BLACKFOOT – The votes have been cast and the results tallied and the High Country Conference, a combination of 4A and 5A schools, has announced its 2020-21 girls’ basketball all-conference team.
Blackfoot’s first-year coach, Raimee Beck Odum, has been announced as the coach of the year in the 10-team conference after leading the Lady Broncos to the 4A state title. The Lady Broncos compiled a 22-7 record for the year, including a tie for the regular season conference title, a second place finish in the District 6 tournament, a state play-in game and then sweeping through the state tournament with a 3-0 record, including wins over Skyline, Burley, and then Century, which had two former Blackfoot players on their starting lineup.
The Lady Broncos also had all five starters of their team listed on the all-tournament team at the state tournament, including Prairie Caldwell as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. Caldwell was not listed among the all-conference team.
Hadley Humpherys, named as a first team member, averaged a double-double for the year, averaging in double figures scoring and double figures in rebounding. The post player for the Lady Broncos was also an intimidating figure in the paint on defense and has been a fixture in the lineup for her first three years of varsity basketball.
Joining Humpherys on the first team was guard Isabelle Arave, who became the team’s defensive stopper down the stretch and was instrumental in the team winning its first state title. Arave, who also is deadly from beyond the arc with her three-point shooting, set a team record with seven three-pointers in a single game during the season.
Listed as honorable mention members of the all-conference team was Kianna Wright, who during the season developed into an inside threat and has a nice 10-15-foot jump shot that allowed her to become a scoring threat in the second half of the season. The athletic post roamed the paint, receiving passes that she converted into points and was also deadly from the free throw line as she developed into a scoring threat and rebounding threat as well. Her defense also allowed her to handle one of the best players from the opposing team.
Also listed as an honorable mention player on the all-conference team was Esperanza Vergara who is one of the top three-point shooters in the conference. Her ball handling and defense improved throughout the season and she earned this honor with her improved skills in all areas of the game.
The entire all-conference team is listed below:
HIGH COUNTRY CONFERENCE
Coach of the Year: Raimee Beck Odum — Blackfoot
Number, Player, School, Year
5 Tylie Jones Rigby 12 Player of the Year
23 Mattie Olson Skyline 11 First Team
44 Hadley Humpherys Blackfoot 11 First Team
30 Lauren Davenport Thunder Ridge 12 First Team
3 Macey Larsen Hillcrest 11 First Team
11 Brooke Donnelly Rigby 12 First Team
24 Isabelle Arave Blackfoot 11 First Team
21 Sydnee Hunt Bonneville 12 Second Team
0 Aspen Caldwell Thunder Ridge 10 Second Team
33 Paige Clark Thunder Ridge 12 Second Team
24 Brinley Cannon Shelley 9 Second Team
23 McKell Parkinson Madison 12 Second Team
21 Kianna Wright Blackfoot 11 Honorable Mention
12 Esperanza Vergara Blackfoot 10 Honorable Mention
15 Kennedy Robertson Idaho Falls 12 Honorable Mention
21 Grace Dow Madison 11 Honorable Mention
3 Drew Chapman Skyline 12 Honorable Mention
3 Kennedy Stenquist Thunder Ridge 10 Honorable Mention
13 Sierra John Thunder Ridge 12 Honorable Mention
10 Sophia Anderson Skyline 12 Honorable Mention
15 Charli Cook Madison 10 Honorable Mention
14 Calyn Wood Idaho Falls 10 Honorable Mention