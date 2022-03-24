BLACKFOOT – The High Country Conference has posted its boys’ basketball all-conference team for 2022. The team includes both 5A and 4A players from the schools that are members of the conference.
Leading the all-conference team is the coach of the year in Dave Austin of Hillcrest, who led his team to the 4A state championships along with the conference 4A title this season. His star player, Cooper Kesler, was named as the player of the year, and no fewer than four other players from the Hillcrest team were mentioned as all-conference players — Isaac Davis on the first team, Kobe Kesler on the second team, and Garrett Phippen and Jace Austin on the honorable mention list.
Local teams Blackfoot and Shelley were also represented on the team, as the first team has JaVonte King as a member, and Dylan Peterson, Chase Cannon and Deegan Hale all listed as honorable mention on the team.
Shelley had both Cannon Vance and Alex Lott listed on the honorable mention list.
One glaring absence is Miles Toussaint of Blackfoot, the team’s starting point guard who has made several all-star teams since the end of the season and who was the Broncos’ second leading scorer during the season.
Following is the list of all the members of the 2022 High Country Conference all-conference team: