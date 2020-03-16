BLACKFOOT – The High Country Conference, a combined 4A/5A conference has announced its 2020 All Conference selections and two Blackfoot High School seniors have been selected to the First Team All Conference, along with Blackfoot High School coach Cody Shelley being selected as the Conference Coach of the Year.
Reece Robinson and Jett Shelley of Blackfoot have both been named to the First Team All Conference following their senior season.
Robinson, who led the Broncos in scoring for the season, and Shelley, the senior son of coach Shelley, were joined on the first team by Keynion Clark of Idaho Falls, Taden King of Madison, Carson Johnson of Bonneville, Tanoa Togiai of Rigby and Kayden Toldson of Thunder Ridge.
A glaring omision may have been Blackfoot player Carter Layton who helped the Broncos to the state championships and a District 6 title this year. Layton was not mentioned on any of the teams for the All Conference selections.
Also named to the All Conference Team was Shelley junior Braxton Miskin who was an Honorable Mention Selection.
The entire team is listed below:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Britton Berrett, Rigby, Senior
COACH OF THE YEAR
Cody Shelley, Blackfoot High School
FIRST TEAM
Keynion Clark, Idaho Falls, Senior
Taden King, Madison, Junior
Carson Johnson, Bonneville, Junior
Tanoa Togiai, Rigby, Senior
Reece Robinson, Blackfoot, Senior
Kayden Toldson, Thunder Ridge, Senior
Jett Shelley, Blackfoot, Senior
SECOND TEAM
Cruz Taylor, Skyline, Senior
Lloyer Driggs, Thunder Ridge, Junior
Cade Marlow, Skyline, Junior
Jaxon Sorenson, Idaho Falls, Junior
Wesley Jensen, Madison, Senior
Keegan Thompson, Rigby, Senior
Cooper Kesler, Hillcrest, Sophomore
HONORABLE MENTION
Jordan Perez, Bonneville, Senior
Tre Kofe, Hillcrest, Sophomore
Brycen Uffens, Rigby, Senior
Braxton Miskin, Shelley, Junior
Jase Austin, Hillcrest, Sophomore
Dawson Wills, Madison, Senior
Carson Downey, Madison, Senior
Garrett Phippen, Hillcrest, Sophomore