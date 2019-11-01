BLACKFOOT – The High Country Conference girls' soccer all-conference team has been released and the team has been dominated by Madison and Bonneville.
Led by the Player of the Year, Annalise Brunson of Madison, and the Coach of the Year, Jaymon Birch also of Madison, the Bobcats placed two other players on the first team, seniors Hannah Bolingbroke and Breckley Birch, three players on the second team in seniors Rachel Hicks, Julia Williams and Ali Dummar, and one more player, senior Jyrikka Busby as an honorable mention.
Bonneville was led by junior Jazmin Barrientos, freshman Reagan Flynn, senior Madison Pugmire, senior Alissa Andrus and junior McKenzie Pugmire on the first team and freshman Ali Ellsworth, senior Grace Haroldson and junior Islie Nelson all on the honorable mention portion of the team.
Among Bingham County players, Abby VanOrden, a senior from Blackfoot, was named to the second team, while senior Kaysha Sadovich of Shelley and Kennedy Ross of Blackfoot, also a senior, were named to the honorable mention portion of the team.
The complete team follows:
Player of the Year, Annalise Brunson, senior, Madison, Forward
Coach of the Year, Jaymon Birch, Madison
FIRST TEAM
Jazmin Barrientos, junior, Bonneville, Goal Keeper
Kendra Billman, senior, Idaho Falls, Wing
Reagan Flynn, freshman, Bonneville, Wing
Hannah Bolingbroke, senior, Madison, Wing
Tasha Miller, sophomore, Skyline, Wing
Madison Pugmire, senior, Bonneville, Midfield
Breckely Birch, senior, Madison, Midfield
Emily Stuart, senior, Skyline, Midfield
Brooklyn Morgan, senior, Skyline, Midfield
Kennedy Robertson, junior, Idaho Falls, Midfield
Alissa Andrus, senior, Bonneville, Defense
McKenzie Pugmire, junior, Bonneville, Defense
Sydney Monk, senior, Hillcrest, Defense
Sidney Lance, senior, Thunder Ridge, Defense
Kylee Burton, sophomore, Skyline, Defense
SECOND TEAM
Rachel Hicks, senior, Madison, Goal Keeper
Katelyn Allen, freshman, Idaho Falls, Wing
Tersea Ledezma, sophomore, Skyline, Wing
BreAnn Benson, senior, Hillcrest, Wing
Abby VanOrden, senior, Blackfoot, Midfield
Zoe Hansen, junior, Hillcrest, Midfield
Haley Mickelsen, senior, Skyline, Midfield
Julia Williams, senior Madison, Defense
Ali Dummar, senior, Madison, Defense
Brooke VanKampen, senior, Idaho Falls, Defense
HONORABLE MENTION
Lydia Keller, freshman, Idaho Falls, Goal Keeper
Ali Ellsworth, freshman, Bonneville, Wing
Sophia Magnum, sophomore, Thunder Ridge, Wing
Allie Chapple, sophomore, Hillcrest, wing
Kaysha Sadovich, senior, Shelley, Midfield
Jyrikka Busby, senior, Madison, Midfield
Grace Haroldsen, senior, Bonneville, Midfield
Alexis Adams, junior, Idaho Falls, Midfield
Riley Sanders, junior, Rigby, Midfield
Isie Nelson, sophomore, Bonneville, Defense
Sydney Walsh, junior, Hillcrest, Defense
Victoria Aguinaga, junior, Thunder Ridge, Defense
Taylor Cole, senior, Skyline, Defense
Corbin Stosich, senior, Skyline, Defense
Kennedy Ross, senior, Blackfoot, Defense