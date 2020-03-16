BLACKFOOT – The High Country Conference, a combined 4A/5A conference has announced its 2020 All Conference selections and two Blackfoot High School seniors have been selected to the First Team All Conference, along with Blackfoot High School coach Cody Shelley being selected as the Conference Coach of the Year.

Reece Robinson and Jett Shelley of Blackfoot have both been named to the First Team All Conference following their senior season.

Robinson, who led the Broncos in scoring for the season, and Shelley, the senior son of coach Shelley, were joined on the first team by Keynion Clark of Idaho Falls, Taden King of Madison, Carson Johnson of Bonneville, Tanoa Togiai of Rigby and Kayden Toldson of Thunder Ridge.

A glaring omision may have been Blackfoot player Carter Layton who helped the Broncos to the state championships and a District 6 title this year. Layton was not mentioned on any of the teams for the All Conference selections.

Also named to the All Conference Team was Shelley junior Braxton Miskin who was an Honorable Mention Selection.

The entire team is listed below:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Britton Berrett, Rigby, Senior

COACH OF THE YEAR

Cody Shelley, Blackfoot High School

FIRST TEAM

Keynion Clark, Idaho Falls, Senior

Taden King, Madison, Junior

Carson Johnson, Bonneville, Junior

Tanoa Togiai, Rigby, Senior

Reece Robinson, Blackfoot, Senior

Kayden Toldson, Thunder Ridge, Senior

Jett Shelley, Blackfoot, Senior

SECOND TEAM

Cruz Taylor, Skyline, Senior

Lloyer Driggs, Thunder Ridge, Junior

Cade Marlow, Skyline, Junior

Jaxon Sorenson, Idaho Falls, Junior

Wesley Jensen, Madison, Senior

Keegan Thompson, Rigby, Senior

Cooper Kesler, Hillcrest, Sophomore

HONORABLE MENTION

Jordan Perez, Bonneville, Senior

Tre Kofe, Hillcrest, Sophomore

Brycen Uffens, Rigby, Senior

Braxton Miskin, Shelley, Junior

Jase Austin, Hillcrest, Sophomore

Dawson Wills, Madison, Senior

Carson Downey, Madison, Senior

Garrett Phippen, Hillcrest, Sophomore