lee 27.15 Madison
400 Meter Dash
Kamryn Comba 1:01.86 Idaho Falls
Whitney MacKenzie 1:02.34 Madison
Whitney Christiansen 1:02.45 Blackfoot
Allison Johnson 1:04.34 Rigby
Taegan McCullock 1:04.55 Highland
800 Meter Run
Kennedy Kunz 2:26.54 Bonneville
Abbey Corgatelli 2:29.03 Idaho Falls
Jessica Moss 2:29.75 Thunder Ridge
Abby Wegener 2:31.72 Skyline
Rachel Nelson 2:38.90 Rigby
1600 Meter Run
Nelah Roberts 5:24.49 Skyline
Kennedy Kunz 5:25.80 Bonneville
Jessica Moss 5:45.80 Thunder Ridge
Abbey Corgatelli 5:48.81 Idaho Falls
Sariah Harrison 5:56.57 Skyline
3200 Meter Run
Nelah Roberts 12:04.31 Skyline
Hailey Thueson 12:19.67 Thunder Ridge
Sariah Harrison 12:21.00 Skyline
Elanor Eddington 12:21.19 Idaho Falls
Allison Lemons 12:22.57 Idaho Falls
100 Meter Hurdles
Claire Peterson 15.81 Skyline
Brinnlee Wilde 16.51 Idaho Falls
Whitney Wasden 16.68 Madison
Reese Callahan 16.80 Shelley
Chandler Terrill 17.25 Thunder Ridge
300 Meter Hurdles
Claire Petersen 48.52 Skyline
Whitney Wasden 48.93 Madison
Natalie Baker 50.79 Highland
Autumn Petersen 51.18 Hillcrest
Reese Callahan 51.84 Shelley
4 X 100 Meter Relay
Skyline 50.96 Hailee Mitchell
Claire Petersen
Tasha Miller
Mattie Olson
Highland 51.95
Rigby 53.43
Shelley 54.31
Madison 54.44
4 X 200 Meter Relay
Highland 1:48.57
Madison 1:50.07
Bonneville 1:51.07 Emma Dye
Teisha Bird
Megan Sewell
Kylie Coles
Rigby 1:54.34
Shelley 1:54.91 Clara Benson
Abby Howard
Shantell Christensen
Sabina Keenan
4 X 400 Meter Relay
Madison 4:17.79
Rigby 4:19.20
Idaho Falls 4:22.90
Skyline 4:23.12 Mattie Olson
Hailee Mitchell
Claire Petersen
Nelah Roberts
Hillcrest 4:36.04 Autumn Peterson
Amber Denny
Brooke Cook
Maren Chase
Shot Put
Hadley Humphreys 36-1 Blackfoot
Teilani Togia 33-0 Rigby
Sammy Mitchel 32-6 Idaho Falls
Tessa Smith 30-8 Shelley
Hallie Pope 30-3 Madison
Discus
A.J. Dawson 108-5.25 Madison
Ruby Jordan 102-10.5 Highland
Hadley Humpherys 101-10 Blackfoot
Kendel Barker 99-0 Rigby
Hallie Pope 95-2.75 Madison
High Jump
Madison Lempka 5-7 Shelley
Brinnlee Wilde 5-0 Idaho Falls
Hannah Tucker 5-0 Rigby
Addasyn Sylvester 5-0 Rigby
Mariah Webb 4-10 Madison
Pole Vault
Abbie Scott 10-0 Rigby
Alexis Gutierrez 9-0 Rigby
Erica Holt 8-6 Highland
Eboni Beasley 8-6 Blackfoot
Saydree Bell 8-6 Highland
Long Jump
Mattie Olson 17-1.5 Skyline
Abby Hancock 16-1 Rigby
Tylie Jones 15-7 Rigby
Lanie Williams 15-7 Shelley
Brinnlee Wilde 15-4.5 Idaho Falls
Triple Jump
Tylie Jones 35-8.75 Rigby
Brinnlee Wilde 34-4.25 Idaho Falls
Keilani Baldwin 33-0.25 Highland
Kenadee Tracy 32-10.5 Highland
Taylor Shipley 29-7.5 Highland