Shelley hires new Volleyball Coach

Savannah Leckington

 Courtesy photo (Burke Davis)

BLACKFOOT – Shelley High School and Blackfoot High School both made an impression on the all-conference volleyball team just released by the High Country Conference. In fact, the Shelley team made such an impression, first year head coach Savannah Leckington was named as the Coach of the Year.

Karly Hurst of Blackfoot and Abby Wattenbarger of Shelley were both named as honorable mention for the setter position.

Elliott Wherle of Blackfoot made honorable mention as a Middle Hitter.

Kaitlyn Neff of Blackfoot was named to the first team as an Outside Hitter.

Kyah Henderson of Blackfoot and Alexis Leckington were both named as honorable mention as Outside Hitters.

Emma Hurst of Blackfoot and Kassidy Arzola were both named as honorable mention as Liberos for their respective teams.

The complete team is listed below:

Coach of the Year, Savannah Leckington, Shelley

Player of the Year, Makayla Sorensen, senior, Bonneville

SETTER

First team, Alexis McMurtrey, senior, Bonneville

Second team, Macie Gordon, senior, Madison

Honorable Mention, Katie Stohl, senior, Idaho Falls

Honorable Mention, Karly Hurst, senior, Blackfoot

Honroable Mention, Abby Wattenbarger, junior, Shelley

MIDDLE HITTER

First Team, Sadie Lott, senior, Bonneville

First Team, Sidney Parker, junior, Madison

Second team, Austyn Landon, senior, Thunder Ridge

Second team, Brenna Clyde, junior, Idaho Falls

Honorable Mention, Brooke Cook, freshman, Hillcrest

Honorable Mention, Aubrey Hazekamp, senior, Skyline

Honorable Mention, Sage Berrett, junior, Idaho Falls

Honorable Mention, Elliott Wherle, sophomore, Blackfoot

OUTSIDE HITTERS

First team, Avery Turnage, senior, Thunder Ridge

First team, Kaitlyn Neff, senior, Blackfoot

First team, Baylee Peterson, senior, Madison

Second team, Mariah Jardine, junior, Bonneville

Second team, Paige Clark, junior, Thunder Ridge

Second team, Sophie Anderson, junior, Skyline

Honorable mention, Camber Kenison, junior, Hillcrest

Honorable mention, Jaycee Weatherman, senior, Thunder Ridge

Honorable mention, Taryn Chapman, junior, Skyline

Honorable mention, Sydney Hess, freshman, Idaho Falls

Honorable mention, Tylie Jones, junior, Rigby

Honorable mention, Taiylor Bybee, senior, Rigby

Honorable mention, Kyah Henderson, senior, Blackfoot

Honorable mention,Charity Wilson, junior, Madison

Honorable mention, Alexis Leckington, sophomore, Shelley

LIBERO

First team, Lexi Weaver, senior, Madison

Second team, Maely Harrigfeld, senior, Bonneville

Second team, Brooklyn Rose, senior, Thunder Ridge

Honorable mention, Nicole Cordon, junior, Hillcrest

Honorable mention, Morgan Wattenbarger, senior, Skyline

Honorable mention, Maddy Cook, senior, Idaho Falls

Honorable mention, Cassidy Bowden, junior, Rigby

Honorable mention, Emma Hurst, junior, Blackfoot

Honorable mention, Kassidy Arzola, senior, Shelley