REXBURG – With the 2021 track and field season just about to reach the halfway mark of the regular season, and the district meets just about a month away, we are about to see where the local teams are as far as where they may take their place among the district competitors they will face off against in May.

The recent High Country Conference meet, which included 10 teams, half 5A and half 4A schools, we can see just how dominant a 5A program can be when placed in competition of 4A schools.

The same thing takes place when 3A teams compete with 2A schools, but it also can bring the lower classification school to better performances by pushing those athletes to a better times and distances.

We saw that first-hand when the High Country Conference meet took place and it was dominated by 5A schools.

Here are the team scores from the High Country Conference Meet:

Boys’ Division:

Rigby 158

Madison 123

Idaho Falls 93.5

Skyline 75.5

Highland 57

Shelley 42

Blackfoot 38

Hillcrest 38

Thunder Ridge 33

Bonneville 17

Girls’ Division

1.Rigby125.5

2.Highland – P109

3.Madison96.5

4.Idaho Falls83

5.Skyline (ID)79

6.Blackfoot41

7.Shelley36

8.Bonneville (Idaho Falls)34

9.Thunder Ridge31

10.Hillcrest9

As you can see, the 5A schools totally dominated the 4A schools and while you may see individuals who performed well from the 4A schools, the meet probably didn’t do much for the 4A schools and their coaches in seeing how they stack up.

Skyline obviously will be a force as both boys and girls finished in the number four or five position and they are strong schools, without a doubt, the overall strength of the team, it really didn’t give us a very good idea of how the 4A schools will shake out.

The top finishers in the meet will be listed in each event, and then the top finishing 4A schools individual will be listed as well, just to give you an idea of how the 4A schools may match up as we get closer to the 4A district meets. This should be a guide only and the Chronicle will take a closer look as we get closer to the actual district meet.

Individual Boys’ results:

