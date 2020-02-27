BLACKFOOT – The High Country Conference has announced the all-conference team for girls' basketball and several of the Blackfoot Lady Broncos have been mentioned.
Both sophomore Hadley Humpherys and junior Tenleigh Smith of Blackfoot were named to the first team all-conference and senior Kassidy Arzola of Shelley and sophomore Isabelle Arave of Blackfoot were named as honorable mention players.
Player of the Year: Sadie Lott, sr., Bonneville
Coach of the Year: Troy Shippen, Rigby
First Team
Mattie Olson, soph., Skyline; Tylie Jones, jr., Rigby; Ruby Murdoch, sr., Rigby; Hadley Humpherys, soph., Blackfoot; Tenleigh Smith, jr., Blackfoot
Second Team
Lauren Davenport, jr., Thunder Ridge; Paige Clark, jr., Thunder Ridge; Sage Leishman, sr., Bonneville; Macie Gordon, sr., Madison; Macy Larsen, soph., Hillcrest
Honorable Mention
Makayla Sorensen, sr., Bonneville; Brooklyn Cunningham, sr., Bonneville; Sid Parker, jr., Madison; Brooke Donnelly, jr., Rigby; Avery Turnage, sr., Thunder Ridge; McKell Parkinson, jr., Madison; Sydnee Hunt, jr., Bonneville; Isabelle Arave, soph., Blackfoot; Aspen Caldwell, fr., Thunder Ridge; Sierra John, jr., Thunder Ridge; Sophia Anderson, jr., Skyline; Drew Chapman, jr., Skyline; Kennedy Robertson, jr., Idaho Falls; Kassidy Arzola, sr., Shelley.