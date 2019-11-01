BLACKFOOT – The High Country Conference girls' soccer all-conference team has been released and the team has been dominated by Madison and Bonneville.

Led by the Player of the Year, Annalise Brunson of Madison, and the Coach of the Year, Jaymon Birch also of Madison, the Bobcats placed two other players on the first team, seniors Hannah Bolingbroke and Breckley Birch, three players on the second team in seniors Rachel Hicks, Julia Williams and Ali Dummar, and one more player, senior Jyrikka Busby as an honorable mention.

Bonneville was led by junior Jazmin Barrientos, freshman Reagan Flynn, senior Madison Pugmire, senior Alissa Andrus and junior McKenzie Pugmire on the first team and freshman Ali Ellsworth, senior Grace Haroldson and junior Islie Nelson all on the honorable mention portion of the team.

Among Bingham County players, Abby VanOrden, a senior from Blackfoot, was named to the second team, while senior Kaysha Sadovich of Shelley and Kennedy Ross of Blackfoot, also a senior, were named to the honorable mention portion of the team.

The complete team follows:

Player of the Year, Annalise Brunson, senior, Madison, Forward

Coach of the Year, Jaymon Birch, Madison

FIRST TEAM

Jazmin Barrientos, junior, Bonneville, Goal Keeper

Kendra Billman, senior, Idaho Falls, Wing

Reagan Flynn, freshman, Bonneville, Wing

Hannah Bolingbroke, senior, Madison, Wing

Tasha Miller, sophomore, Skyline, Wing

Madison Pugmire, senior, Bonneville, Midfield

Breckely Birch, senior, Madison, Midfield

Emily Stuart, senior, Skyline, Midfield

Brooklyn Morgan, senior, Skyline, Midfield

Kennedy Robertson, junior, Idaho Falls, Midfield

Alissa Andrus, senior, Bonneville, Defense

McKenzie Pugmire, junior, Bonneville, Defense

Sydney Monk, senior, Hillcrest, Defense

Sidney Lance, senior, Thunder Ridge, Defense

Kylee Burton, sophomore, Skyline, Defense

SECOND TEAM

Rachel Hicks, senior, Madison, Goal Keeper

Katelyn Allen, freshman, Idaho Falls, Wing

Tersea Ledezma, sophomore, Skyline, Wing

BreAnn Benson, senior, Hillcrest, Wing

Abby VanOrden, senior, Blackfoot, Midfield

Zoe Hansen, junior, Hillcrest, Midfield

Haley Mickelsen, senior, Skyline, Midfield

Julia Williams, senior Madison, Defense

Ali Dummar, senior, Madison, Defense

Brooke VanKampen, senior, Idaho Falls, Defense

HONORABLE MENTION

Lydia Keller, freshman, Idaho Falls, Goal Keeper

Ali Ellsworth, freshman, Bonneville, Wing

Sophia Magnum, sophomore, Thunder Ridge, Wing

Allie Chapple, sophomore, Hillcrest, wing

Kaysha Sadovich, senior, Shelley, Midfield

Jyrikka Busby, senior, Madison, Midfield

Grace Haroldsen, senior, Bonneville, Midfield

Alexis Adams, junior, Idaho Falls, Midfield

Riley Sanders, junior, Rigby, Midfield

Isie Nelson, sophomore, Bonneville, Defense

Sydney Walsh, junior, Hillcrest, Defense

Victoria Aguinaga, junior, Thunder Ridge, Defense

Taylor Cole, senior, Skyline, Defense

Corbin Stosich, senior, Skyline, Defense

Kennedy Ross, senior, Blackfoot, Defense