100 Meter Dash

Tao Johnson 11.01 Thunder Ridge

Connor Maloney 11.43 Skyline

Keegan Porter 11.49 Hillcrest

Cameron Porter 11.51 Madison

Brayden Johnson 11.63 Shelley

200 Meter Dash

Ethan Rice 22.71 Rigby

Keegan Porter 22.89 Hillcrest

Jace Thatcher 23.09 Shelley

Willem Hurley 23.52 Idaho Falls

Brayden Johnson 23.53 Shelley

400 Meter Dash

Jace Thatcher 51.76 Shelley

Seth Beddes 52.73 Rigby

Carter Miskin 53.46 Madison

Dylan Caldwell 53.55 Bonneville

Cooper Andrews 53.94 Thunder Ridge

800 Meter Run

Zac Bright 1:53.70 Idaho Falls

Jacob Van Orden 1:56.85 Highland

Joseph Ereaux 2:03.23 Idaho Falls

Spencer Nelson 2:04.63 Rigby

Nathan Fielding 2:06.45 Rigby

6. Nathan Smyth 2”08.28 Bonneville

1600 Meter Run

Mitchell Athay 4:31.71 Idaho Falls

Eli Gregory 4:31.84 Blackfoot

Matt Thomas 4:32.37 Blackfoot

Benjamin Ricks 4:36.21 Rigby

Luke Athay 4:42.51 Idaho Falls

3200 Meter Run

Mitchell Athay 9:36.21 Idaho Falls

Seth Bingham 9:41.86 Thunder Ridge

Eli Gregory 9:42.96 Blackfoot

Luke Athay 9:45.62 Idaho Falls

Will Dixon 9:48.71 Madison

110 Meter Hurdles

Cameron Porter 15.57 Madison

Noah Whitaker 16.03 Hillcrest

Deven Benitez 16.04 Madison

Jacob Beebe 16.09 Rigby

Nathan Taylor 16.11 Rigby

300 Meter Hurdles

Deven Benitez 41.50 Madison

Ammon Meshke 42.45 Madison

Noah Whitaker 42.82 Hillcrest

Steven Rone 43.54 Highland

Jacob Beebe 43.60 Rigby

4 X 100 Relay

Skyline 44.46 Kenyon Sadiq

Eli Ames

Abrahn Silverio

Connor Maloney

Shelley 44.49

Rigby 45.49

Madison 45.91

Blackfoot 46.43

4 X 200 Relay

Rigby 1:33.50

Hillcrest 1:35.12 Colton Swango

Teagan Arnold

Austin Swango

Keegan Porter

Skyline 1:35.95

Madison 1:36.32

Blackfoot 1:36.87

4 X 400 Relay

Rigby 3:30.56

Idaho Falls 3:30.95

Madison 3:35.69

Shelley 3:42.25 Zac Gillet

Treyce Jensen

Canyon Allphin

Jace Thatcher

Highland 3:42.81

Shot Put

Jacob Womack 49-6.25 Rigby

Tui Edwin 48-10 Skyline

Ethan Meissner 42-9 Skyline

Bristin Corrigan 42-6.5 Highland

Samuel Webster 41-0 Rigby

Discus

Bristin Corrigan 152-3 Highland

Samuel Webster 130-8.5 Rigby

Tui Edwin 126-0.5 Skyline

Jacob Womack 121-0.5 Rigby

Ethan Meissner 120-8 Skyline

High Jump

Elijah Backstein 6-2 Madison

Isaac Wilson 6-0 Madison

Kayson Smith 6-0 Madison

Spencer Wood 6-0 Thunder Ridge

Steve Drysdale 5-8 Idaho Falls

6. Deagan Hale 5-8 Blackfoot

Pole Vault

Chase Campbell 11-6 Rigby

Jase Poston 11-6 Rigby

Rylee Scott 11-0 Rigby

Jossue Lora 10-6 Blackfoot

Long Jump

Eli Ames 20-4.25 Skyline

Keagan Martin 20-3.5 Madison

Connor Maloney 19-7.75 Skyline

Zxaeb Falevai 19-6 Rigby

Nathan Taylor 19-4.5 Rigby

Triple Jump

Isaiah Sorensen 39-1.5 Idaho Falls

Connor Thorson 38-8 Highland

Jacob Beebe 38-5.25 Rigby

Kayson Smith 38-5 Madison

Keagan Martin 38-2.25 Madison

7. Anthem Dahlke 36-6.5 Bonneville

Girls’ Individual Results

100 Meter Dash

Abby Hancock 12.53 Rigby

Saydree Bell 12.85 Highland

Tambree Bell 13.08 Highland

Kylie Coles 13.12 Bonneville

Savannah Lee 13.14 Madison

200 Meter Dash

Abby Hancock 26.08 Rigby

Tambree Bell 26.81 Highland

Whitney Christiansen 26-87 Blackfoot

Kamryn Comba 27.00 Idaho Falls

Savannah Lee 27.15 Madison

400 Meter Dash

Kamryn Comba 1:01.86 Idaho Falls

Whitney MacKenzie 1:02.34 Madison

Whitney Christiansen 1:02.45 Blackfoot

Allison Johnson 1:04.34 Rigby

Taegan McCullock 1:04.55 Highland

800 Meter Run

Kennedy Kunz 2:26.54 Bonneville

Abbey Corgatelli 2:29.03 Idaho Falls

Jessica Moss 2:29.75 Thunder Ridge

Abby Wegener 2:31.72 Skyline

Rachel Nelson 2:38.90 Rigby

1600 Meter Run

Nelah Roberts 5:24.49 Skyline

Kennedy Kunz 5:25.80 Bonneville

Jessica Moss 5:45.80 Thunder Ridge

Abbey Corgatelli 5:48.81 Idaho Falls

Sariah Harrison 5:56.57 Skyline

3200 Meter Run

Nelah Roberts 12:04.31 Skyline

Hailey Thueson 12:19.67 Thunder Ridge

Sariah Harrison 12:21.00 Skyline

Elanor Eddington 12:21.19 Idaho Falls

Allison Lemons 12:22.57 Idaho Falls

100 Meter Hurdles

Claire Peterson 15.81 Skyline

Brinnlee Wilde 16.51 Idaho Falls

Whitney Wasden 16.68 Madison

Reese Callahan 16.80 Shelley

Chandler Terrill 17.25 Thunder Ridge

300 Meter Hurdles

Claire Petersen 48.52 Skyline

Whitney Wasden 48.93 Madison

Natalie Baker 50.79 Highland

Autumn Petersen 51.18 Hillcrest

Reese Callahan 51.84 Shelley

4 X 100 Meter Relay

Skyline 50.96 Hailee Mitchell

Claire Petersen

Tasha Miller

Mattie Olson

Highland 51.95

Rigby 53.43

Shelley 54.31

Madison 54.44

4 X 200 Meter Relay

Highland 1:48.57

Madison 1:50.07

Bonneville 1:51.07 Emma Dye

Teisha Bird

Megan Sewell

Kylie Coles

Rigby 1:54.34

Shelley 1:54.91 Clara Benson

Abby Howard

Shantell Christensen

Sabina Keenan

4 X 400 Meter Relay

Madison 4:17.79

Rigby 4:19.20

Idaho Falls 4:22.90

Skyline 4:23.12 Mattie Olson

Hailee Mitchell

Claire Petersen

Nelah Roberts

Hillcrest 4:36.04 Autumn Peterson

Amber Denny

Brooke Cook

Maren Chase

Shot Put

Hadley Humphreys 36-1 Blackfoot

Teilani Togia 33-0 Rigby

Sammy Mitchel 32-6 Idaho Falls

Tessa Smith 30-8 Shelley

Hallie Pope 30-3 Madison

Discus

A.J. Dawson 108-5.25 Madison

Ruby Jordan 102-10.5 Highland

Hadley Humpherys 101-10 Blackfoot

Kendel Barker 99-0 Rigby

Hallie Pope 95-2.75 Madison

High Jump

Madison Lempka 5-7 Shelley

Brinnlee Wilde 5-0 Idaho Falls

Hannah Tucker 5-0 Rigby

Addasyn Sylvester 5-0 Rigby

Mariah Webb 4-10 Madison

Pole Vault

Abbie Scott 10-0 Rigby

Alexis Gutierrez 9-0 Rigby

Erica Holt 8-6 Highland

Eboni Beasley 8-6 Blackfoot

Saydree Bell 8-6 Highland

Long Jump

Mattie Olson 17-1.5 Skyline

Abby Hancock 16-1 Rigby

Tylie Jones 15-7 Rigby

Lanie Williams 15-7 Shelley

Brinnlee Wilde 15-4.5 Idaho Falls

Triple Jump

Tylie Jones 35-8.75 Rigby

Brinnlee Wilde 34-4.25 Idaho Falls

Keilani Baldwin 33-0.25 Highland

Kenadee Tracy 32-10.5 Highland

Taylor Shipley 29-7.5 Highland