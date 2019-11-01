BLACKFOOT – The High Country Conference has released the all-conference team for boys' soccer and both Blackfoot and Shelley had three members of their respective teams listed among the honorees for this year.
Heading the list for Blackfoot was Izzy Labra, who was named to the first team as a midfielder. Labra, a junior, was instrumental for the Broncos this year as he was one of the main forces on offense for coach Liam Pope.
“Izzy was a hard working, no fuss kind of player,” Pope said. “I never took him off the field for very long. Izzy was quiet, loved to win and doesn't look for glory. He is the perfect engine room type of player for a team.”
One of only three juniors on the first team, Labra was very instrumental in the success that the Broncos had in 2019.
Named to the second team was junior Frankie Garcia. The value of a player with the talents and ability of Garcia was demonstrated by his selection to the second team, when he only played in one regular season game, senior night, due to a broken collarbone suffered during the team's Jamboree. The coaches and players around the league know of Garcia and his ability to change the outcome of a game with just one kick off his strong right leg.
Named to the Honorable Mention portion of the all-conference team was junior Dominic Sanchez. Sanchez played on the midfield line for the Broncos and was one of the team's leading scorers and also doubles as the placekicker for the Blackfoot football team that is in the first round of the state football playoffs.
For Shelley, senior William Hanosky was named to the second team as center midfielder/wing. Hanosky has been playing for Shelley for three years and was instrumental in the team's strong finish before bowing out of the district tournament.
Shelley had two players named to the honorable mention portion of the team in senior center back Sergio Romero and sophomore center midfielder Andrew Hanosky, who is just a sophomore. Both players were instrumental for Shelley's success on the pitch this season.
The complete High Country Conference boys' soccer team follows.
Player of the Year – Conner Johnson, Senior Center Back, Idaho Falls
5A Coach of the Year – Corey Toldson, Thunder Ridge
4A Coach of the Year – Ryan Cook, Idaho Falls
FIRST TEAM
Goal Keeper, Jason Rogel, senior, Thunder Ridge
Midfield, Jesus Lopez, senior, Thunder Ridge
Center Midfield, Jaxon Keller, senior, Hillcrest
Striker, Jacob Hoover, senior, Hillcrest
Defender/Mid, Adam Hernandez, junior, Madison
Midfield, Alexis Ayon, senior, Madison
Forward/Mid, Israel Chavez, sophomore, Thunder Ridge
Forward, Junior Soto, junior, Idaho Falls
Defender, Manni Ruiz, senior, Skyline
Striker, Jamison Lee, senior, Idaho Falls
Midfield, Izzy Labra, junior, Blackfoot
SECOND TEAM
Goal Keeper, Jake Christopherson, senior, Idaho Falls
Def/Mid, Colby Smith, senior, Rigby
Right/Mid, Saul Espinosa, senior, Hillcrest
Center Mid/Wing, William Hanossky, senior, Shelley
Left Midfield, Hadrien Pena, sophomore, Hillcrest
Midfield, Carlos Castro, sophomore, Rigby
Mid/For/Wing, Evan Williams, senior, Thunder Ridge
Midfield, Johan Gayton-Hernandez, sophomore, Hillcrest
For/Midfield, Frankie Garcia, junior, Blackfoot
Attacker/Mid, Brendan Behunin, senior, Rigby
Forward, Jarom Kimball, senior, Madison
HONORABLE MENTION
Goal Keeper, Tyler Stauffer, senior, Hillcrest
Center/Mid, Josh Burtenshaw, senior, Idaho Falls
Center Back, Kaden Hales, junior, Bonneville
Mid/Attacker, Ethan Thompson, senior, Rigby
Goal Keeper, Forrest Uminski, sophomore, Rigby
Midfield, Dominc Sanchez, junior, Blackfoot
Forward, Cade Slagle, senior, Madison
Center Back, Sergio Romero, senior, Shelley
Center Midfield, Andrew Hanosky, sophomore, Shelley
Forward, Juan Quinoz, senior, Skyline
Wing, Luke Walker, junior, Thunder Ridge